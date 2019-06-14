Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whatever your travel preferences are, anyone will tell you that a comfortable pair of shoes is the first thing you need to pack. It's easy to forget that our regular pair of sandals or flats is not necessarily the best choice when you're heading for a week of city hopping in Europe or hiking in Hawaii. And when it comes to choosing a proper pair of footwear for your vacation, arch support is essential.

"As we walk on hard surfaces the repetitive stress causes micro tears in the ligaments that hold our joints in place. Over time, our joints might slip out of position and we have what is commonly known as a fallen arch," explained Dr. Taryn Rose, founder and strategic advisor of her eponymous footwear company. "The micro tears happen over years, so people don't feel any symptoms. Women often say 'my feet grew as I got older' and it is due to the arches of the foot flattening out over the years."

That issue, also known as overpronation or flat feet, can lead to inflammation such as plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, and heel spurs, according to Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, DPM. A supported arch will help to align the foot, resulting in better posture, pain- and stress-free movement, and, in general, fewer podiatrist visits down the line.

Or as Dr. Rose put it: "We have cars now with assisted driving but the vast majority of people still wear the shoe equivalent of the [Ford] Model T."

So, if you are serious about your health, it's time to update your closet with footwear that features built-in arch support. Trust us, your feet will thank you for it. Here, we rounded up 13 pairs that are not just comfortable but look cute, too.

These are the most comfortable shoes with arch support:

Dr. Scholls Madison Sneaker

arch support shoes for women dr scholls Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

These cute slip-on sneakers feature removable memory foam insoles for all-day support. Plus, they are as versatile as shoes can be, as you could easily style them with a pair of jeans or a dress. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the comfy shoes a five-star rating, with one writing, "Extremely comfortable! These Dr Scholls are so comfortable. Arch support fits my flat feet perfectly. Would definitely buy again."

To buy: amazon.com, from $25

Vionic Kaylee Ankle Boot

Vionic Shoes KAYLEE ANKLE BOOT black Credit: Courtesy of Vionic

These suede ankle boots add a fashion-forward touch to travel ensembles but still offer comfort and support. The shoes have a weather-resistant coating to protect them from the elements and a 3.1-inch stacked heel that makes them easy to walk in. "My mother bought the black pair for me as a gift, as soon as I tried them on I went online and ordered the cream color as well," said one shopper. "These boots are freakishly comfortable. It honestly felt like I did not have heels on. I have flat feet and have had to change all of my old shoes for shoes with arch support. These heels are worth buying."

Softwalk Westport Loafer

Shoes Update Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A slight rubber wedge adds some feminine style to these comfy slip-ons, while their cushioned footbed with arch support will save your feet on your next vacation. Shoppers love the cute gold accents and how soft the suede upper feels against the skin. Even better, there are three pretty pastel colors to choose from.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Oxfords

arch support shoes for women cole haan Credit: Courtesy of Cole Haan

The latest version of this lightweight and breathable shoe has an Oxford-inspired design and the features of a pair of comfy sneakers — an anatomically cushioned footbed and arch support that increases stability. One Amazon customer who loved them said, " I have two pairs and will be getting another" before adding, "These are my favorite shoes. I stand all day for work and love how much support they have."

To buy: amazon.com, from $60

Naturalizer Samantha Half d’Orsay Flat

The Best Travel Shoes for Women Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nothing about these chic Naturalizer shoes says "comfort shoe" — except for how sneakily supportive they feel once you slip them on. The style goes with any outfit, casual or dressed-up. Not only do the shoes have the brand's signature N5 Contour technology (meaning "a contoured footbed with arch and heel support"), but they also have a quick-drying and breathable lining to keep your feet dry throughout the day. "These are great," said one shopper. "I have a very wide foot and these have a small elastic gusset on the side that's hardly noticeable but gives you that stretch across the widest part of my foot. The foot bed is nicely cushioned and very supportive."

Naot Verbena Sandals

arch support shoes for women naot Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Naot's insoles are engineered — using natural rubber and cork — to replicate the shape of the foot, while offering great arch support and shock absorption. The rugged rubber sole provides excellent traction, and the adjustable strap closures help you find the most comfortable fit. "Great arch support with a very comfortable and cushy sole. Felt wonderful right from the start," wrote one customer.

Beek Finch Sandal

Shoes Update Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The founders at Beek set out to develop a sole with built-in arch support that doesn't look bulky — and they delivered. Plus, with every shoe purchased, Beek will donate a meal to a child in need through various charity partners. Just be aware many shoppers noted that the sandals can run small, so you may want to order the next size up for a comfortable fit. "This sandal is unbelievably beautiful, comfortable and a great find," wrote one customer. "Has arch support, lightweight and super exciting! I went up a size, I usually wear a 9 [but] the 10 was perfect."

L’Amour Des Pieds Brenn Ankle Strap Sandal

lamour des pieds arch support shoes for women Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The philosophy behind this brand is to create shoes that are contoured to your feet as opposed to having a static flat fit. This strapped wedge is the epitome of comfy and stylish with sleek cutouts, a well-padded footbed, and a molded arch for extra support. "Beautiful quality, and they felt amazing the first time wearing," said one customer. "Slight arch support makes a big difference in how long I can last in flats since I have a high arch."

Ecco Soft 7 Mid Top Sneaker

ecco arch support shoes for women Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This mid-top sneaker cuts a sleek, no-fuss silhouette and comes with removable insoles with arch support. Shoppers love how the lightweight and comfortable shoes have zippers that make them super easy to slip on and off, especially at the airport. Even better, there are 13 different styles to choose from. "I have a bad ankle and the ankle support I get from this shoe is just right. As an added bonus it has very good arch support," wrote one reviewer.

To buy: amazon.com, from $70

Mephisto Helen Sandal

The Best Travel Shoes for Women Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This sandal's contoured and cushioned sole prevents rubbing and has enough arch support for you to comfortably stand on your feet all day. It uses the brand's Soft Air technology to help provide shock absorption and relieve pressure on joints. Plus, the shoe is the perfect accent for all your favorite travel attire. "This is my first pair of Mephisto's. I am very pleased with the arch support and cushioning they provide," wrote one customer. "I have Morton Neuroma and am very careful about my shoe structure. This shoe provides comfort for walking with no foot pain."

Hush Puppies Aidi Moc Toe Loafers

hush puppies arch support shoes for women Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Loafers are a weekend staple and Hush Puppies has created a style that not only pleases the eye but is also extremely comfortable. It features an EVA- and memory foam–cushioned footbed with arch support and a flexible sole. "These are super comfortable and have decent arch support for a pair of flat loafers," said one reviewer. "Pretty much no break in time needed. Loved them so much I got a second color and may even buy a third!"

To buy: amazon.com, from $30

Adidas Edge Lux Sneaker

arch support shoes for women adidas Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These lightweight sneakers are just as reliable for outdoor adventures as they are for indoor exploration. You'll be able to go the distance in these because they were designed with the specific shape of a woman's foot in mind. "Love the stretchy knit fabric upper. Breathable. Lots of arch support," said one shopper. "Stylish gold tips on the laces — nice details. Wide, cushioning soles. Easy to slip on quickly if need be. A great purchase, love them.

To buy: amazon.com, from $34

Naturalizer Marianne Slip-on Sneaker

naturalizer arch support shoes for women Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Naturalizer's "Marianne" slip-on style has a cushioned footbed with arch support and comes in many eye-catching color combinations, as well as in several width options. "I really love these shoes," wrote one customer. "I am so glad I went with these versus my other pair. This pair is comfortable with ample toe room and good arch support. The insoles are cushy without being 'too cushy'. I hate that walking on air feeling and these have just the right amount of cushion."