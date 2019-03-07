Cole Haan Just Made the Perfect Espadrilles for Travel — and They Feel Like Walking on Clouds

Just as we're getting real tired of this whole winter season thing (how many more months until summer?), Cole Haan swoops in with a new travel shoe collection that'll inspire a warm weather vacay. Excuse us while we book our last-minute winter escape.

Launching today on colehaan.com, the new Cloudfeel Collection is a lineup of super-comfy espadrilles that'll make it feel like you're walking on clouds (hence the name). Available in two different styles and a myriad of stylish colorways (including a super-chic rendition of the popular snake print trend), the Cloudfeel shoes are fully lined with Cole Haan's GRAND.ØS technology — a dual-density, yet ultra-lightweight footbed made of responsive cushioning that's meant to reduce fatigue while still providing premium support so you can stay on your feet all day. In other words, these shoes are, like, super, super comfortable. Plus, thanks to their packability, they make for the perfect travel shoe, if you ask us.

Whether you're shopping for your next vacation, in the market for a new pair of walking shoes, or just super intrigued (we don't blame you), scroll through to shop our favorite styles from Cole Haan's Cloudfeel espadrille collection, and head to colehaan.com to shop the rest.