These Strappy Wedge Sandals Are Surprisingly Comfy — and They've Got the Reviews to Back It Up

Looking cute while traveling is often paramount. Honestly, it's second only to comfort because when you're out and about all day long, aching feet aren't going to work.

But these Steve Madden Bandi Platform Wedge Sandals are the best of both worlds, combining all-day comfort with style.

You can spend hours sightseeing around the coast of the Italian Riviera or exploring the French colonial architecture and busy streets of Ho Chi Minh City without the pain of walking around in uncomfortable shoes. The cork-textured wedge of these $80 shoes make them great for staying on your feet all day and the elastic ankle strap ensures you have support.

And you can pose for Instagram photos with confidence knowing these strappy sandals will make your photos look chic. Plus, they come in seven different neutral colors like white, olive, and natural raffia that go with almost any outfit.

Nordstrom warns these shoes do tend to run small, so if you're in between sizes it would be a good idea to order up.

Buyers can't get enough of these sandals, judging from hundreds of reviews. "These sandals are super comfy!" wrote Cccccc22. "They complement any outfit and the fit is true to size."

Erica517 called them both comfortable and trendy. "I am obsessed with these shoes," she wrote. "They're stylish, trendy, comfortable, and a great price... Plan on getting more colors."

Jack7 wrote that "The straps are really stretchy and comfortable- I didn't even have to break them in. The sole of the shoe is soft and molds to my foot. I feel like I could walk miles in these. They are also super cute and the white part wipes off easily when they get dirty. I highly recommend!"

And nataliyat said she loved the sandals so much, she wrote a review for them (which she said she never does).

"I immediately fell in love!" she wrote. "Not only are they comfortable, but stylish, and add height... Best summer sandal purchase I have made!"

