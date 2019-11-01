As time rolls on, it's getting harder and harder for sneaker brands to truly wow the shoe shoppers of the world. A sneaker with a shock-absorbent sole? Been there. A pair with a water-resistant upper? Done that. But a light-as-air shoe made entirely from sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastic? Well, that's something new.

Brazil-based sneaker brand Cariuma produces comfy, supportive shoes that last, and they do it without harming the Earth. Cariuma's newest shoe, a stylish, high-performance sneaker called the IBI, is a first-of-its-kind shoe made of bamboo and sugarcane EVA. It's also completely carbon neutral. Confused about the whole bamboo thing? The grass-like plant regenerates from its own roots and doesn't require fertilizer, meaning that it doesn't need to be re-planted after each harvest. Plus, growing bamboo makes for zero water waste. Translation: goods made with the plant are actually great for the planet.

IBI sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Cariuma

Another perk of bamboo- and sugarcane-made products? They tend to be ultra-lightweight, which means the IBI essentially feels like nothing on your feet. Although, part of IBI's major comfort factor also comes from the way it's constructed — the shoe's upper and interior lining are the same piece of material, rather than two separate pieces sewn together. The result is a pressure-point-free sneaker that feels good, looks good, and does good. And if you happen to forget just how much good the IBI does, each shoe's lime-colored memory foam insole will serve to remind you.