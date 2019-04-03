Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Had a 25,000-person Waitlist — and They're Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's further proof that the Meghan Effect is real: All it took was for the Duchess of Sussex to step out in a pair of Sarah Flint's 'Nataie' flats with her hubby (Prince Harry — ever heard of him?) at the 2017 Invictus Games and boom — the shoe is immediately sold out. Not only that, but Markle's fashion moment sparked a 25,000-person waitlist and countless dark days of the leather shoe being sold out. That is, until now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Yes, the ever-popular vegetable-dyed leather flat is back in stock and honestly, bound to sell out again — so you're going to have to hurry if you want in on the Italian leather action. Some sizes are already sold out with a growing waitlist getting longer by the minute, so you better run to sarahflint.com (or just, like, click really fast).

You can channel Meghan Markle's effortless style by either shopping her exact Natalie flat in Saddle Vachetta — a warm, chestnut brown leather — or going for any of the other stunning colorways, such as classic black or a lavender suede that will amp up any outfit. Pair them with jeans for a lowkey, yet polished look, or wear them to the office as part of your go-to wardrobe staple.

Scroll through to shop some of our favorite Sarah Flint Natalie flat colorways below.

Sarah Flint 'Natalie' Flat Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint 'Natalie' Flat Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Flint