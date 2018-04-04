These Sparkly Birkenstocks Are the Comfy Cinderella Slippers We've All Been Waiting For

And they're selling out fast.
By Kim Duong April 04, 2018
There's no sense in denying it anymore — Birkenstocks are back. What was once the comfy-hippie-shoe-turned-lame-tourist-dad-sandal has now managed to secure a spot as a street style must-have. We believe "chic" is the word being thrown around these days.

And we have to admit we're into it — especially now that Birkenstock has collaborated with American clothing brand Opening Ceremony for a revamp of its classic 'Arizona' sandals rendered in — get this — glitter.

The disco sandals first debuted at Opening Ceremony's Disneyland runway show back in March, which seemed fitting (low-key Cinderella wannabes looking to cosplay in everyday life, we see you). Suddenly, fashion people and people-who-are-generally-into-sparkly-things are both scrambling to get their hands on a pair — so much so that there were only a few sizes left in stock at the time of writing.

And let's talk about the price point. Considering that the classic brown leather Arizona sandals typically retail for about $125 (and gold and silver metallic ones for $135), these limited-edition, bedazzled OC Birks are going for $145. A certified steal if you ask us.

Scroll through to shop the Arizona sandals from the Birkenstock x Opening Ceremony collaboration, available exclusively on openingceremony.com.

