It's a zoo out there, or so fashion would like us to believe. It seems like animal prints, especially leopard-inspired ones, are the new black. While styling animal prints may not look like an easy feat at first, that's actually not the case — especially when it comes to footwear. And that's good news for everyone in the market for a nice pair of shoes that go with everything.

Leopard flats will not only make your life a lot more comfortable, but they will also elevate any outfit to (chicer) new heights. Instead of opting for the good old jeans/leggings and sneakers combo next time you head to the airport, go for a pair of leopard loafers and earn major style points. Slip-on shoes are also a lot easier to take on and off, which will make passing through security a breeze.

And whatever your personal style happens to be — sporty, preppy, or casual — chances are designers have already given the leopard treatment to a pair of shoes that will match it.

Don't believe us? From slip-ons to ballet flats and espadrilles, take a walk on the wide side with these stylish leopard flats.

Sarah Flint 'Natalie' Flat

Sarah Flint leopard print flat Credit: Sarah Flint

A favorite of Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, and Emma Roberts, Sarah Flint is known for sophisticated styles that don't sacrifice comfort. Leopard print gives her classic Natalie flats, with a pointed toe and asymmetrical bow, a little bit of an edge. The flats are handcrafted in Italy with a leather lining, insole, and outsole for smooth support throughout.

J.Crew Pointed Toe Flats

Pointed-toe flats in leopard calf hair Credit: Courtesy of J.Crew

It's no wonder these flats are a best-seller—their classic pointy-toe design and comfy soles make them a wardrobe staple fit for weekend brunches and date nights alike.

Cole Haan Brie Skimmer

Brie Skimmer Credit: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan's chic pointed toe loafers sport calf-hair construction and leather accents. Their anatomically molded footbeds will make sure your feet aren't ruined after a day of running errands or exploring a new city. Even better? The style comes in medium and wide width.

Tory Burch ‘Gigi’ T Logo Pointy Toe Flat

Gigi T Logo Pointy Toe Flat Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tory Burch knows a thing or two about elegant and travel-friendly flats. The designer is at it again with her Gigi T pointy-toe leopard flats that feature a chic gold-tone logo plate and matching heel accents.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $278

Steve Madden ‘Feather-L’ Genuine Calf Leather Loafer

Feather-L Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom customers rave about this loafer — from the elegant leopard-spotted calf-hair upper to the cushioned footbed, these flats were definitely made for walking. And they come in two width options.

Sam Edelman ‘Rodney’ Pointy Toe Genuine Calf Hair Flat

Rodney Pointy Toe Genuine Calf Hair Flat Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This d'Orsay-style flat will freshen up any outfit whether it's styled with a casual pair of jeans or a more formal ensemble. Either way, it's a styling powerhouse.

A New Day Women's ‘Micah’ Pointy Toe Loafers

Women's Micah Pointy Toe Loafers - A New Day Credit: Courtesy of Target

Loafer-type flats like this one look extra elegant when paired with jeans or pants. It sports a smooth, suede-like construction perfect for fall, and with a price like that, how can you say no?

Madewell ‘The Reid’ Ballet Flat in Leopard Calf Hair

Reid Ballet Flat Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

Looking for new commute shoes that go with anything? Well then, your commute just got a whole lot trendier (and more comfortable) thanks to these classic ballet flats by Madewell that feature extra-padded soles.

Vince Camuto ‘Ellen’ Foldable Flat

Vince Camuto Ellen Foldable Flat Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Talk about travel-friendly shoes! These foldable Vince Camuto flats should be on every female traveler's wishlist — ultra compact and with a cushioned footbed, they are the ultimate on-the-go footwear option.

Boden ‘Cathy’ Flats

Boden Cathy Heels Credit: Courtesy of Boden

Boden's black-and-leopard-print calf-hair flats feature the lowest of heels and a slightly pointed round-toe design.

Taryn Rose ‘Bryanna’ Flats

Taryn Rose Bryanna Flat Credit: Courtesy of Taryn Rose

These flats will definitely get you spotted (see what we did there?). They feature Taryn Rose's recessed Ortholite footbed and shock-absorbent inserts for maximum comfort.

Ashley A Pointed Toe Ankle Wrap T-Strap D'Orsay Flats

Ashley A Pointed Toe Ankle Wrap T-Strap D'Orsay Flats Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

We know an elegant shoe when we see one, and this pair of flats is at the top of our list. We'd wear them with cropped jeans or a midi dress to show off the ultra-flattering T-strap design.

Dream Pairs Women's Casual D'Orsay Pointed Flat

DREAM PAIRS Women's Casual D'Orsay Pointed Plain Ballet Flats Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you think flats don't look formal, then wait until you see this gorgeous leopard d'Orsay pair. They ooze such elegance that they can elevate any outfit. Sizes go all the way up to 12.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20

Eldof Pointed Toe Flats

Eldof Women's Flats Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Not a calf-hair leather fan? Then opt for a pair in shiny patent leather to add some extra sparkle to your outfits. This pair sports a pointy-toe design and a cute black bow in addition to the stylish, gradient look.

To buy: amazon.com, from $29

Bernardo ‘Ellie’ Ankle Strap Genuine Calf Hair Flat

Bernardo Ellie Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Slingback shoes have definitely been having a moment lately, so you're checking off not one, but two trends with this pair of pretty leopard flats. What's more, the ankle strap adds a super feminine vibe — we'd show them off in a midi dress.

& Other Stories Square Toe Leopard Espadrilles

Square Toe Leopard Espadrilles Credit: Courtesy of & Other Stories

Espadrilles — but make it fashion! A classic summer staple gets a trendy update, and the result is definitely worth a place in your shoe closet.

Toms ‘Desert Tan’ Leopard Printed Microfiber Women's Classics ft. Ortholite

Desert Tan Leopard Printed Microfiber Women's Classics ft. Ortholite Credit: Courtesy of Toms