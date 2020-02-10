These Heels Are the Most Comfortable to Walk in, According to Thousands of Reviewers

The best part of traveling to a new location is walking around and exploring everything the city has to offer. Walking not only lets you get a feel for the city and how the locals really live, but it also allows you to see things you may never have otherwise — because let’s be honest, you’re not going to find that amazing under-the-radar bar or restaurant on a bus tour.

Even if you already love to see where your feet will take you, the one thing that can hold you back from finding these hidden gems is an uncomfortable pair of shoes. While there’s a slew of great comfy sneakers and flats available, for women who prefer to add a little polish or height to their travel looks, finding a pair of heels or wedges that are comfortable enough to walk around in for more than an hour or two can sometimes feel impossible.

Plenty of heels may claim to be super comfortable, but most tend to fall flat when delivering the support you need to tackle a day of sightseeing or a late night stroll along the Seine. So instead of wasting time and money buying heels that aren’t as comfy as they claim to be, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which ones will actually keep your feet free from aches and pains.

Some of these comfortable heels feature padded insoles for extra cushioning, while others offer ample arch support, shock absorption, and great traction. Plus, it helps that they’re all stylish and versatile enough to be worn with just about everything else you have packed in your suitcase.

Keep reading to shop the 13 pairs of heels and wedges that customers say are the most comfortable heels to walk in.

These are the most comfortable heels to shop:

