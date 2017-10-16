Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Heading into winter, Cole Haan is ahead of the game as jet-setters' priorities shift from apparel that's lightweight and breezy to that which provides warmth and comfort without bulk. This combination can be a challenge to find, but the new GrandExplore collection really hits the mark with new hiking boot styles for men and women and a gorgeous down parka.

The Waterproof Hiker Boot is available in Black Shearling, an icy-white Pumice Stone, and a warm Natural Shea and retails for $280. The look is luxe — with a padded shearling collar and a supple nubuck leather upper — and all of the comfort technology we've come to expect from Cole Haan is there. For more practicality points: The construction is entirely waterproof, with a treated leather and suede upper and sealed seams.

As for styling, they'd look sharp with a sleek pair of black skinny jeans, with leggings and an oversized sweater for an apres-ski lounge by the fire, or with tights, a mini, and a lurex turtleneck for a holiday party or dinner out.

Cole Haan Hiking Boots Credit: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan also teamed up with outdoor equipment and apparel brand Mountain Hardwear on an exclusive parka for the collection.