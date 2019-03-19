Everlane Just Made a Loafer Version of Its Best-selling Shoe — and It's Perfect for Travel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cut from buttery-soft, 100-percent Italian leather, each Day shoe (whether it be the block heel, the flat, the bootie, or the new loafer) molds to your foot for a custom fit that provides premium comfort. Add to that a cushioned insole and elasticized back that'll bend with you as you move about your day.

The Day Loafer features a lightweight, sophisticated silhouette that'll have you looking sharp despite feeling like you're wearing your most trusted pair of sneakers, making it the perfect travel shoe. We can see it now: You hopping off the plane at LAX with a dream and these super-comfy, stylish shoes that make you look smart and ready for anything, whether it's an important business meeting or just a walk around the city.

Plus with five neutral colorways (black, caramel, white, dark rose, and even a pale yellow that's perfect for spring), Everlane is making it super easy to incorporate the new Day Loafer into our wardrobe, no matter the season. You can shop them all, below, or head to everlane.com to shop the rest of this cult-favorite brand's goods.

The Day Loafer in Caramel

The Day Loafer in White

The Day Loafer in Dark Rose

The Day Loafer in Black

The Day Loafer in Pale Yellow