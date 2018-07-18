9 Super Cozy Slippers to Keep You Warm This Winter
Fortunately, some hotels have made their signature in-room amenities available online, so you can make your bathroom feel a bit more like a luxury spa even if you won't be traveling for a while.
But what makes a good pair of slippers? While design and color are a matter of personal taste, comfort and coziness are common denominators.
Opt for a pair that features padded soles for maximum support. And if you are looking for something to wear post-shower, then look for fabrics that are highly absorbent, such as terry cloth and cotton. These are also the best option if you’d like to be able to throw them in the washing machine from time to time. And if warmth is what you’re after, make sure your slippers have a lining crafted from felt or faux fur.
Below, we've rounded up 9 pairs that fit all of the above requirements from quality brands such as Ugg, Vionic, Sorel, and more. Now scroll down to find the perfect pair of cozy slippers for your next at-home spa night or day spent working from home.
Daniel Green Evalyn Slipper Booties
Going home and putting on these cozy, plush slipper boots will become your favorite moment of the day.
To buy: dsw.com, $35
Tempur-Pedic Windsock Slippers
Not only are these plush slippers very soft, but they also provide your feet with unparalleled comfort and support.
To buy: zappos.com, $40
Ugg Fluffette Slippers
These are everything you love about your fuzzy Ugg boots in softer, plusher slipper form — and they're sure to be the most comfortable thing in your closet.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90
Acorn New Spa Thong Slippers
There are over 700 positive reviews of these amazing slippers and they vary from “[it’s] like walking on velvet” to “amazing comfort.”
To buy: zappos.com, $38
Glerups Natural Wool Boot Slippers
Take the road less traveled and go for a boot silhouette.
To buy: llbean.com, $125
Vionic Gemma Slippers
Spice things up and go for a leopard pair.
To buy: vionicshoes.com, $65
Parachute Classic Slippers
These plush slippers made from ultra-soft terrycloth provide just the right amount of cushion.
To buy: parachutehome.com, $39
Sorel Nakiska II Faux Shearling Lined Slide Slippers
It doesn't get much cozier than these faux-shearling lined slippers, complete with a cushioned footbed for extra comfort.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $75
Giesswein Abend Slippers
These slippers are made from 100 percent natural boiled wool, so they'll be sure to keep your feet warm all winter long, while remaining impressively breathable.
To buy: zappos.com, $94
