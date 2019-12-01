We Found 40 Pairs of Comfortable Shoes That Are Majorly Marked Down for Cyber Monday
It’s the perfect excuse to buy a new pair of shoes!
Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and while we can’t wait to score amazing discounts on big-ticket items like Tumi suitcases and top-rated electronics, we’re also just as excited to give our winter wardrobes a much-needed refresh.
Right now, closet staples from warm winter coats to celeb-approved carryalls are majorly marked down — but some of the best deals we’ve seen so far are on cute and comfortable shoes. Thousands of items are currently on sale, including these classic stacked heel women’s Michael Kors Booties that are currently 40 percent off andthis sleek pair of men’s Cole Haan Oxfords that are marked down to just $98.
With so many discounts available at once, we know it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best comfy shoe discounts from major retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Walmart, Zappos, and Macy’s.
Keep reading to shop the best Cyber Monday deals on comfortable shoes — for both men and women — available now at these beloved retailers.
Best Nordstrom Shoe Deals
- Women’s Blondo Nina Waterproof Suede Boot, $100 (originally $152)
- Women’s Tory Burch Colorblock Espadrille Flat, $99 (originally $198)
- Women’s Sam Edelman Rodney Pointy Toe d’Orsay Flat, $48 (originally from $100)
- Women’s Ecco Soft 7 Sneaker, $100 (originally $160)
- Men’s Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitchlite Oxford, $115 (originally $230)
- Men’s Nike React Element 55 Sneaker, $78 (originally $130)
- Men’s Marc Joseph New York Wall Street Driving Shoe, from $99 (originally $195)
- Men’s To Boot New York Kelley Mid Chelsea Boot, $230 (originally $395)
Best Amazon Shoe Deals
- Men’s Nike Air Monarch IV Cross Trainer, $49 (originally $65)
- Men’s Skechers Segment Melego Leather Chukka Boot, $64 (originally $90)
- Men’s Crocs Santa Cruz Playa Lace-Up Sneaker, $37 (originally $60)
- Men’s Adidas Originals Swift Run Knit Shoe, $60 (originally $85)
- Women’s Skechers Go Walk Joy 15601, $40 (originally $50)
- Women’s Dr. Scholl’s Frankie Ballet Flat, $40 (originally $65)
- Women’s Clarks Sillian Stork Fisherman Sandals, $42 (originally $85)
- Women’s Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot, $100 (originally $130)
Best Walmart Shoe Deals
- Women's Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots, from $91 (originally $150)
- Women’s Alpine Swiss Pierina Ballet Flats, $13 (originally $39)
- Women’s ED Ellen DeGeneres Chapala Sneakers, $51 (originally $98)
- Women’s Melrose Ave Over-the-Knee Boots, $35 (originally $59)
- Men’s Clarks Bushacre 2 Boot, $53 (originally $100)
- Men’s Rockport Northfield Oxford, $70 (originally $110)
- Men’s Franco Fortini Slip-On Loafer, $45 (originally $90)
- Men’s Dr. Scholl’s FlyBy Oxford Shoes, from $35 (originally $70)
Best Zappos Shoe Deals
- Men’s Cole Haan Lenox Hill Cap Ox, $98 (originally $140)
- Men's Nike SB Portmore II Solar Canvas, $49 (originally $65)
- Men’s UGG Neumel Unlined Leather Boot, $50 (originally $125)
- Men’s Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Leather Hi-Top, $60 (originally $65)
- Women’s To Boot New York Elena Boot, $330 (originally $550)
- Women’s Franco Sarto Bocca, $48 (originally $79)
- Women’s Saucony Originals Bullet Sneaker, $28 (originally $55)
- Women’s TOMS Lacy Boots, $50 (originally $90)
Best Macy’s Shoe Deals
- Women's MICHAEL Michael Kors Frenchie Flex Dress Booties, $99 (originally $165)
- Women's Alfani Step ‘N Flex Jeules Pumps, $40 with code CYBER (originally $70)
- Women’s American Rag Ellie Flats, $19 (originally $46)
- Women’s Adidas Ultraboost 19 Running Sneakers, $90 (originally $180)
- Men’s Kenneth Cole Unlisted Nio Boots, $30 (originally $85)
- Men’s Calvin Klein Brodie Oxford, $60 (originally $110)
- Men’s Adidas Ultraboost Running Sneakers, $109 (originally $180)
- Men’s Alfani Billy Low-Top Oxfords, $20 (originally $60)