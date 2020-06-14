The Most Comfortable Flip-flops of 2022

Best Overall: Vionic Unisex Wave Toe-post Sandal

Also available at Vionic and Walmart

Why We Love It: These podiatrist-designed, long-lasting shoes offer some of the best arch support and shock absorption on the flip-flop market.

What to Consider: The orthopedic-centric design isn't as attractive as other options.

The Vionic Unisex Wave Toe-post Sandal has all the convenience and breathability you've come to love about flip-flops, but, unlike the pairs you're probably used to, they also deliver the proper fit and cushioning you need when putting your pedometer to work. Designed and conceptualized by podiatrists to help combat foot pain associated with wearing flip-flops, this casual sandal offers a padded footbed and arch support that helps to promote stability and comfort — even with long-term wear.

The quick-drying nylon webbing upper and rubber sole are designed to adequately support your foot but will stand up to regular wear without ripping or losing shape. Crucially, the straps are made from a soft cotton material that won't irritate or cause blisters between your toes during treks in the heat. The simple design is available in five colors.

Sizes: 5 to 14 | Materials: Nylon and rubber