The 11 Best Waterproofing Sprays to Protect Your Boots From Rain and Snow

Whether it’s for leather ankle booties or heavy-duty hiking shoes, investing in a good waterproofing spray is the easiest way to keep your boots in tip-top shape, rain or shine. These products work by forming a protective layer (often using silicone) so that water repels from the surface, preventing rain and snow from getting your shoes and socks wet. Not only does waterproofing come in handy during inclement weather, but it often helps prevent stains so that things like mud or ketchup wipe off easily.
Since there are so many different waterproofing products available to buy online, we scoured thousands of customer reviews to find the ones actually worth buying. Some are designed to protect just leather or suede, while others are pretty universal and work on all types of materials (like this multipurpose spray from Rust-Oleum NeverWet). From brands like Scotchgard, Crep Protect, and Nikwax, all of these waterproofing sprays for boots will keep your shoes looking new and feeling dry.
Keep reading to learn more about the best waterproofing for boots that you can buy online.
The Apple Brand waterproofing spray is your best bet for leather boots. It’ll protect your shoes from water spots and stains from other liquids, and you can safely use it on wallets or belts, too (it’s known as a trusted leather bag protectant). “I use this on my Louis Vuittons, my new couch, my husband’s boots, new comforters, and decorative pillows,” wrote a customer. “It has never let me down and stains (food, blood, dog hair) just come right off.”
$17
With over 8,200 five-star ratings, Scotchgard’s Water Shield is one of the top-rated options on Amazon. The spray can be used for waterproofing various fabrics, making it a great option for canvas boots, backpacks, and jackets (it’s safe for wool, too). Although the brand doesn’t outright say it’s safe for suede, many shoppers say they’ve been using it on their suede shoes for years. One wrote, “I got caught in the rain with a pair of my favorite taupe suede boots and they survived the downpour.”
$10
This popular spray from Crep Protect promises to waterproof your canvas, suede, or nubuck shoes for up to two weeks. The brand is known for its products designed to keep sneakers looking good as new, but it also works wonders on boots. “I bought this when I bought a pair of suede combat boots for my trip to Alaska,” wrote a customer. “While I was up there, I stomped and jumped up and down in a mud puddle and my jeans above the boots were soaked and disgusting, but the boots were still perfectly dry and clean.”
$15
Whether your boots are leather, suede, canvas, or nubuck, this waterproofing spray from Rust-Oleum will make sure that the fabric stays dry despite rain and snow. One customer called the multipurpose spray a “worthwhile investment” to keep their boots looking new. Like most waterproofing products, this one can have a strong smell at first — but shoppers say that it wears off in about a day.
$18
Bickmore’s leather and suede protector is another great waterproofer for leather boots. Thanks to its silicone-free formula, the spray will repel moisture while allowing the material to remain flexible. Shoppers spray it on everything from hiking boots to leather flats, and many reviews mention using it on suede and nubuck as well. “I sprayed my brand new cowboy boots with this spray and now whenever they get dirty I can just wipe them off without leaving any stains,” said one person.
$13
At just $11, this Sof Sole spray is the most affordable option for waterproofing suede and nubuck boots. It features a special fast-drying formula that repels water and causes it to bead off. Plenty of reviewers mention that after using the spray, their boots easily wipe clean after getting dirty from salt or mud stains. “I’ve been using this brand for years on all of my shoes — [it] never stained and really does prevent water damage,” said a customer.
$11
Even though some versions of Ugg boots are pretreated, the brand still recommends reapplying the waterproofing treatment since the finish can wear down over time. Just remember to clean your boots before applying the protectant spray if they’re not brand new. Thanks to the waterproofing spray, shoppers are impressed that their Ugg boots still look new even after months of snow and rain. One wrote, “It keeps my boots from staining and keeps the water from ruining my day.”
$10
Perfect for hiking boots and other outdoor shoes, Kiwi’s waterproofing spray is safe to use on all types of materials, including leather. It gives your boots a heavy-duty silicone coating that prevents water from seeping through the fabric. Shoppers appreciate that the can and nozzle stay steady while spraying, which ensures they can evenly coat their shoes. One person said they “hiked through snow and walked through creeks with no issue.”
$7
Available in both non-aerosol spray and sponge-on bottles, the Nikwax waterproofing is ideal for all types of suede and nubuck shoes. Reviewers are impressed by how long the coating lasts, with one person saying their hiking boots are still waterproof years after applying. “This stuff is amazing. It goes on easily, dries quickly (less than 24 hours), and doesn’t smell horrible,” said a shopper. “I went over my new suede boots twice (letting it dry in between applications) and there’s still enough left in the bottle to easily do another half-dozen or more pairs of shoes.”
$11
If you’re splurging on high-end boots, it makes sense that you’d only want the best waterproofing treatment to keep them safe. From pricey leather jackets to designer handbags to suede boots, shoppers trust the Cadillac water repellant to protect their clothes and accessories. Even people who originally purchased it for one pair of boots now use it on all of their shoes. “I’ve never had another protectant spray work this well,” one wrote.
$14
Not only does this Forcefield waterproofing spray dry super quickly (it cures in just 23 minutes), but it also provides UV protection that’ll help prevent colors from fading. Each treatment is designed to last about a year, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying often. “I’ve sprayed each item with two decent layers in one session and four months later everything is still beading water and repelling stains,” a reviewer said.
$15
