It may be a cliché, gentlemen, but it’s still important: Life is all about putting your best foot forward.

And when we say “best foot,” we mean a foot that’s clad in a stylish and comfortable dress shoe, when appropriate. Whether you’re spending countless hours in meetings and presentations or you have to attend wedding after wedding this year, a comfortable men's dress shoe is a wardrobe necessity.

Related: Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Fortunately, finding the right dress shoe is relatively simple. All you really need is one pair in a neutral color, crafted with quality materials and solid sole support.

Here, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best men's dress shoes that will keep you going and looking sharp wherever your business may take you.

These are the most comfortable dress shoes for men: