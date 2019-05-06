The Stylish Comfy Shoes That Celebrities Wear for Traveling
When you're rushing through security at the airport to make a flight, there's nothing worse than dealing with time-consuming shoelaces or shoes that aren't comfortable.
We've covered the most comfortable and stylish sneakers for airport travel, but now we're going a step further with some of our favorite celebrities' books for the trendiest, most wearable travel shoes.
We've seen quite a range of comfortable footwear coming and going from airports around the world on the feet of these stars. And thanks to these jet-setting actors, models, music artists, and royals, we now have plenty of ideas for keeping our feet happy without compromising style. There are tons of super comfy options in this roundup; many celebrities are rocking stylish sneakers for women — from Adidas Stan Smiths and Superstars to Vans classic slip-ons.
Below, some our favorite celebrity travel shoe picks.
Meghan Markle in Veja V-12 Sneaker
Meghan Markle is seen here sporting the perfect pair of white sneakers. Featuring stylish black contrast detailing, these Veja tennis shoes will go with any outfit. Pair them with leggings for travel days, or wear them with your favorite summer dress for a casual day exploring the city.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $140
Angelina Jolie in The Modern Loafer by Everlane
This elegant black flat made out of 100% Italian leather will make any outfit standout. With a preppy pointed toe and a rubber sole for durability, this comfy shoe from Everlane is a must have.
To buy: everlane.com, $168
Kate Middleton in New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Sneakers
Lightweight, easy to slip on, and packed with shock-absorbing foam cushion, Kate Middleton's stylish sneaker is the perfect shoe for heavy travel days.
To buy: sweatybetty.com, $90
Gwen Stefani in Black and White Adidas Superstars
The Adidas Superstar has always been a winner when it comes to staying stylish and comfortable. These slightly chunky sneakers are bold, retro, and provide extra cushioning for your feet. Here, Gwen Stefani polishes off her all-black outfit with black Superstars and a classic red lip.
To buy: zappos.com, $80
Gwyneth Paltrow in White Low Top Sneakers
It's safe to say that a good pair of white, low-top kicks are basically the little black dress of sneakers. Whether you're pairing any variety of these sneakers with jeans and a cute top, trendy sweats, or a sundress, white sneakers should always be a staple in every stylish traveler's closet. Here, Gwyneth Paltrow cruises through the airport with an all-white outfit, accented by a bold blue handbag.
To buy: zappos.com, $65
Jessica Alba in Vince Slip-on Sneakers
For a while, Jessica Alba couldn't be seen in an airport without these platform sneakers by Vince. She's styled them with skirts, dresses, and joggers, and though her pair is white, they also come in tons of other colors and patterns for fall.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $225
Zendaya in Nike Slides
Forget heels, opt for a sporty hoodie and a pair of Nike Slides on your next long trip. The Nike Kawa slide is designed to help feet recover which means they're super cozy and bonus: you won't have to hold up the line at security untying and taking off your shoes.
To buy: zappos.com, $25
Kylie Jenner in Vans Checkered Slip-on
Once known solely as a rugged a skater shoe, The Vans Slip-on has transformed into a casual, but functional fashion statement. These comfy slip-ons pair perfectly with almost any outfit and are sure to get you to your gate on time.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Reese Witherspoon in Pumas
Reese Witherspoon was definitely onto something when she rocked these stylish and comfortable Puma sneakers in the airport. Puma makes the ultimate simple and classic tennis shoe, perfect for slipping on and off when rushing through security, but sure to keep your feet happy during long hours traipsing through airports.
To buy: amazon.com, from $47
Oprah in Vionic Slip-ons
Oprah makes no effort to hide her obsession with Vionic's cute-but-comfy shoes. She's worn them on the cover of her magazine twice, and this pair was included in her famous list of Favorite Things last year.
To buy: amazon.com, from $69
Sienna Miller in Adidas Original Stan Smiths
Slim, sleek, comfy and cute. Originally meant for playing tennis in 1971, the Stan Smith sneaker embodies everything you want in a tennis shoe. With its clean aesthetic that appeals to both men and women alike, it's been turned into a staple of style that's sure to keep you comfy while traveling.
To buy: adidas.com, $80
Selena Gomez in Converse
If one thing is for certain when it comes to choosing a good travel sneaker, it's that you can't go wrong with converse. These tried and true shoes have stayed trendy for decades, and celebrities like Selena Gomez love to throw them on when heading to the airport. Not only do they slip on and off easily, they pair well with most outfits, either dressing down skirts and dresses or adding some spunk to jean-and-tee combo.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Alessandra Ambrosio in Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Not only will these leather-lined sandals mold to the shape of your foot, creating ultimate comfort, they'll also give you a casual yet chic addition to your wardrobe that is easy to wear and make you feel just as fashion-forward in the airport as a Victoria's Secret model on her way to Paris.
To buy: zappos.com, $100
Giada De Laurentiis in Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
The beloved chef does her fair share of traveling, so we can trust that her recipe for a comfortable airport outfit is solid. Her Superstar sneakers by Golden Goose Deluxe Brand are stylish and lined with a cozy French terry.
To buy: barneys.com, $515
Sarah Jessica Parker in SJP Booties
Make a statement while traveling with these glittering booties from Sarah Jessica Parker's signature line, SJP. You can't go wrong with a four-inch heel, pointed toe, and a little bit of sparkle to adorn the skies like the true goddess you are.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $485