Everlane Just Debuted the Boot Version of Its Best-selling Comfy Heels

A good ankle boot is hard to find. Some are too tall or too short. Some too clunky. And some, seemingly perfect, but only for about 20 minutes until it becomes apparent that they were not designed with comfort or durability in mind.

Everlane's just-launched Day Boot, however, is the exception to that rule. As with its best-seller predecessors — the Day Glove flats and the Day Heel — the 100 percent Italian leather upper has a snug, glove-like fit that will mold to your feet with each wear. The slim, two-inch stacked heel adds just enough lift. And they snuck a barely-noticeable zipper onto the inside seam so they're easy to take on and off.

As for style, the Day Boot treads the line between last fall's sock boot silhouette and your basic, no-frills ankle boot. You can wear them with anything — from midi dresses to cropped denim tucked-in tights and a mini skirt for a shoe that's minimalist and edgy all at once.