We rounded up the most comfortable kicks that will look great in your travel photos, too.

Just like a little black dress or goes-with-anything pair of jeans, every woman needs at least one pair of versatile sneakers in her closet. And with over 30,000 "sneaker" results that populate its shoe department, Amazon is one of the best places to find your perfect pair.

To narrow it down to only the best and most comfortable styles, we turned to Amazon's community of reviewers and found all the sneakers shoppers can't stop raving about. With thousands of positive reviews, and plenty of four- and five-star ratings, these sneakers for women were all tested and thoroughly approved by droves of shoppers.

And while comfort and arch support are obvious must-have features when it comes to sneakers, style is important, too. Here you'll find 17 cute sneakers that will provide all-day support for the many steps you'll take on your next adventure and look great in your Instagram photos. All you have to do is choose your favorites and get yourself a handy travel shoe bag, like YAMIU's waterproof set (amazon.com, $12), and you'll be ready for days of globetrotting, sightseeing, outdoorsy adventures, or whatever you had in mind for your next trip.

Yilan Women’s Breathable Sport Shoe

Yilan Women’s Breathable Sport Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Coming in under $30, these lightweight shoes are among Amazon's most popular and affordable sneakers. Shoppers love their stretchy knit material and gorgeous color options, including six pretty pinks, as well as classic black, navy, gray, and purple.

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

While these sharp sneakers are labeled as running shoes, Amazon shoppers love these lightweight, 4.5-star shoes for everyday wear, travel, and long days out and about, too. "I promptly wore these for three days straight at Disneyland after only wearing them for about a week prior and had zero blisters," one reviewer wrote. "They were so comfortable!"

Puma Adult Suede Classic Shoe

Puma Suede Classic Shoe Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This iconic style has been a best-seller for decades, and it's now racked up more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Longtime fans love their old school look, large selection of color combinations, and comfy, high-quality design, which allow you to wear them straight from the box — no breaking in required.

Tiosebon Women’s Mesh Sneakers

Tiosebon Mesh Sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Hop on the mesh sneaker trend this spring and summer without spending a fortune with these 4.5-star laceless shoes. Owners love their supportive feel and lightweight, sock-like design that's ideal for warmer temperatures. "They have been great in hot weather and do not make my feet smell when worn without socks," one reviewer noted. Plus, you can throw them in your washing machine to give them a quick refresh whenever they need it.

Keds Champion Originals Women Canvas Sneakers

Keds Champion Originals Canvas Sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With Ortholite insoles and a large assortment of sizes ranging from narrow to extra wide, it's easy to understand why shoppers have given these Keds Originals over 1,500 five-star reviews. Their simple design makes them easy to style with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and leggings.

Adidas Women’s Original Superstar Shoes

Adidas Original Superstar Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These fashion-forward Adidas sneakers are called "Superstar Shoes" for a reason. The only thing shoppers love more than their spongy and supportive soles are their versatility. Select your favorite from over 25 color combinations and patterns, and they're sure to become the hit of your shoe collection.

Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker

Reebok Princess Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

There's nothing you can't wear with (or do in) these, according to their many owners. "Perfect perfect perfect," one reviewer wrote. "I needed a tennis shoe I could hike trails with, but travel through airports and [wear with] dress pants. Love them."

Vans Unisex Classic Slip-On Shoes

Vans Unisex Classic Slip-Ons Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for a pair of casual shoes you can wear year-round with anything? Look no further than these classic canvas Vans. And those with wide feet will be happy to know that these boxy-shaped shoes will fit perfectly the moment you slip them on.

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Madison Fashion Sneaker

Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Madison Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Get the support and comfort your feet crave with this stylish slip-on sneaker from Dr. Scholl's, which sold nearly half a million pairs last year. No matter what style you choose from its 40 various colors and materials, you're bound to love its memory foam insole and super soft lining.

Keds Chillax Washable Women’s Sneakers

Keds Chillax Washable Sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These canvas Keds, which come in 21 colors, have been a classic for decades, and now thousands of Amazon shoppers love 'em too. "I've had Keds sneakers on and off since I was a kid and I still love them," one shopper wrote. "I much prefer their pared down look to the thick bulky look of most of today's sneakers with all their bells and whistles. I wouldn't recommend using them for running a marathon, but I do a lot of walking in New York and I find them quite comfortable."

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Shoe

Skechers Go Walk Joy Shoe Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Just like their name implies, these soft, mesh shoes from Skechers will spark so much joy — especially for those with foot woes. "I have feet that are always in pain — bunions, hammer toes, [and] arthritis from prior breaks. These shoes are so comfortable I bought them in three colors," one reviewer wrote. "When I am walking around the pain is hardly noticeable. I highly recommend."

Van Authentic Sneakers

Vans Authentic Sneaker Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Come spring and summer, you'll find yourself reaching for these shoes time and time again. With thick soles and flexible canvas, which takes almost no time to break in, it's no wonder they've earned over 1,500 five-star reviews. "As for comfort and fit: just as expected for Vans. In case this is your first pair, that means: "They're very comfortable and they fit great," one reviewer wrote.

Grasshoppers Women’s Shelborne Slip-On Flat

Grasshoppers Women’s Shelborne Slip-On Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers of all professions and lifestyles love these cushy, slip-on kicks, which resemble ballet flats. "Wonderfully comfortable, which is a lot to say considering I have wide feet," one reviewer wrote. "The adjustable strap makes it easy to loosen or tighten the shoe as needed throughout the day. The bonus — they're really cute, too!"

Saucony Jazz Original Women

Saucony Jazz Original Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These iconic sneakers have been the brand's most popular style since launching in 1981, and for good reason. Shoppers love 'em for their classic look, cushioned design, and endless color combinations. And while owners recommend dousing them in some suede-protecting spray before you wear them, they'll stand up for years in all sorts of conditions. "I've loved Sauconys for over ten years," one reviewer wrote. "You can wear these puppies in any weather you like. I cannot recommend these shoes enough."

New Balance Womens FuelCore Nergize V1

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These New Balance shoes, which come in 18 stylish shades, are a favorite among Amazon shoppers looking for a sporty shoe to wear beyond the gym. "They're easy on and off, yet fit well and [are] super comfy for every day," one reviewer wrote. "My first pair became my go to throw on shoes for day to day, going for walks, errands, etc. They hold up well and are so versatile. The silhouette looks great with leggings or shorts, [and] they're not chunky or bulky looking."

Aleader Women’s Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes

Aleader Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If your adventures often take you through a variety of wet terrains, these breathable, fast-drying water shoes are just what you need. Shoppers love these supportive sneakers for everyday wear, as well as beach trips, waterfall ventures, and summer travel. "I love these aqua shoes," one reviewer wrote. "I wore them around some beach trails and they worked perfectly transitioning from the trails to the water. I was able to explore the rocky areas of Laguna Beach, California without any discomfort."

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker

Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Amazon