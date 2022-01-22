These Amazon Snow Boots Are Comfy, Warm, and Waterproof — and Over 19,000 Shoppers Gave Them a Perfect Rating
Don't have a warm and sturdy pair of snow boots on hand just yet? No worries, winter is just getting started, so there's still time to find the perfect pair. But instead of spending the remainder of the season on a quest for boots that have everything you're looking for (comfort, great traction, and waterproof material, among other things), let us point you in the right direction right here, right now. While you could shop around weighing your options from dozens of stores, you could also just head to Amazon for your ideal snow boots, and you can snag them starting at $80.
Columbia's Ice Maiden II Snow Boots are everything you need in a pair of boots and more. They're stylish, waterproof, and ultra-comfy whether you're spending the day trekking through snow or simply shoveling your driveway. Perhaps the most intriguing thing about them, though, is that they're currently the highest-ranked boots in the Women's Ankle Boots and Booties category on Amazon. With stats like those, it's hard not to want to add them to your collection of winter attire.
If you're not yet convinced the boots belong in your closet, take a closer look at their construction. A waterproof leather upper with a seam-sealed membrane and Omni-grip traction on a rubber outsole allow the boots to easily and expertly navigate snow, slush, and ice. An insulated quilted fabric, added ankle support, and a soft, faux-fur collar only up the comfort factor, while reinforced heels, toes, and aglets keep things sturdy. And with nearly 20,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say the boots deliver.
"I rarely voluntarily go back to products and review them — but this is an exception," one customer wrote. "These boots are fabulous. We have had a very cold and snowy winter, and these suckers have been on my feet most days. They are super warm, super waterproof, super slide resistant… [and] certainly cute enough," adding, "I would say I would buy them again, but I am doubtful I will have to because after all this wear — even snowshoeing — they show no marks or tears or anything."
To buy: amazon.com, from $80
But their excellent durability and comfort aren't the only reasons the boots are so popular. They also come in nine different colors and prints ranging from neutral beige to gray-and-white camo, and you can snag them in 27 sizes, including wide and half sizes.
If your goal is to get through the rest of the winter in comfort, warmth, and style, drop Columbia's Ice Maiden II Snow Boots in your Amazon cart. They're some of the most shopper-loved winter boots on the market, and they're built to last.
