The 13 Most Comfortable Men's Sandals to Walk in, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Nothing can ruin a day of sightseeing faster than wearing the wrong shoes. Many of the top vacation destinations around the world are designed to be explored by foot, so the last thing you'll want to do is deal with painful blisters and aching arches. That's why packing a comfortable pair of travel shoes is so important if you're planning a trip this season.

You probably already have a comfy pair of sneakers or boat shoes in your closet, but if you are heading to a warm-weather or tropical locale this season, you may want to invest in a comfortable pair of sandals. The perfect pair will not only allow your feet to breathe, but they will also offer the support and comfort you need to help you get through a 12-hour walking tour.

With thousands of men's sandals available in stores, it can feel overwhelming to find a stylish and comfy pair that will suit your needs. To help you cut through the clutter, we turned to reviews from real customers to see which pairs actually lived up to the hype. Not only do these top-rated sandals have near-perfect ratings, but they also have thousands of glowing five-star reviews between them. Some of these comfy shoes boast extra padding to provide the maximum amount of comfort, while others offer excellent support and added traction.

The best part? Along with providing all-day support, these coveted sandals are totally versatile too and can easily transition from early-morning hikes to after-dinner drinks in a snap. From rugged sport sandals to sturdy pool slides and fashion-forward flip flops, keep reading to see the 13 pairs of men's sandals customers love the most.

These are the most comfortable men's sandals to walk in:

Most Comfortable Leather Flip-flops: Olukai Mea Ola Flip-Flop

Olukai Mea Ola Flip-Flip Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These leather flip-flops by Olukai give off a more refined and polished feel than their rubber counterparts, meaning you can wear them outside the pool. The sleek sandals feature stylish hand-stitched details and a sturdy rubber sole that provides excellent traction. There are five versatile colors to choose from, and Nordstrom shoppers have given the comfy kicks an impressive 4.6-star rating. "These flips are an awesome buy! Craftsmanship and style is great — can be worn to the beach and on date night. They are super comfortable," said one customer.

Most Comfortable Sport Sandal: Teva Katavi Outdoor Sandal

Teva Katavi Outdoor Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you plan on hitting the hiking trails this season, be sure to invest in a high-quality pair of sport sandals like this option from Teva. The sleek shoes feature three adjustable straps for added support, a nylon shank for stability, and a rugged rubber outsole for extra traction. Hundreds of Amazon customers have given the sandals their seal of approval and a 4.5-star rating to boot.. One customer raved, "Teva sandals are of good quality. The inner soles provide good cushion support and also good arch support. The outer soles are thick and durable. I walked miles in them one day on the Wildwood boardwalk and my feet were fine. The straps are easy to adjust and the Velcro works great. Also, they fit true to size. I highly recommend these sandals."

To buy: amazon.com, from $65

Most Comfortable Slip-on Option: Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock has been a go-to source for comfortable sandals for decades, and there's a good reason. Along with a comfortable cork footbed, this pair by the iconic brand boasts moisture-wicking and shock-absorbing capabilities. They also come in both regular and narrow sizes and provide excellent arch support. It's for those reasons and more that over 780 Zappos customers have given the beloved sandals a perfect five-star rating. Many of the shoppers love them so much they have called them "the most comfortable sandals ever."

Most Comfortable Option With Ankle Support: Ecco Off-Road Sport Sandal

Amazon men's sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These sandals from Ecco are so comfortable and supportive, they have earned themselves nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. They feature adjustable straps at the ankle, toes, and heels for added support and stability and have a dual-density footbed to keep your feet comfortable. Even better, there are 21 different colors to choose from. "Fantastic," wrote one shopper. "Very comfortable. No break-in needed. Can walk in these all day. Yes, they do cost more than many but are worth it in quality and comfort. You will not regret the purchase. Able to adjust width, length and ankle support from the three velcro straps."

To buy: amazon.com, from $69

Most Comfortable Option With Arch Support: Reef Fanning Sandal

Reef Fanning Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With more than 23,000 five-star ratings, this pair of flip-flops by Reef is one of the most popular pairs of sandals on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Besides boasting a shock-absorbing footbed and a water-friendly upper strap, the laid-back sandals also provide the arch support you need for a full day on your feet. Plus, each pair has a handy bottle opener built into the sole of the sandal, making it a great option to wear to backyard BBQs and beach days alike.

To buy: amazon.com, from $38

Most Comfortable Leather Slides: Dr. Scholl's Gaston Sandal

Amazon men's sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This Dr. Scholl's option is a great choice for men who want a slightly dressier sandal that still provides all-day comfort. The sleek leather design will keep you looking polished, while the cushioned footbed and durable outsoles will keep your feet comfortable and supported. "I purchased these for my husband, who had another brand, similar to these, but worn out," wrote one customer. "I saw these and decided they would be better, because they are leather. He loves them and says they are very comfortable. The leather is very soft, and the insole is perfect."

To buy: amazon.com, from $50

Most Comfortable Memory Foam Option: Dockers Newpage Sandal

Dockers Newpage Sporty Outdoor Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These timeless sandals by Dockers feature a plush memory foam footbed, a roomy relaxed silhouette, and adjustable Velcro straps that provide you with a custom fit. Shoppers love that there are three stylish colors to choose from and that the sandals come in both regular and wide sizes. Nearly 8,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating, with one writing, "These are some of the best sandals that I have ever owned! Comfortable and durable."

To buy: amazon.com, from $39

Most Comfortable Rubber Slide: Nike Benassi JDI Slide

Amazon men's sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Planning on spending the majority of your trip at the beach or pool? Be sure to pack a comfortable pair of rubber slides like this option from Nike. Along with its sleek design, the sandals are also super lightweight and boast an ultra-comfortable padded insole. More than 4,600 Amazon customers have given the cushioned slides their seal of approval, with one writing, "They are so comfortable. Feels like you are walking on air."

To buy: amazon.com, from $25

Most Comfortable Classic Option: Vionic Leo Sandal

Vionic Leo Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Vionic

If you're looking for a sleek and comfortable pair of sandals that will stay in style for years to If you're looking for a sleek and comfortable pair of sandals that will stay in style for years to come, consider this pair by Vionic. Not only are they designed by a team of podiatrists (so you know they are comfy), but they also boast the support and traction you need to handle a busy day of sightseeing. "The most comfortable sandal I have ever owned! Other sandals have always hurt my feet... not these," raved one customer.

Most Comfortable Rubber Flip-flops: Crocs Crocband Flip-flop

Crocs Crocband Flip-Flop Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

In the market for a lightweight pair of rubber flip-flops to pack on your next trip? Check out In the market for a lightweight pair of rubber flip-flops to pack on your next trip? Check out this pair by Crocs. Besides being incredibly comfortable, the water-ready sandals are also easy to clean and quick-drying. What's more, they are so lightweight that they will actually float, meaning you'll never lose track of them in the pool or sea. Plus, they come in 20 stylish colors, so you're sure to find a style (or two) that you love. More than 9,000 Amazon customers are fans and have given the durable flip-flops a perfect five-star review.

To buy: amazon.com, from $17

Most Comfortable Waterproof Option: Oofos OOahh Slide Sandal

OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

These Oofos sandals were specially designed as a super comfortable shoe to wear after grueling workouts. The sleek slides are odor-resistant and waterproof, and they feature extra cushioning, which helps reduce stress on your feet, knees, and lower back. One Zappos customer wrote, "The greatest thing I have ever put on my feet. I feel like I'm walking on marshmallows and don't want to take them off. Not the most stylin things in the world but I assure you, you won't care."

Most Comfortable Eco-friendly Option: Mephisto Shark Sandal

Mephisto Shark Sandal Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you prefer to shop eco-friendly fashions, consider this pair of sandals from Mephisto. Each pair is handcrafted by trained artisans using only environmentally friendly materials. Besides boasting a super comfortable leather upper, the sandals also feature a latex footbed that hugs your foot and a shock-absorbing outsole for added traction. "It is too bad that I can only score a five as far as it should be a '10'. The more you wear them, the better they form to your feet...The best money can buy. Maybe a little more than most people wish to pay, but well worth the value as far as the life of the footwear," raved one customer.

Most Comfortable Option for Traction: Columbia Two-Strap All Terrain Sandal

Amazon men's sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Planning a trip somewhere with rocky terrain? Consider packing these Columbia sandals. Their rugged outsoles provide excellent traction and grip on all types of surfaces, while the adjustable ankle and toe straps help provide stability. The stylish sandals also have plenty of cushioning for added comfort. One happy customer called them a "great sandal" before adding, "There is a reason I keep coming back to Columbia when I need a new sandal. They fit well. They protect my feet and give me good traction."

To buy: amazon.com, from $42