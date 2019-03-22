The Best Men's Leather Sandals to Wear This Summer

From boat shoes to espadrilles to classic white sneakers, there are tons of shoe options for men this summer. Although after a long, treacherous winter, we say give your toes a break; free them from their caged winter existence and opt for a stylish leather sandal instead.

While flip-flops are typically the obvious choice, you can't wear a pair of rubber shoes out to a bar or a nice dinner without looking underdressed. A well-made leather sandal is versatile enough to take you from the beach to a walk through the city and then into a night out — not to mention much more supportive and sturdy.

Related:Hundreds of Reviewers Say These Sneakers Are So Comfy You Won't Have to Break Them In

Leather sandals come in all forms. Whether you opt for an easy flip-flop or slide sandal for a more casual affair, a classic Greek sandal for days spent strolling the narrow streets of Santorini, or a slightly more elevated leather slide with raffia detail, there's a style for everyone.

Below, the comfy and cool men's leather sandals you'll want to wear every day this summer.