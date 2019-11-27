Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve been looking to refresh your shoe collection, Black Friday’s massive selection of deals is the perfect opportunity to do so. A variety of retailers are offering major discounts that only come once a year, including markdowns on top footwear brands like Adidas, Hunter, Naturalizer, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and more.

Whether you’re on the hunt for winter-ready slippers, supportive walking shoes, or fashionable boots, you can expect to find some of the best prices on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos. Each of these retail giants are giving shoppers up to 70 percent off countless styles, and with hundreds of pages to browse through, you’re almost guaranteed to find your perfect pair of shoes.

Keep scrolling to see all our top picks on the 30 best Black Friday deals on comfortable shoes to shop today.

Best Deals on Women’s Boots

Naturalizer Hailey Chelsea Boot, $72 (originally $145); nordstrom.com

Madewell Serena Boots, $125 (originally $178); zappos.com

BomKinta Women's Snow Boots, From $30 (originally $55); amazon.com

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall Fashion Boot, From $83 (originally $100); amazon.com

Serena Ankle Boot, $112 (originally $160); vionicshoes.com

Best Deals on Women’s Sneakers

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46 (originally $70); amazon.com

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $90 (originally $145); nordstrom.com

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Tempo V1 Running Shoe, From $63 (originally $110); amazon.com

Olivia Sneaker, $77 (originally $110); vionicshoes.com

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $49 (originally $65); zappos.com

Best Deals on Women’s Casual Shoes

Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Fur Slipper, $20 (originally $60); nordstrom.com

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $67 (originally $79); nordstrom.com

GaraTia Winter Vintage Boot Slippers, $24 (originally $30); amazon.com

Birdies The Starling Flat, $95 (originally $140); birdies.com

Clarks Emslie Women's Warren Slip-on Loafer Leather Shoes, $32 (originally $85); amazon.com

Best Deals on Men’s Boots

Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, $55 (originally $100); amazon.com

Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof, $80 (originally $115); zappos.com

Franklin Grand Waterproof Plain Toe Boot, $100 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

Trask 'Lowell' Cap Toe Boot, $117 (originally $295); nordstrom.com

Jason High Top Pull-on Shoe, $105 (originally $150); vionicshoes.com

Best Deals on Men’s Sneakers

Cole Haan 2.0 Grand Saddle Sneaker, $99 (originally $250); nordstrom.com

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20, $110 (originally $130); zappos.com

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $48 (originally $80); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker, From $49 (originally $65); amazon.com

Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker, $49 (originally $65); amazon.com

Best Deals on Men’s Casual Shoes