These Sparkly Birkenstocks Are the Comfy Cinderella Slippers We've All Been Waiting For

There's no sense in denying it anymore — Birkenstocks are back. What was once the comfy-hippie-shoe-turned-lame-tourist-dad-sandal has now managed to secure a spot as a street style must-have. We believe "chic" is the word being thrown around these days.

And we have to admit we're into it — especially now that Birkenstock has collaborated with American clothing brand Opening Ceremony for a revamp of its classic 'Arizona' sandals rendered in — get this — glitter.

The disco sandals first debuted at Opening Ceremony's Disneyland runway show back in March, which seemed fitting (low-key Cinderella wannabes looking to cosplay in everyday life, we see you). Suddenly, fashion people and people-who-are-generally-into-sparkly-things are both scrambling to get their hands on a pair — so much so that there were only a few sizes left in stock at the time of writing.

And let's talk about the price point. Considering that the classic brown leather Arizona sandals typically retail for about $125 (and gold and silver metallic ones for $135), these limited-edition, bedazzled OC Birks are going for $145. A certified steal if you ask us.

Scroll through to shop the Arizona sandals from the Birkenstock x Opening Ceremony collaboration, available exclusively on openingceremony.com.

Birkenstock x Opening Ceremony Credit: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony