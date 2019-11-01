These Stylish New Sneakers Are Made Entirely of Bamboo and Recycled Materials
As time rolls on, it's getting harder and harder for sneaker brands to truly wow the shoe shoppers of the world. A sneaker with a shock-absorbent sole? Been there. A pair with a water-resistant upper? Done that. But a light-as-air shoe made entirely from sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastic? Well, that's something new.
Brazil-based sneaker brand Cariuma produces comfy, supportive shoes that last, and they do it without harming the Earth. Cariuma's newest shoe, a stylish, high-performance sneaker called the IBI, is a first-of-its-kind shoe made of bamboo and sugarcane EVA. It's also completely carbon neutral. Confused about the whole bamboo thing? The grass-like plant regenerates from its own roots and doesn't require fertilizer, meaning that it doesn't need to be re-planted after each harvest. Plus, growing bamboo makes for zero water waste. Translation: goods made with the plant are actually great for the planet.
To buy: cariuma.com, $98
Another perk of bamboo- and sugarcane-made products? They tend to be ultra-lightweight, which means the IBI essentially feels like nothing on your feet. Although, part of IBI's major comfort factor also comes from the way it's constructed — the shoe's upper and interior lining are the same piece of material, rather than two separate pieces sewn together. The result is a pressure-point-free sneaker that feels good, looks good, and does good. And if you happen to forget just how much good the IBI does, each shoe's lime-colored memory foam insole will serve to remind you.
So, yes, Cariuma's IBI (like the rest of their shoes) is both literally and figuratively green, but that doesn't mean you can't snag a pair in another chic outer color. The sneakers are available in trendy hues like yellow and millennial pink, as well as more neutral colors like gray, black, and cobalt blue.
