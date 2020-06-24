These Lightweight Birkenstocks Only Get More Comfortable the Longer I Wear Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Last summer, I began searching for a pair of comfortable sandals that were as easy to throw on as flip-flops, but nicer. I’d always been a fan of the classic Birkenstock Arizona style, which features two big-buckled straps across the top of the foot, but I didn’t want to spend $100 on sandals. That’s when I found the rubbery version of the Arizona Birkenstocks for just $45. I ordered a pair in black, and I’ve been in love with them ever since.

The Birks aren’t actually made of rubber, but rather EVA, a type of plastic that has a similar feeling. And hands down, the best part about them is that they get more comfortable the longer you wear them. Like traditional Birkenstocks, they mold to the curves of your feet and provide full arch support. They’re also completely waterproof, and the straps are adjustable to fit your foot.

And I’m not the only one who can’t get enough of these rubber-like sandals: When a Travel + Leisure editor heard about my obsession, she quickly responded that she owns five pairs. That’s how great they are.

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Online shoppers are similarly enamored. “When I first got these, I was a little concerned because the straps were quite rigid. They quickly softened, and these have become my favorite pair of Birks! I love the fit and feel,” a Zappos customer shared.

“Love these sandals! Exactly what I needed for beach days,” another added. “They are lightweight, easy to clean, and so comfy.” That’s another great part of rubber shoes — you can wear them on the beach or on a long walk and easily clean them when you get home.

Over 1,500 Nordstrom shoppers are also in love with these shoes. “These are super cute and really comfortable! I have 4 pairs of Birkenstocks, mostly metallic colors. But these are the ones I wear the most,” one confessed. They look cute with loungewear and dressier looks, so you can be comfortable on your feet all summer long.

They come in basic colors like black, white, and silver, as well as bright hues such as neon pink and turquoise. If you’re thinking about getting a pair, I recommend sizing down: I’m typically a size 7, but the 37 EU (6-6.5 U.S.) fits me perfectly. The shoes are available in sizes 36-46 EU on Zappos and 36-41 EU on Nordstrom.

Trust me and the thousands of reviewers who rave about these Birkenstocks when we say you’re going to love them. In fact, I think it’s time for me to order another pair.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom