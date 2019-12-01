We Found 40 Pairs of Comfortable Shoes That Are Majorly Marked Down for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy of Retailer

Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and while we can’t wait to score amazing discounts on big-ticket items like Tumi suitcases and top-rated electronics, we’re also just as excited to give our winter wardrobes a much-needed refresh.

RELATED: Oprah Loves These Comfy Pants So Much She Called Spanx’s Founder to Thank Her for Making Them — and They’re Currently 20% Off

Right now, closet staples from warm winter coats to celeb-approved carryalls are majorly marked down — but some of the best deals we’ve seen so far are on cute and comfortable shoes. Thousands of items are currently on sale, including these classic stacked heel women’s Michael Kors Booties that are currently 40 percent off andthis sleek pair of men’s Cole Haan Oxfords that are marked down to just $98.

With so many discounts available at once, we know it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best comfy shoe discounts from major retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Walmart, Zappos, and Macy’s.

Keep reading to shop the best Cyber Monday deals on comfortable shoes — for both men and women — available now at these beloved retailers.

Best Nordstrom Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Amazon Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Best Walmart Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

Best Zappos Shoe Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Best Macy’s Shoe Deals