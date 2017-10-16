Cole Haan Just Dropped the Perfect Winter Boot for Travel
Heading into winter, Cole Haan is ahead of the game as jet-setters' priorities shift from apparel that's lightweight and breezy to that which provides warmth and comfort without bulk. This combination can be a challenge to find, but the new GrandExplore collection really hits the mark with new hiking boot styles for men and women and a gorgeous down parka.
The Waterproof Hiker Boot is available in Black Shearling, an icy-white Pumice Stone, and a warm Natural Shea and retails for $280. The look is luxe — with a padded shearling collar and a supple nubuck leather upper — and all of the comfort technology we've come to expect from Cole Haan is there. For more practicality points: The construction is entirely waterproof, with a treated leather and suede upper and sealed seams.
As for styling, they'd look sharp with a sleek pair of black skinny jeans, with leggings and an oversized sweater for an apres-ski lounge by the fire, or with tights, a mini, and a lurex turtleneck for a holiday party or dinner out.
Cole Haan also teamed up with outdoor equipment and apparel brand Mountain Hardwear on an exclusive parka for the collection.
Combining elements of extreme weather protection (proprietary pillow-soft down and ventilation technology) and sophisticated style, it's a strong candidate for your go-to winter jacket. It retails for $700, and some standout features include a removable faux-fur hood, a cinchable waist, and seven intuitively placed pockets — including an internal zip pouch to protect your tech.