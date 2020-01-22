Meghan Markle Has Worn These Winter Boots for Years — and You Can Shop Them on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

After a spell of record-breaking warm temperatures in January, winter’s cold weather is finally setting in — and our need for a warm and reliable pair of boots just went from zero to one hundred real quick. Because we’re all about following in Meghan Markle’s fashion footsteps (literally), we combed through her style archives to find her best winter shoe recommendation (based on the number of repeat wears) and discovered her go-to winter shoes are a pair of boots from Kamik.

Meghan has worn the brand's Sienna boots for years, dating back to as early as 2016 when she was only rumored to be in a relationship with Prince Harry. Around that same time, she was frequently spotted in the same pair of boots on her way to yoga class and on the set of "Suits" in Toronto.

Kamik, a Canada-based footwear brand, has been keeping feet warm, dry, and comfortable for over 120 years with its stylish and practical boots. According to the brand, “There is no such thing as bad weather. Only bad footwear.” That’s why all of its boots are temperature-tested before they’re allowed to step outdoors. Sustainability and recycling are also key for Kamik. Thanks to its removable boot felt liners made from recycled plastics, the company has re-purposed over 15 million plastic bottles over the past five years.

We know Meghan loves to champion eco-friendly brands, so it makes sense that she continues to wear her Kamik boots year after year. Her exact pair are no longer available, but the brand has a slew of similar styles that will keep your feet just as warm — and you can shop some of them on Amazon.

The Sienna F2 boots are most comparable to Meghan’s and are even more versatile because their fabric can be folded up for added warmth or down to show a faux fur lining. There’s also a mid-rise version of the boot that comes with a super comfortable insole that retains heat. You can find more Kamik styles on the retailer’s website and at Zappos.

Most styles ring in under $150, which is very reasonable considering they are likely to last you years (if Meghan’s any indication). Don’t let yourself get cold feet this winter; get a pair of Kamik boots, instead. Scroll down to shop five of our favorite styles.

