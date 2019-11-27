The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and More
Shop amazing discounts on both men’s and women’s shoes.
If you’ve been looking to refresh your shoe collection, Black Friday’s massive selection of deals is the perfect opportunity to do so. A variety of retailers are offering major discounts that only come once a year, including markdowns on top footwear brands like Adidas, Hunter, Naturalizer, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and more.
Whether you’re on the hunt for winter-ready slippers, supportive walking shoes, or fashionable boots, you can expect to find some of the best prices on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos. Each of these retail giants are giving shoppers up to 70 percent off countless styles, and with hundreds of pages to browse through, you’re almost guaranteed to find your perfect pair of shoes.
Many Amazon shopper favorites are included, like the best-selling women’s Cloudfoam running shoes from Adidas and these BomKinta fur-lined snow boots that have racked up thousands of five-star ratings. The men’s selection has just as many great options up for grabs — try these durable leather boots from Clarks on for size.
You’ll also want to check out Nordstrom, where the discounts are just as strong. You’ll find these breathable, lightweight sneakers from Cole Haan, ultra-cushioned Sperry slippers, and Naturalizer Chelsea Boots all for up to 60 percent off. Plus, Zappos has slashed the price on these top-selling Nike Air Monarch IV sneakers to just $50, and is offering amazing prices on waterproof boots, classic white sneakers, and cozy slippers.
Keep scrolling to see all our top picks on the 30 best Black Friday deals on comfortable shoes to shop today.
Best Deals on Women’s Boots
- Naturalizer Hailey Chelsea Boot, $72 (originally $145); nordstrom.com
- Madewell Serena Boots, $125 (originally $178); zappos.com
- BomKinta Women's Snow Boots, From $30 (originally $55); amazon.com
- Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall Fashion Boot, From $83 (originally $100); amazon.com
- Serena Ankle Boot, $112 (originally $160); vionicshoes.com
Best Deals on Women’s Sneakers
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46 (originally $70); amazon.com
- Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $90 (originally $145); nordstrom.com
- New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Tempo V1 Running Shoe, From $63 (originally $110); amazon.com
- Olivia Sneaker, $77 (originally $110); vionicshoes.com
- Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $49 (originally $65); zappos.com
Best Deals on Women’s Casual Shoes
- Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Fur Slipper, $20 (originally $60); nordstrom.com
- L.L.Bean Wicked Good Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $67 (originally $79); nordstrom.com
- GaraTia Winter Vintage Boot Slippers, $24 (originally $30); amazon.com
- Birdies The Starling Flat, $95 (originally $140); birdies.com
- Clarks Emslie Women's Warren Slip-on Loafer Leather Shoes, $32 (originally $85); amazon.com
Best Deals on Men’s Boots
- Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, $55 (originally $100); amazon.com
- Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof, $80 (originally $115); zappos.com
- Franklin Grand Waterproof Plain Toe Boot, $100 (originally $200); nordstrom.com
- Trask 'Lowell' Cap Toe Boot, $117 (originally $295); nordstrom.com
- Jason High Top Pull-on Shoe, $105 (originally $150); vionicshoes.com
Best Deals on Men’s Sneakers
- Cole Haan 2.0 Grand Saddle Sneaker, $99 (originally $250); nordstrom.com
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20, $110 (originally $130); zappos.com
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $48 (originally $80); nordstrom.com
- Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker, From $49 (originally $65); amazon.com
- Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker, $49 (originally $65); amazon.com
Best Deals on Men’s Casual Shoes
- Sperry Gold Cup Moccasin Slipper, $45 (originally $110); nordstrom.com
- Skechers Glides Calculous Slip-On Loafer, $59 (originally $70); amazon.com
- Sperry A/O Plushwave Penny, $74 (originally $100); zappos.com
- Old Friend Scuff Slipper, $70 (originally $80); zappos.com
- Santoni Freemont Leather Slip-On Monk Shoe, $230 (originally $575); nordstrom.com