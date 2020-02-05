17 Stylish Wedges That Are Super Comfortable to Walk In

By Anne Bratskeir and Rebecca Carhart
February 05, 2020
When it comes time to choose your travel shoes, we all know that sneakers are a comfortable and easy standard. But sometimes you want to amp up the style factor when you visit new destinations for a night on the town, or simply a for more fashion-forward look, and the humble sneaker just won't cut it.

We asked Dr. Ami Sheth, a foot and ankle specialist in Los Gatos, California and a spokeswoman for the American Podiatric Medical Association, to weigh in on the travel shoe debate. Her answer for feeling both dressed-up and comfortable? The wedge.

“People always say to me, ‘I don’t want to wear sneakers because they make me feel like I’m a tourist,'” said Sheth. “Well, you are a tourist. But if you want to dress up a little more, I would say that my blanket statement is to wear something stable anytime you’re putting mileage on your foot.” While she doesn’t recommend wearing them all the time, “wedges are still the best if you’re going for a dressier shoe. It’s a better option than a stiletto or a pump as long as it's not too high and has a slight pitch.” 

Other features to look for? “Some level of adaptability,” she said, referring to straps that can be adjusted to ensure a snug fit. Sheth prefers wedges that come up around the ankle, as well, “because they’re more protective,” and she suggests some insole padding. 

Important point: “I tell everybody to test-drive the shoes before taking them on the road, and if they’re not comfortable, do not take them on the trip,” she said. And, finally, Sheth added that you won't want to take on any serious mileage without the proper footwear. “If you’re walking 10 miles, get a big handbag and when you arrive at the venue where you need to shine, swap out your sneakers for wedges,” she said.

Here, 17 pairs of comfortable wedges that look as good as they feel.

1 of 16

Vince Camuto Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Secure, wide, wrap around ankle strap

To buy: zappos.com, $50 (originally $99)

2 of 16

Toms Clarissa Wedges

Courtesy of Toms

Comfort features: Adjustable ankle strap, bacteria resistant microfiber sock liner, comfort insole

To buy: amazon.com, from $40

3 of 16

Ugg Trina Ribbon Tie Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Adjustable ankle straps, foam-cushioned footbed

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110

4 of 16

Toni Pons Lidia Suede Wedges

Courtesy of Zappos

Comfort features: Soft suede uppers, adjustable buckle closure, cushioned insole

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65

5 of 16

Vionic Kaitlyn Wedges

Courtesy of Vionic

Comfort features: adjustable ankle tie, arch support, biomechanically designed insole, deep heel cup

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $130

6 of 16

Olukai ‘Onohi Wedges

Courtesy of Zappos

Comfort features: Padded leather footbed, rubber sole

To buy: zappos.com, $130

7 of 16

Blondo Vor Waterproof Wedge Booties

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Cushioned footbed, waterproof, rubber sole

To buy: nordstrom.com, $116 (originally $152)

8 of 16

Cole Haan Tali Demi Wedge Pumps

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Comfort features:  Quilted footbed, enhanced cushioning, flexible, lightweight

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150

9 of 16

Stella McCartney Sneak-Elyse Platform Wedge Sneakers

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Lace up support, padded footbed, rubber outsole

To buy: nordstrom.com, $695

10 of 16

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Gianna Slingback Sandals

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Flax seed pillow insole, lightweight support, adjustable straps

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150

11 of 16

Eileen Fisher Willow Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Ankle support, ridged rubber sole

To buy: nordstrom.com, $198

12 of 16

Sofft Innis Wedges

Courtesy of Zappos

Comfort features: adjustable buckle for ankle support, cushioned, leather-lined footbed, extra padding at ball and heel

To buy: zappos.com, $90

13 of 16

Aerosoles Shortcake Slingbacks

Courtesy of Amazon

Comfort features: Flexible soles, heel rest technology, memory foam footbed

To buy: amazon.com, from $39

14 of 16

Steve Madden NC-LOCA Wedges

Courtesy of Steve Madden

Comfort features:  Perforated upper for ventilation, rubber sole

To buy: stevemadden.com, $60 (originally $100)

15 of 16

Dr. Scholl’s Saffron Wedge Sandals

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfort features: Arch support, cushioned footbed, adjustable straps

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100

16 of 16

Born Emmy II Wedges

Courtesy of Zappos

Comfort features: padded insole, arch support, adjustable slingback closure

To buy: amazon.com, $90

