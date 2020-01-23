13 of the Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Repeat after us: Uncomfortable dress shoes are not worth it. They’re not worth the blisters, the sore muscles, or the time you spend complaining about how uncomfortable they are.

It’s time to throw away those terrible heels you save for “special occasions,” you know the ones that start to rip apart your heels after just a few steps. Do you really need to haul an extra pair of shoes to work every day, just so you can survive your commute and obey the office’s unofficial dress code? And no, you can’t use the argument fashion is pain, either; you and your feet deserve better than that.

In order to save you some time (and completely avoidable foot pain), we’ve rounded up the most comfortable dress shoes for women. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a work conference, wedding, funeral, or first date, each shoe style perfectly balances the right amount of style, formality, and comfort.