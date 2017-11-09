Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's Where You Can Get Every Celebrity's Favorite Airport Shoe for a Lot Less

If there's one thing all celebrities are good at it's traveling in both style and comfort.

Take, for example, Vanessa Hudgens, star of masterpieces like "High School Musical" and "High School Musical, 2."

On a recent trip through the Los Angeles airport, Hudgens showed off her pitch-perfect flying style while rocking a black paperboy cap, oversized round sunglasses, a giant fluffy and comfy-looking coat (that we are sure she balled up into a pillow on the plane like the rest of us), a rocker t-shirt and simple black jeans.

And while her entire look was great, it was her shoes that really made it the perfect traveling outfit.

Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Slippers Credit: MyTheresa

Hudgens wore none other than the Gucci Princetown fur-lined leather slippers for her adventures. The shoes, which retail for about $995, are lined with plush fur and topped with the high-end fashion label's signature horsebit embellishment to give it the perfect touch of glamour.

And beyond the look, the shoes are also the must-have accessory when going through security as you can simply slip them on and off while going through the x-ray machine. No untying, buckling, zipping or velcroing required.

Hudgens isn't the only celebrity to fall head over heels for these lux shoes. As InStyle reported, other stars including Aziz Ansari, Gigi Hadid, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted rocking the shoes all over the globe.

Celebrities Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Slippers Credit: GC Images (L and R), Getty Images (M)

Sure, this particular pair of shoes may be out of reach for most travelers thanks to its extravagant price point (that $995 could get us several round-trip flights to Europe right now), but the style truly is for everyone.

Target Mule Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Target

For a cheaper, but just as chic alternative, check out this backless mule available at Target for just $23.

Nordstrom Kate Spade Mule Slip on Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

Macy's also has a less expensive alternative available with these equally cool Steven Madden slides on sale for $60.

Steve Madden Mule Shoes Credit: Courtesy of Kohl's

And Kohl's is selling a surprisingly close knockoff for just $50.