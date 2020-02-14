These Cute and Comfortable Booties Have Nearly 1,000 Perfect Reviews — and They’re Up to 60% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Ladies, if you’ve been in the market for a new pair of comfortable boots, you’re in luck. Lucky Brand’s Basel Booties are currently on sale for up to 61 percent off thanks to Zappos’ Presidents Day Sale — meaning you can add these travel-ready shoes to your wardrobe for a fraction of the usual price.

Along with a low block heel that’s easy to walk in, the booties feature a cushioned footbed for added comfort and a flexible rubber sole that provides excellent traction. They even have a side zipper that makes them incredibly easy to slip on and off, which comes in handy at airport security.

Besides all of these comfy details, customers also love that the stylish kicks are super versatile and can be worn with just about anything in your suitcase. In fact, the travel-ready shoes are so popular, they’ve racked up hundreds of perfect five-star reviews at Zappos.

“This is undoubtedly the most comfortable boot I have ever worn,” raved one shopper. “From the moment I put them on, I knew they would be a good fit. The leather is soft and the footbed is comfortably padded. The leather does stretch a little, but does not change the shape of the shoe. I have some problems with my feet, so finding stylish and comfortable boots/shoes is difficult. I like the Basel Bootie so much that I have purchased a second pair in another color.”

“I can't say enough great things about these boots,” wrote another. “I received them one day before leaving for Mexico City and I was so happy I had them. They were easy to dress up/down depending on what we were doing. My feet were dry in the rain (light rain, not torrential) and most of all, after walking around the city all day my feet didn't hurt!”

There are seven colors to choose from, and while most shoppers said the booties fit true to size, a few recommended sizing up if you’re in between sizes. And though they’re normally $129, you can snag a pair for as low as $51 this weekend depending on which color and size you go with. But you’ll have to move quickly because a deal this good is bound to sell out fast!

To buy: zappos.com, from $51 (originally $129)

