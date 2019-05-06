The Stylish Comfy Shoes That Celebrities Wear for Traveling

When you're rushing through security at the airport to make a flight, there's nothing worse than dealing with time-consuming shoelaces or shoes that aren't comfortable.

We've covered the most comfortable and stylish sneakers for airport travel, but now we're going a step further with some of our favorite celebrities' books for the trendiest, most wearable travel shoes.

We've seen quite a range of comfortable footwear coming and going from airports around the world on the feet of these stars. And thanks to these jet-setting actors, models, music artists, and royals, we now have plenty of ideas for keeping our feet happy without compromising style. There are tons of super comfy options in this roundup; many celebrities are rocking stylish sneakers for women — from Adidas Stan Smiths and Superstars to Vans classic slip-ons.

Below, some our favorite celebrity travel shoe picks.