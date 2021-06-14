These Ultra-cushioned Flip-flops Have Nearly 7,000 Five-star Ratings - and They're Only $36 on Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a new pair of summer sandals, look no further: Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the Crocs Capri V Flip-Flops their seal of approval because the durable shoes are stylish, supportive, and comfortable.
Along with rugged rubber outsoles that provide excellent traction, they have thick, cushioned foam insoles that cradle and mold to your feet. Shoppers love the sleek minimalist design and say the sandals look good with just about everything.
While flip-flops can often feel quite flimsy, this pair uses sturdy leather thong straps, heel cradles, and insole grips to keep your feet securely in place - not to mention, reviewers say the footbeds feel super soft and lightweight. There's also a 1.25-inch platform to give you a bit of a boost.
With smart details like this, it's easy to see why the comfy flip-flops have racked up nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from different types of shoppers, including women who suffer from foot ailments (like plantar fasciitis) and people who are on their feet all day, like nurses and teachers.
"Love, love, love these sandals," said one customer. "I love them so much I ended up purchasing them in black, navy and walnut! They are SO comfortable I can walk all day in them with no pain in my feet at all. If you have ever worn Crocs you will know what I mean when I say it is like walking on a cloud. They are so so soft but support your foot, as well!"
"Crocs Capris are the best fitting, most comfortable flip flops I have ever owned," wrote another. "I live in Florida so I wear them year round. They don't have much flopping - they stay with your foot. Also the footbed is well padded and comfortable for walking all day. I have several pairs and they are my go-to shoes almost every day."
The supportive sandals are available in five different colors and can be yours for as little as $36. While many shoppers said the shoes fit true to size, Crocs recommends sizing up if you prefer a more relaxed fit. Ready to see what all the hype is about? Shop a pair for yourself below.
