The 12 Most Comfortable Slide Sandals for Men and Women, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re wearing them to the beach, to run errands, or to go on a walk, a comfortable pair of sandals is a summer essential. While there are tons of silhouettes to choose from, including flip-flops, strappy gladiators, and even chunky wedges, one of our favorite styles has to be slides.

Not only are they typically more comfortable than other types of sandals, but their slip-on design makes them super easy to get on and off — making them a great option for travelers and other people on the go.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

When you think of slide sandals, you may think of the classic rubber options that you see at the pool, but there tons of other styles in stores now including leather options, ergonomically designed sandals, and even designer slides. Some of these summer-ready shoes boast cushioned padding for extra comfort, while others offer ample arch support or added traction.

To help you find the best pair to suit your needs, we combed through thousands of customer reviews and found 12 slides that shoppers say are equal parts stylish, supportive, and comfortable. From cushioned slides for women to sleek leather men’s options, keep reading to see which slide sandals customers love the most.

These are the most comfortable slides for women:

These are the most comfortable slides for men:

Most Comfortable Women’s Slides

Best Overall: Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

These Birkenstock slides have a 4.5-star rating with over 1,600 reviews for a reason. Along with being incredibly comfortable, the sandals feature adjustable straps and are made from a waterproof, rubber-like material. The contoured footbed helps with shock absorption, while the built-in metatarsal arches provide ample support. “A must,” raved one shopper. “I bought these to wear on the boat this summer. However, these will definitely be a new staple for me all summer long. So comfortable and easy to walk in. And affordable! I bought them in black and want them in every color!”

Best Celeb-approved Option: Nike Kawa Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Even celebrities like Zendaya can’t resist slipping into these cute and comfortable Nike slides. Not only are they super lightweight and easy to walk in, the cushioned sandals are also specially designed to contour to the shape of your feet. “This is my third pair of Nike slides,” wrote one customer. I have three different colors, and they are some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I would highly recommend.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $34

Best Designer Option: Gucci Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a pair of slides that have a more high-fashion feel, hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers suggest checking out this Gucci pair. The cushioned rubber slides feature the same comfort level as options produced by athletic brands, but the strap’s logo and floral print make them feel more refined and polished. “SO obsessed,” said one reviewer. “They are prettier in person — the flowers are vibrant and beautifully offset by the black footbed and brown signature Gucci print. Even the box they came in is beautiful! These slides make me happy every time I throw them on, which is often.”

Best Ergonomic Option: Gold Pigeon Shoes Signature Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

These Gold Pigeon slides feature an ergonomically designed sole that offers all-day comfort and support. The slip-on sandals are also waterproof, quick-drying, and slip-resistant on both wet and dry surfaces. What’s more, the cute slides are machine-washable, making them super easy to clean. “I’ve been looking for a slide that I can actually do some light walking and hiking in and these are the perfect pair,” wrote one shopper. “And they’re so slenderizing and pretty as well. But the best of all, is that they’re super super comfortable. The foot bed is springy and not too squishy. The perfect level of support with good arches.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $25

Best for Plantar Fasciitis: Crocs Swiftwater Sport Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Thousands of Amazon shoppers who suffer from plantar fasciitis recommend these Crocs slides. The comfy sandals are designed with a contoured footbed, thick cushioned sole, and flexible straps that work together to give you the support you need to wear them all day long without any aches or pains. “I’ve owned two pairs of these,” wrote one customer. “They are always comfortable. I wear them around the pool in summer and around the house year round. They are the only footbed that is comfortable for my plantar fasciitis. Blessed relief!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $13

Best for Traction: Skechers Performance Go Walk Fiji Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Over 750 Amazon shoppers have given these Skechers slides a perfect five-star rating thanks to their supportive, criss-crossed strap and cushioned insole. While customers love how lightweight and flexible the slides are, their favorite part seems to be that the textured outsole provides excellent traction on all types of terrains. “It’s hard to find nice-looking sandals with good traction and loads of comfort but these fit the bill very nicely. I love them,” raved one reviewer.

Most Comfortable Men’s Slides

Best Overall: Adidas Adilette Shower Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With more than 10,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these Adidas slides are one of the most popular pairs of sandals on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. The sporty slides feature a contoured footbed and extra cushioning that makes them comfortable enough for a full day on your feet. Plus, there are 29 different colors to choose from, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a pair that suits your style. “These are great sandals,” wrote one shopper. “The support is placed wonderfully — it actually makes my back feel good wearing them. You can wear them on the beach and in the water without having to worry about them getting soggy, and in turn moldy/musty. No water will get into these sandals.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $11

Best Adjustable Option: Under Armour Ignite V Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

These Under Armour slides feature a footbed that has two layers of the brand’s proprietary “4D foam” cushioning and an adjustable upper strap so you can easily find a custom, comfortable fit. Not to mention, they also have a lightweight yet durable EVA sole that provides excellent grip and traction. “These slides are very comfortable,” raved one reviewer. “I have been wearing them for over a month now and have no complaints at all! The foam is so comfortable, I feel like I am walking on air. They fit perfectly.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $27

Best Leather Option: Vionic Charlie Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Vionic

These double-buckle slides by Vionic are the perfect sandal to wear when you need to look a bit more pulled-together. The sleek leather design will elevate any summer outfit, while the podiatrist-designed footbed will keep your feet comfortable and supported. “These are so comfortable I wear them much more than usual — they’re more comfortable than the expensive orthotic inserts from my doctor,” wrote one shopper. “The fasciitis cleared up, due in some part, I’m sure, to the arch support on these sandals. The leather footbed is especially nice, making the sandals more than shower slides.”

Best for High-Arches: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There’s a reason why these soft slide sandals from Birkenstocks have been popular for decades. Besides boasting a shock-absorbing footbed and ultra-comfortable foam cushioning, the customer-loved sandals also provide the arch support you need to be on your feet all day. “These shoes are the best walking shoes,” raved one customer. “Wearing them will help keep you from having painful foot issues. They also come in some awesome colors.”

Best Supportive Option: Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Hundreds of Zappos customers say these are the only sandals they’ll wear. It may be thanks to the slide’s signature OOfoam footbed cushioning technology, which according to the brand, “absorbs impact, cradles the arch, and promotes natural foot movement.” One happy shopper raved, “I cannot say enough about this shoe – the best slide out there. I feel like I am walking on bouncy clouds. The only con is that it makes me hate all my other shoes.”

Best for Traction: Teva Katavi Slide Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you plan on doing a lot of outdoor activity this summer, be sure to invest in a pair of slides that provide ample traction like these Teva sandals. The contoured EVA footbed is both comfortable and supportive, and the rugged outsole provides ample grip to prevent you from slipping or sliding. “This is my second pair of Teva sandals,” said one customer. “I got my first pair over a year ago and I loved it. I wore it all summer and wore it on vacations. I could walk all day without feeling any discomfort. They are so comfortable that I prefer to wear them over walking shoes.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $53