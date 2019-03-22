The Best Men's Leather Sandals to Wear This Summer
From boat shoes to espadrilles to classic white sneakers, there are tons of shoe options for men this summer. Although after a long, treacherous winter, we say give your toes a break; free them from their caged winter existence and opt for a stylish leather sandal instead.
While flip-flops are typically the obvious choice, you can't wear a pair of rubber shoes out to a bar or a nice dinner without looking underdressed. A well-made leather sandal is versatile enough to take you from the beach to a walk through the city and then into a night out — not to mention much more supportive and sturdy.
Related:Hundreds of Reviewers Say These Sneakers Are So Comfy You Won't Have to Break Them In
Leather sandals come in all forms. Whether you opt for an easy flip-flop or slide sandal for a more casual affair, a classic Greek sandal for days spent strolling the narrow streets of Santorini, or a slightly more elevated leather slide with raffia detail, there's a style for everyone.
Below, the comfy and cool men's leather sandals you'll want to wear every day this summer.
Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals
Birkenstocks aren't going anywhere, whether you sport them with socks to evoke that trending normcore style or barefoot to walk the path to the beach. They're the casual warm-weather sandal that'll keep you on trend and comfortable all in one.
To buy: zappos.com, $125
Grenson Chadwick Hand-painted Leather Slides
You might recognize the brand name as a staple for classic brogues, and you can rely on Grenson just as much for high-quality leather sandals that'll last you for seasons to come.
Rainbow '301Alts' Sandal
For an easy leather flip flop that looks and feels good, Rainbows will always be a mainstay.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $54
Hereu Aloc Leather Sandals
This pair by Hereu is the perfect sandal to pack if you're often on the go as it's easy to sling on and off.
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $223
Casablanca 1942 Yako Raffia and Leather Cross-strap Sandals
For the slightly more stylish guy, these men's leather dress sandals by Casablanca 1942 have a raffia strap detail to add some extra flare to your vacation staple.
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $235
Ancient Greek Sandals Miltos
Handmade in Greece, Ancient Greek Sandals are the perfect staple to get you ready for your warm-weather retreat, whether it be an escape to the Greek Islands or a weekend retreat nearby.
To buy: ancient-greek-sandals.com, $195
Officine Creative Agora Suede Sandals
A slightly more elevated take on Birkenstock's style, Officine Creative sandals are best paired with a linen suit for a nice dinner in the tropics.