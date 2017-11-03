Kate Middleton's Nike Sneakers Are the Sporty Addition Your Closet Is Missing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since Kensington Palace announced last month that there is a third royal baby on the way for Kate Middleton and Prince William, we have been patiently waiting to see what the Duchess of Cambridge's maternity style will look like this time around.

And while her first post-announcement appearance was for an official reception so it required formal attire (which, of course, she nailed), earlier this week she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre. The mom-to-be spent some time playing with kids, and she was dressed in a decidedly more informal way for the occasion.

Middleton sported black Monreal London track pants (montreallondon.com, $345) with a wide white stripe on the side — Puma makes a similar pair for just $55 — a dark Nike jacket (neimanmarcus.com, $75), which conveniently covered her baby bump, and a white polo T-shirt (nike.com, $40).

And while she's been an avid fan of Superga sneakers for years, this time, she chose a pair of the cool-looking Nike Air VaporMax Flyknits. The light running shoes are cushioned for maximum impact protection, which, we imagine, is extremely important to the Duchess now that she's expecting again.

Kate Middleton Nike Shoes Credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

So if you intend to play a game of tennis this weekend or are simply venturing out for a nature walk, you now have a royal-approved outfit as inspiration.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit in Pure Platinum/Wolf Gray/White