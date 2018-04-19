Cole Haan’s Comfiest Travel Shoes Are 40% Off Right Now

By Travel + Leisure and Travel + Leisure Staff
April 19, 2018
Courtesy of Cole Haan

As frequent travelers, the editors at Travel + Leisure are constantly on the lookout for products that not only serve us well trip after trip but look good doing it. There are a few standout brands we count on to come through with quality travel bags, gear, shoes, and more — such as Tumi, Coach, and, you guessed it, Cole Haan.

The Chicago-founded brand has been pairing timeless styles with high-quality materials and top-notch comfort engineering since the company was founded in 1928, and the latest collections are no exception. 

And thanks to Cole Haan's current sale, you can shop the entire site with a big discount. As soon as we saw that they're offering 40 percent off select styles, we headed straight for the sale section.

Related: 10 Little Luxuries to Upgrade Your Next Trip for $50 or Less

Below, we rounded up 10 pairs of travel-ready kicks, from on-trend slide sandals to wear-anywhere oxfords, just for you.

The added 40 percent discount is automatically added at checkout when you use the code EXTRA40. And even though the sale lasts until Tuesday, February 18th, the best picks are going fast — one pair we loved sold out as we were writing this. 

Note: All prices below are before the 40% discount.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 10

The Lightest Sneakers Ever: Grand ‘Crosscourt’ Knit Sneaker

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $70 (originally $110)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

The Summer Slide: ZERØGRAND All Day Runner

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $150

3 of 10

The Pop of Color: ‘Evelyn' Driver

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $120 (originally $130)

Advertisement

4 of 10

The Ballet Flat Made for Walking: ‘Tali Bow’ Ballet Flat

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $100 (originally $170)

5 of 10

The Ready-for-anything Wedge: ‘Adderly’ Wedge

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $100 (originally $160)

6 of 10

The Polished Oxford: ‘Jagger’ Grand Weave Oxford

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $90 (originally $280)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

The Cool-girl Comfort Sandal: Slotted Side Sandal

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $70 (originally $150)

8 of 10

The Dress Sneaker: Grand Ambition Lace-up Sneaker

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $160 (originally $170)

9 of 10

The Little Black Boot: ‘Mara' Chelsea Boot

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $150 (originally $250)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

The City-ready Hiker: Zerogrand Waterproof Hiking Boot

Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $150 (originally $250)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com