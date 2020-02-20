Image zoom Letizia Le Fur/Getty Images

Seasoned travelers know that one of the most important things to pack for upcoming vacations is a comfortable pair of walking shoes. The perfect pair should be sleek, supportive, and as fashionable as they are functional. You probably already have a supportive pair of flats, boots, or sneakers that you regularly travel with, but if you’re headed to a warm-weather locale and want to let your feet breathe, finding a comfy pair of walking sandals is key.

While there are thousands of sandals in stores that claim to be comfortable, you’ve probably found out the hard way that most are more painful than they look. So instead of wasting money on options that give you blisters, pinched toes, and achy feet, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which ones are actually comfortable and cute.

These top-rated sandals, outlined below, not only have countless glowing reviews and thousands of five-star ratings between them, but they are also stylish and versatile enough to easily transition from early morning walking tours to after-dinner strolls. Some feature cushioned footbeds and padded insoles for extra comfort, while others offer slip resistance, additional traction, and ample support for your arches and ankles.

Whether you’re looking for a sporty pair to wear on hikes or glam options with a slight heel, here are 14 pairs of sandals that are so comfortable customers say you won’t want to take them off.

These are the most comfortable sandals to walk in:

Most Comfortable Lightweight Option: Sandalup Elastic Flat Sandals

With over 1,800 reviews, this pair of lightweight sandals from Sandalup is one of the most popular options on Amazon for a reason. The sleek sandals feature elastic straps so they mold and stretch to fit your feet perfectly. They also have a lightly padded footbed and rubber sole for extra comfort and traction. “Very comfortable and lightweight. These sandals are stylish and fun. Perfect for spring and summer. I loved the quality and the way they were made. They seem very durable. The straps are comfortable and they fit true to size,” raved one reviewer.

Most Comfortable for Wide Feet: Munro Pisces Sandal

If you have a difficult time finding sandals that are comfortable for wide feet, check out this pair by Munro. The cute shoes come in five different widths, ranging from super slim to extra wide. They also feature an elastic back strap and padded insole for all-day comfort (and extra insurance that your shoes won’t slide off your feet). The supportive sandals have an impressive 4.5-star rating at Nordstrom with many of the reviewers calling them the “best sandal ever.”

Most Comfortable Strappy Option: Plaka Flat Sandals

Over 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given these strappy sandals by Plaka their seal of approval thanks to the shoes’ durable rubber sole and stylish rope details that stretch to fit your feet. The shoes are also water-resistant, so you never have to worry about getting them wet, and they come with a cute cotton shoe bag, making them super easy to pack. “Bought these to wear on a trip to Sayulita,” said one customer. “The sandals were perfect as I spent plenty of time walking around on the beach, on unpaved and hilly cobblestone roads. At the end of the day, it was easy to rinse off the dust and grime from these sandals. I also love that they're cute and don't look like those clunky ugly travel sandals.”

Most Comfortable Flatforms: Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal

These stylish sandals by Steve Madden may look like your average pair of flatforms, but they actually feature a durable rubber outsole for traction and stability and a molded cork footbed for additional comfort and support. They also have an impressive four-star rating and over 400 likes on Zappos, with one reviewer raving, “I love these shoes! They fit so great and the material is so comfortable, not to mention they match with everything.”

Most Comfortable Thong: Olukai Ohana Sandal

With a water-resistant strap and wet/dry traction, it’s easy to see why these thong sandals from Olukai have a 4.7-star rating with over 1,300 reviews at Nordstrom. They also have a quick-drying lining and a molded EVA midsole that’s extra comfortable. And it’s just an added bonus that the vegan-friendly sandals come in 14 stylish colors. “Bought these for Orlando vacation,” said one customer. “So comfortable for walking, no hot spots, not slippery when wet (which was a lot), dries fast. They seemed to be a bit pricey for a fancy flip-flop, but so worth it. I ordered a second pair when I got home.”

Most Comfortable Sporty Option: Teva Tirra Sandal

Looking for a sporty pair of sandals to wear on long summer hikes? Check out this pair by Teva. The quick-drying sandals feature a padded EVA midsole, as well as a patented Spider Rubber outsole that will help avoid any slips or falls. They also have shock pads in the heels and stretchy mesh-lined straps that won’t cause blisters. “I cannot say enough good things about these shoes. I bought them for a trip to Europe last summer and wanted to keep wearing them once the trip was over! We walked on average 7 miles per day and my feet never experienced any pain. I highly recommend these shoes,” raved one happy customer.

Most Comfortable Option with a Heel: Everlane Block Heel Sandal

If you want to add a little polish and height to your travel looks, reach for these sleek, low block-heel sandals by Everlane. The thick straps offer ample support, while the two-inch heel makes them completely walkable. Over 300 customers have given them an impressive 4.6-star rating with one calling them “perfect” before adding, “These sandals are very comfortable, the leather is soft and the heel is just right. I also appreciate that they are classic, it is not a shoe that you won't be able to wear next year or the next.”

Most Comfortable Wedge: Crocs Leigh Wedge Sandal

In the market for a cute and comfy pair of wedge sandals? Over 1,000 Amazon customers recommend this pair by Crocs. The summery sandals have a padded insole and a durable rubber sole, making them super comfortable and easy to walk around in. “Love them! So comfy. I wore these on a day of travel through three airports and they were comfy the whole way. The easy slip off buckle makes taking these on and off a breeze,” said one happy customer.

Most Comfortable Flip-flop: Teva Olowahu Sandal

Flip-flops aren’t known for being supportive enough to wear for a full day of sightseeing, but this cute pair by Teva is here to change that. The water-ready sandals have an EVA sole and topsole cushioning that makes them extra comfortable. The crisscrossing straps help keep the sandal in place, while the quick-drying fabric makes them ideal for beach trips. “I have been buying this same pair of sandals for over 10 years,” raved one reviewer. “Teva has earned my loyalty with these shoes — by far the most comfortable and stylish casual sandals I have ever worn. I have traveled the world in mine and never come home with tired or hurt feet.”

Most Comfortable Classic Option: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

Birkenstock is known for producing high-quality comfortable sandals, and it’s easy to see why this sleek pair is the brand’s most popular style. The cozy shoes have a shock-absorbing footbed that is super soft and gentle on the feet. They also feature extra cushioning, ample arch support, and a rubber sole that offers excellent traction. “These are so comfortable and super stylish. I love them cause I can just throw them on and while still staying comfortable and trendy. Highly recommended,” said one of the many perfect five-star reviews.

Most Comfortable Slides: Adidas Adilette Sandal

These comfortable slides from Adidas have been a go-to sandal for women since the silhouette was originally released in 1972. The water-ready shoes feature a contoured footbed that molds to your feet and a rubber sole that makes them super durable — so if your plans include heading to the beach or lounging by the pool, this is a great pair to consider throwing in your bag. Customers also love how the sleek slides also offer tons of arch support.

Most Comfortable Option with Ankle Support: Top Moda Vision-75 Ankle Strap Sandal

Need a sandal that offers ankle support but still looks dressy enough for a nice dinner? Try this cute pair by Top Moda. The stylish sandals’ low block heel makes them easy to walk in, while the thick ankle straps offer ample support. They have an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with one customer raving, “I bought these because of their great reviews and they did not disappoint! I first tried them out in San Francisco traipsing around the hills. On the first day, I walked 4.5 miles in them with no discomfort. Also walked all day in Rome and London with these on and could not be happier. Even wear these on travel days through airports.”

Most Comfortable for High Arches: Clarks Arla Jacory Wedge Sandal

Do you suffer from high arches? Opt for a comfortable pair of sandals with plenty of support like this pair by Clarks. The sandals are not only incredibly lightweight, but they also feature patented cushion soft technology for superior comfort. The slingback strap helps keep them in place, while the 1.5-inch wedge gives you a slight lift. “Love these sandals! They are so comfortable, like walking on pillows. The soles are so thick and cushy that they support my foot. There was no break-in period at all. I wore them for five days straight while on vacation and my feet felt great the whole time. Highly recommend,” said one happy customer.

Most Comfortable Option for Traction: Ugg Kari Sandal

If you are headed somewhere with a rocky terrain or uneven cobblestone streets, you’re going to want a comfy pair of sandals with great traction like this pair by Ugg. The EVA insole offers all-day comfort while the ridged rubber sole provides stability as you’re walking around. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I was looking for a comfortable pair of sandals for an upcoming trip. I anticipate a lot of walking and these are perfect. They're very comfortable!”

