Cole Haan Just Launched Its First Athletic Sneaker — and It's the Do-it-all Travel Shoe We've Been Waiting for

It's rare that a shoe can seamlessly transition from work to workout without feeling like it's far better suited for one over the other. Cole Haan's fresh drop, the Zerogrand All-day Trainer, however, is quite the contender.

Some of the brand's classic styles — like the Tali Bow Ballet Flat and the Zerogrand Oxford — are already beloved by travelers for their comfort and versatility. These are shoes you can wear for a business meeting or a casual day of gallery hopping, but the new sneaker takes the brand a step further (puns always intended) into fitness footwear territory.

And while the concept of a "dress sneaker" isn't necessarily new, the execution is near-perfect with the All-day Trainer. They'll just as easily add character to a monochromatic, cropped ankle suit as they would prop up your favorite leggings and sports bra combo. While we're at it, they're a prime contender for the dress-and-sneakers look come spring, too.

Style notes aside, let's talk technical features. Each make of the All-day Trainer is built around a super supportive insole, which incorporates a proprietary leather heel chassis for 360-degree support, a compression-molded foam footbed, and a cored-out rubber outsole to keep things lightweight. All this adds up to a bouncy step that doesn't feel bulky to walk on. They've even been tested in a multitude of interval training workouts — from weight lifting to jumping rope and more — and the silhouette has remained sharp enough for any office.

Men's Zerogrand All-day Trainer

cole haan new sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Women's Zerogrand All-day Trainer

cole haan new sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Cole Haan