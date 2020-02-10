These Heels Are the Most Comfortable to Walk in, According to Thousands of Reviewers
The best part of traveling to a new location is walking around and exploring everything the city has to offer. Walking not only lets you get a feel for the city and how the locals really live, but it also allows you to see things you may never have otherwise — because let’s be honest, you’re not going to find that amazing under-the-radar bar or restaurant on a bus tour.
Even if you already love to see where your feet will take you, the one thing that can hold you back from finding these hidden gems is an uncomfortable pair of shoes. While there’s a slew of great comfy sneakers and flats available, for women who prefer to add a little polish or height to their travel looks, finding a pair of heels or wedges that are comfortable enough to walk around in for more than an hour or two can sometimes feel impossible.
Plenty of heels may claim to be super comfortable, but most tend to fall flat when delivering the support you need to tackle a day of sightseeing or a late night stroll along the Seine. So instead of wasting time and money buying heels that aren’t as comfy as they claim to be, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which ones will actually keep your feet free from aches and pains.
Some of these comfortable heels feature padded insoles for extra cushioning, while others offer ample arch support, shock absorption, and great traction. Plus, it helps that they’re all stylish and versatile enough to be worn with just about everything else you have packed in your suitcase.
Keep reading to shop the 13 pairs of heels and wedges that customers say are the most comfortable heels to walk in.
Most Comfortable Low-Block Heel: Everlane Day Heel
These sleek heels by Everlane had a 28,000 person waiting list for a reason. The insanely comfy heels are made from 100 percent Italian leather and feature a cushioned insole and elastic back for added comfort. They have an impressive 4.42-star rating with over 3,300 reviews on the company’s website. One happy customer claimed they made her feel like she was “walking on air,” before adding, “When I slipped on these shoes, I felt like I put on my slippers. I know that these shoes will be my go-to.”
To buy: everlane.com, $145
Most Comfortable Espadrille Wedge: Kenneth Cole Reaction Carrie Espadrille Wedge
These stylish espadrilles from Kenneth Cole Reaction may look like your basic wedge sandal, but they actually include smart features that make them some of the most comfortable shoes around. Along with a soft, padded insole and breathable faux-leather inner lining, hey also boast a rubber outsole for added traction and stability. One rave review said, “Love these shoes. Super cute, comfortable and stylish too. Don’t pass them up. Look good with shorts, jeans and even the right dress.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $89
Most Comfortable Round-Toe Pump: Naturalizers Michelle Pump
If you’re in the market for a round-toe pump with a slight platform, try this cute pair by Naturalizers. The classic shoe will look good with everything from jeans to dresses and skirts, and they feature the brand’s signature N5 cushioning system for everyday comfort. You can also choose between narrow, medium, wide, and extra-wide shoe widths. And if you need more proof, over 500 Nordstrom customers have given the comfy heels a 4.5-star rating.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $99
Most Comfortable Strappy Sandal: Allegra K Ankle Strap Sandal
With an impressive 4.4-star rating and over 1,100 reviews, these strappy sandals from Allegra K are one of the most comfortable high heels on Amazon. The sleek sandals have a chunky heel and ankle strap for added stability and come in 14 super stylish colors. “Dear God these are the most comfortable heels ever,” raved one reviewer. “I'm very picky about heels because I am the plus size so heels are never comfy for me, but these are so cushiony on the inside as well as soft. The heel is perfect height and you just can't go wrong with them. I need to get them in every color now!”
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Most Comfortable Peep-Toe Sandal: Paul Green Cayanne Leather Peep Toe Sandal
How cute are these peep-toe sandals by Paul Green? The brand is known for its comfort and these sturdy leather heels are no different. One five-star review read, “These boots are extremely comfortable. I was able to walk miles in them the first day I wore them. Also very cute and got several compliments.”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $349
Most Comfortable High-Heel Pump: Sam Edelman Hazel Dress Pump
A chic classic pump that’s comfortable enough to wear all day? Sign us up! These pretty heels by Sam Edelman have a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation thanks to the glowing reviews customers have left. Shoppers loved that the shoes have four millimeters of cushioning as well as ample arch support. “These fit perfectly and are true to size. I was able to easily wear these for 10+ hours at work then to a function afterward without them killing my feet,” raved one customer.
To buy: amazon.com, from $70
Most Comfortable Kitten Heel: Rockport Total Motion Kalila Pump
Kitten heels are super popular this season thanks to their sleek and comfortable design. If you’re interested in getting in on the trend, Zappos customers recommend this chic pair by Rockport. The comfy shoes feature a breathable, foam-backed textile lining for added comfort, as well as lightweight shock absorption and cushioned insoles. “This is the most comfortable pump I've ever had,” said one customer. “The leather is extremely soft and the inside of the shoe is well-padded for comfort! There is a non-slip sole and a short, sturdy heel. This is a win for me.”
To buy: zappos.com, $100 (originally $120)
Most Comfortable Wedge Slingbacks: Toms Monica Wedges
Looking for a cute and comfortable wedge that will go with everything in your suitcase? Try this pair by Toms. The stylish shoes have a textile lining that adds both comfort and breathability, and a cushioned cotton twill insole that helps fight bacteria. The wedges’ rubber sole offers added traction, while the slingback strap gives ample support. One happy customer said, “I absolutely love this shoe! I’m a hairstylist and can stand in it for a 10 hour day!”
To buy: zappos.com, $51 (originally $80)
Most Comfortable Block Heels: M.Gemi The Lustro Heel
Handmade in Italy, these fashionable block heels by M. Gemi feature a padded leather insole and inner lining for added support and comfort. Reviewers say they fit both narrow and wide feet nicely, and are true to size. One customer wrote, “I wore right out of the box the day it arrived with no redness, rubbing or blisters. This is my fifth pair of the Lustro and I'm not disappointed. Putting the other two colors on my wish list for sure. People stop me in the street to compliment these shoes.”
To buy: mgemi.com, $195 (originally $278)
Most Comfortable Strappy Wedge: Eileen Fisher Willow Espadrille Wedge Sandal
These cute strappy sandals by Eileen Fisher are not only super comfortable, but they can easily be worn with your entire travel wardrobe. The crisscross straps keep your feet secure, while the hook and loop closure offers a custom fit. The ridged rubber sole also provides great traction on all types of terrains. “The sandals are absolutely comfortable and easy to wear. That 2.5-inch heel was perfect and I walked a great deal in them when I was in Florida and they looked fabulous,” said one rave review.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $198
Most Comfortable Ankle-Strap Pump: Anne Klein Fabulist Heels
These cute pumps by Anne Klein have a perfect five-star rating on Zappos for a reason. They are one of the most comfortable designer heels around thanks to their adjustable ankle strap that offers added support, plus their dual, lightweight foam-cushioned layers that provide comfort and shock absorption. One happy customer said, “This is such a comfortable heel. I did not need to break it in, I wore it for 8 hours and at the end of the day, I had no blisters or pain. I’m going to buy another pair!”
To buy: zappos.com, $80
Most Comfortable Heels for Wide Feet: Alfani Step n Flex Jeules Pumps
Women with wide feet often have a difficult time finding a pair of comfortable high heels, but thankfully they can now shop this sleek pair by Alfani, which comes in wider sizes. The pumps have been specially made for Macy’s and boast flexible cushioning and enough support for all-day wear. One review said, “Wow. I wish all my shoes were this comfortable. I could walk around for days in these shoes.” The shoe is available in both medium and wide sizes, and customers say they also offer ample arch support.
To buy: macys.com, $30 (originally $70)
Most Comfortable Wedge Pump: Clarks Vendra Bloom Wedge Pump
In the market for a cute and comfy pair of wedge pumps? Amazon shoppers suggest this pair by Clarks. The stylish shoes feature the brand’s patented OrthoLite padded insoles that have CushionPlus technology for daylong comfort and support. The rubber insole provides traction, while the 1.5-inch heel height makes them super easy to walk in. Many of the perfect five-star reviews called them their “favorite shoe.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $54