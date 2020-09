9 Super Cozy Slippers to Keep You Warm This Winter

There's nothing like slipping into a comfy pair of slippers and cozy robe while lounging in a hotel room. So when it comes to recreating that zen vibe at home , it’s only normal that we look up to our favorite hotels and resorts for inspiration. And details matter. Even something as minor as a pair of warm and soft slippers can make all the difference, especially as we're continuing to spend more time than usual at home.Fortunately, some hotels have made their signature in-room amenities available online, so you can make your bathroom feel a bit more like a luxury spa even if you won't be traveling for a while.But what makes a good pair of slippers? While design and color are a matter of personal taste, comfort and coziness are common denominators.Opt for a pair that features padded soles for maximum support. And if you are looking for something to wear post-shower, then look for fabrics that are highly absorbent, such as terry cloth and cotton. These are also the best option if you’d like to be able to throw them in the washing machine from time to time. And if warmth is what you’re after, make sure your slippers have a lining crafted from felt or faux fur.Below, we've rounded up 9 pairs that fit all of the above requirements from quality brands such as Ugg, Vionic, Sorel, and more. Now scroll down to find the perfect pair of cozy slippers for your next at-home spa night or day spent working from home.