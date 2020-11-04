The 11 Best Waterproofing Sprays to Protect Your Boots From Rain and Snow

This popular spray from Crep Protect promises to waterproof your canvas, suede, or nubuck shoes for up to two weeks. The brand is known for its products designed to keep sneakers looking good as new, but it also works wonders on boots. “I bought this when I bought a pair of suede combat boots for my trip to Alaska,” wrote a customer. “While I was up there, I stomped and jumped up and down in a mud puddle and my jeans above the boots were soaked and disgusting, but the boots were still perfectly dry and clean.”

