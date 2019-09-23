Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let’s face it, uncomfortable shoes are just not worth packing. While your heels and wedges may look cute, the blisters and foot pain that comes along with them do not make them worth it. Thankfully, bringing a great pair of flats is the easiest way to give your feet a break and still look stylish and cute while traveling. Plus, their compact size will save more room in your suitcase than most other shoe silhouettes.

While flats definitely look more polished than sneakers and are easier to walk in than heels, some pairs still don’t offer the support or comfort that’s needed to tackle an entire day of sightseeing. To help you avoid spending money on options that will give you blisters or leave your feet aching in pain, we turned to real reviews from customers to see which flats are as comfortable as they are cute.

Image zoom Getty Images

These top-rated flats not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing five-star reviews between them. Some of these comfy shoes feature padded insoles for extra cushioning, while others offer ample ankle support and excellent traction. Besides providing all-day support, these beloved flats are also incredibly stylish and will look great in all your travel Instagram photos.

From classic ballet flats to sleek loafers and chic pointed flats, keep reading to see the 14 pairs of flats customers love the most.

These are the most comfortable flats to walk in:

Most Comfortable Ballet Flat: Margaux The Demi

Image zoom Courtesy of Margaux

With 5 millimeters of foam padding and a supportive insole, it’s easy to see why customers have given these Margaux ballet flats an impressive 4.8-star rating. The sleek Italian leather flats also feature an adjustable cord bow that allows you to make the shoes tighter or looser on your feet. One customer raved, “Hands down, the best flat in the marketplace. This is your mother’s ballet flat but improved with a nice cushion, tiny heel, and perfectly tied bow. Comfort and classy all in one. I want a pair in every color.”

Most Comfortable Option with Traction: Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

These flats by Tory Burch are not only sleek and polished, they are incredibly comfortable, too. The split rubber sole offers excellent grip and traction, while the cushioned footbed adds extra comfort. Customers also love that the shoes fold up, making them super easy to pack. “I love my flats,” raved one shoper. “I wear them for 12 hours a day at work and I walk a ton. No break-in time. My feet do not hurt at the end of day and they’re super cute.”

Most Comfortable Canvas Option: Toms Olivia Flat

Image zoom

If you are looking for a lightweight breathable shoe, opt for a cute flat made from canvas, like this option by Toms. Besides boasting a padded footbed and rubber sole, the cute slip-on shoes only weigh five ounces — so they’ll barely add any weight to your suitcase. What’s more, every time a pair of these cute flats are sold, a pair of shoes from the brand will be donated to a child in need. “Super cute and lots of cushioning,” said one customer. “Definitely get comments on this shoe! Great for work or play.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $25

Most Comfortable Loafers: Naturalizer Emiline Flat Loafer

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

These fashion-forward loafers from Naturalizer boast the brand’s signature N5Contour technology that helps the shoe mold to your foot, offering you all-day support and comfort. Along with dual-density cushioning and extra padding at pressure points, the cute flats also feature a slip-resistant sole. Over 190 Nordstrom customers love the shoes so much they’ve given them a 4.2-star rating.

Most Comfortable Slingback: Everlane The Editor Slingback

Image zoom

Looking to add some polish to your travel looks? Consider adding this stylish pair of flat slingbacks from Everlane to your wardrobe. The pointed flats are made from a soft and supple Italian suede and feature a pointed toe and low vamp that will pair perfectly with everything from casual jeans to LBDs. They have an impressive 4.52-star rating with one customer raving, “ready to wear and super comfortable from first try-on and a full day on feet. High recommend, I now want every color as they are the perfect shoe with both style and comfort!”

Most Comfortable Padded Option: Cole Haan Tali Bow Ballet Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Cole Haan has been a go-to source for stylish and comfortable shoes for years, and these ballet flats are no different. The cute leather kicks feature a micro-wedge, padded footbed, and a rubber sole that work together to supply the support and comfort needed to be on your feet all day. Over 300 Zappos customers have given the flats their seal of approval, with one writing, “I wore these out of the box for a 7,000 step day, then again for a 10,000 step day. No regrets and no blisters. Stylish, and they go with just about everything in my closet. I'm thinking about buying another pair just to store.”

Most Comfortable Espadrille: Clarks Danelly Adira Ballet Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

These adorable Clarks flats are a must-have for warm-weather travel wardrobes. The perforated leather uppers add breathability, while the espadrille details add a cute summery touch. Along with the thick rubber soles which offer excellent traction, the shoes feature a ultra-comfortable cushioned footbed that has helped these cute kicks rack up over 200 positive reviews on Amazon. “These shoes are so comfortable and very sharp looking. Like walking on air! Plan on buying another pair,” said one customer.

To buy: amazon.com, from $34

Most Comfortable Option That Folds Up: Lucky Brand Emmie Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

More than 1,700 Zappos customers are fans of these stylish flats by Lucky Brand for a reason. Not only do they have a cushioned insole, but they also boast a flexible rubber sole that can fold up making them incredibly easy to pack or throw in your purse. “I love these flats,” raved one reviewer. “They are comfortable and have kept their shape perfectly. I bought these to clod around France and England when I was about 5-6 months pregnant and just wanted something easy and comfortable to wear that would go with practically anything. These fit the bill perfectly. The material is good quality giving the flats some substance yet folded up nicely for easy packing.”

Most Comfortable Pointed Option: Sam Edelman Rodney Pointed Toe d’Orsay Flats

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

These chic Sam Edelman flats give your feet the support and comfort they need, thanks to the shoe’s cushioned insole. The soft leather flats come in black, white, and nude colorways that look good with everything. “I love, love, love these shoes! You can wear them to work, wear them with jeans, a nice dress, and with different patterns and colors. They are the perfect shoes. I purchased them during the anniversary sale and I don't regret it. They are [reasonably] priced for the style and comfort. There's a soft cushion in the shoe to make it easy to stand in,” said one customer.

Most Comfortable Eco-friendly Option: Rothy’s The Point

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothys

These cute Rothy’s flats are Meghan Markle’s go-to shoe for a reason. Not only are they incredibly lightweight, but they also feature a flexible rubber sole that offers ample traction. The best part? The eco-friendly kicks are made from recycled water bottles and are machine-washable. Over 500 customers have given the flats a 4.3-star rating on the brand’s website, with one reviewer calling them “perfection.”

Most Comfortable Lightweight Option: Crocs Lina Ballet Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

These flats by Crocs are lightweight, flexible, and feature a super soft microfiber footbed. They are also made from the brand’s patented foam Croclite material that offers an incredible amount of support and comfort. More than 600 Amazon customers are fans of the comfy flats. “These crocs totally pass for regular flats, but they are so much more comfortable! I walked about 5 miles in them the first time I wore them and there was no pain or blistering,” said one customer.

To buy: amazon.com, from $29

Most Comfortable Option With Ankle Support: Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Bay Unique Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

If you love the look of flats but need to wear a shoe that provides ankle support, check out this pair by Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole. The leather flats boast elastic straps around the ankle for extra support and a secure fit. One customer raved, “I live in these shoes! I bought them in black and in gray, and aside from the fact that they are lightweight, roomy, and stay on my feet while I work all day, I get bombarded with compliments because they are adorable. Gentle Souls has become my favorite brand of shoes. Well made, comfortable, and beautiful!”

Most Comfortable Driving Shoe: VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With over 840 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating, these driving shoes by VenusCelia are one of the most popular pairs of flats on Amazon. Along with an anti-slip rubber sole that offers ample grip, the cute shoes feature a padded memory foam insole. While these sleek kicks may look super luxe and expensive, they are actually the most affordable option on this list, so you can buy more than one pair at a time. And with 28 stylish colors to choose from, you’re going to want multiple options.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20

Most Comfortable Cozy Option: Ugg Lena Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

If you love the feel of UGG boots and slippers but need a more polished-looking shoe, you’re in luck. This cute option from the beloved shoe brand features its signature sheepskin lining and padded insole in a chic ballet flat silhouette. It has over 300 likes and a four-star rating at Zappos with one customer writing, “Just got these flats and I'm in love with them! So comfortable, perfect fit for my foot. Feel like I could wear them all day with no problems.”