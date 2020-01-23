13 of the Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women
Repeat after us: Uncomfortable dress shoes are not worth it. They’re not worth the blisters, the sore muscles, or the time you spend complaining about how uncomfortable they are.
It’s time to throw away those terrible heels you save for “special occasions,” you know the ones that start to rip apart your heels after just a few steps. Do you really need to haul an extra pair of shoes to work every day, just so you can survive your commute and obey the office’s unofficial dress code? And no, you can’t use the argument fashion is pain, either; you and your feet deserve better than that.
In order to save you some time (and completely avoidable foot pain), we’ve rounded up the most comfortable dress shoes for women. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a work conference, wedding, funeral, or first date, each shoe style perfectly balances the right amount of style, formality, and comfort.
Paul Green Susan Ankle Strap Sandal
Paul Green is known for producing high-quality comfortable shoes, and this pair of pumps further attests to the brand’s quality. The sleek dress shoes have a chunky low-block heel and thick ankle strap for added support, while the cushioned footbed makes them super comfortable to stand in.
To buy: amazon.com, from $97 (originally $319)
LifeStride Shane Slingbacks
These chic heels from LifeStride feature a patented Soft System cushioned insole that offers complete comfort and plenty of support. Plus, the simple-yet-elegant slingback silhouette will look good with everything from skinny jeans to LBDs.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $60)
Olivia K Close Round Toe Low Wedge
How cute are these short wedges by Olivia K? The 1.75-inch heel height makes them super easy to walk in, while the rubber sole gives them added traction. It’s just a bonus that the chic, closed-toe shoes come in nine stylish colors for you to choose from.
To buy: amazon.com, from $18
SAS Moxie Kitten Heel
Kitten heels are trending again thanks to their classic look and comfortable feel. We love this functional pair by SAS because the sheepskin lining and cushioned footbed mean it won’t hurt your feet — even if you opt to wear them all day long.
To buy: zappos.com, $285
Naturalizer Banks Slingback
Comfortable and beautiful are just two of the terms owners of the “Banks” Slingback use to describe this shoe. Since you can choose the width of the style — narrow, medium, or wide — you’ll leave those insufferable blisters around your toes in the past.
To buy: zappos.com, $89 (originally $100)
Gucci Brixton Convertible Loafer
There’s a reason you see Gucci loafers everywhere you go. It can be worn dressed down with jeans, but paired with a black dress pant or office-appropriate dress, it’s the ideal dress shoe. Pro tip: Wear a pair of thin socks with your loafers for a few days at first; after that, the Italian leather will stay supple and smooth on your heels.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $730
Nine West Pruce Block Heel Sandal
Normally, you get what you pay fort when it comes to shoes. In the case of these suede block sandals from Nine West, that couldn’t be less true. If you’re looking for a last-minute dress shoe or a pair of heels you can dance all night in (hello, wedding season), drop that money and never look back.
To buy:zappos.com, $51 (originally $84)
Stuart Weitzman Block Heel Bootie
Stuart Weitzman shoes are a red carpet staple, and the comfort is all in the details. This trendy sock bootie has a 3-inch block heel that adds height without strain.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $575
Everlane Day Heel
This versatile (and affordable) style is composed of several appealing features for comfortable shoe enthusiasts: a soft leather footbed, an elasticized back, and a 2-inch block heel. When we say this shoe can do it all, we also mean you can do it all while wearing them.
To buy: everlane.com, $145
M.Gemi The Esatto
You can’t get more classic than The Essatto from M.Gemi. Made by hand in Italy, these pumps will complete any dressed-up look with a striking dash of power. Plus, the open scooped topline relieves wider feet from any added discomfort.
To buy: mgemi.com, $278
Sam Edelman Women's Hazel Dress Pump
If M.Gemi isn’t in your dress shoe price range, take a peek at this Sam Edelman style. Fit with four millimeters of cushioning, this pair will take you from board meeting to happy hour to post-dinner festivities without bringing along the pain normally associated with heels.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $120
Sarah Flint Alysia x Gravati Loafer
We couldn’t finish a list of the most comfortable dress shoes for women without another flat. The silhouette on this Sarah Flint loafer screams smart, but the heel height says peak comfort levels.
To buy: sarahflint.com, $425
Cole Haan Tali Grand Bow Wedge
Wedges are inherently more comfortable than a stiletto because they distribute your weight more evenly with each step. This smooth leather pair from Cole Haan has a fully padded leather sock lining that will only get more comfy with each wear.
To buy: colehaan.com, $120 (originally $150)