15 Best Waterproof Walking Shoes for Women
Of course, to do that, you need to be prepared with a good pair of waterproof shoes. Thankfully, water-resistant fabrics and materials come in a large variety of stylish combinations so you don’t have to settle with an old pair of galoshes.
From flats and boots for the urban traveler to sturdy hiking shoes and sneakers for the nature lover, comfortable waterproof options not only exist, they look good, too. We rounded up the best waterproof shoes that will keep your feet dry and your itinerary on track — rain or shine.
Blondo Gallert Waterproof Sneakers
Looking for a great-looking spring shoe that can withstand unexpected showers? Try these adorable slip-on sneakers from Blondo. They feature a waterproof upper and a padded footbed for extra comfort.
To buy: zappos.com, $64 (originally $82)
On Cloud Waterproof Running Shoes
These running shoes were made for taking on the elements — the mesh upper with a synthetic overlay is both water-repellent and breathable, while the grippy outsole gives you traction on any terrain.
To buy: zappos.com, $150
Aquatalia Dayla Water-Resistant Suede Sneaker
These Aquatalia sneakers will make your weekend strolls a lot cooler (and drier). The sleek slip-ons have cozy shearling details, removable insoles, and adjustable hook-and-loop straps to help you find a comfortable fit. Even better, they have been treated with a water-resistant finish to keep your feet dry no matter the weather.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $325
Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie
Looking for something with a little lift? These waterproof booties by Blondo look stylish on even the dampest of days. Shoppers say the walkable two-inch heel adds just the right amount of height and the rugged outsole provides excellent grip.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $150)
Keen Terradora II Mid Waterproof Ankle Boots
Hit the trails in style with these cool Keen boots that will keep you dry and comfortable all day long. Not only do the shoes feature a plush EVA midsole for added support, but they also have multidirectional gripping lugs for added traction, so you won’t slip or slide while hiking.
To buy: zappos.com, $120 (originally $160)
Naturalizer Verney Waterproof Boot
Arch support, a supportive block heel, and a fully waterproof construction make this little black boot an all-around winner. Customers love how comfortable the cushioned insole is and how the boots can be worn in any type of weather. One shopper said they’re “perfect for even snowy weather.”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $170
SeaVees 08/61 Army Issue Low Nylon Sneakers
These low-top kicks look like your everyday sneaker, but they’ve gotten an all-weather upgrade with water-resistant, expedition-grade nylon.
To buy: zappos.com, $78
Bogs Sweetpea Slip-ons
Bogs has created a comfortable sole that still offers protection from underfoot moisture. The rubber upper is 100 percent waterproof, and the shoes come in three muted, neutral colors.
To buy: zappos.com, $65
Sperry Angelfish Boat Shoes
The leather and fabric upper of this shoe has been treated to repel both water and stains. The 360-degree lacing system allows you to easily adjust the shoe to find a secure fit, and the molded insole makes the shoes extra comfortable.
To buy: zappos.com, $80
Sorel Phoenix Short Lace Waterproof Boots
These stylish boots have a fully waterproof leather upper as well as a cushioned EVA footbed, so they’ll keep your feet both dry and comfortable.
To buy: zappos.com, $180
Salomon X Ultra 3 GTX Hiking Shoes
For hikes in unpredictable weather conditions, opt for these shoes that are made from water-resistant mesh and waterproof leather.
To buy: zappos.com, $150
Bernardo Winnie Waterproof Rain Bootie
These adorable booties by Bernardo offer the same waterproof protection as your average rain boot, but the cute lace-up design and razor-lugged sole make them stylish enough to wear even when it’s sunny out.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $79 (originally $155)
Oka-B Taylor Waterproof Flats
These lightweight, ergonomic shoes have a simple design and are 100 percent waterproof. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction, while the massaging arch makes them suitable to wear for long periods of time.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Adidas Terrex Swift R2 GTX Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe
These sleek hiking shoes by Adidas are made with a patented Gore-Tex waterproof construction and feature an all-condition grip and all-terrain traction. They also have quick-draw lacing and a gusseted tongue to keep rain, slush, and debris from entering the shoe.
To buy: zappos.com, $140
Sea Star Beachwear Beachcomber Espadrille Water Shoe
Try these adorable espadrilles, which have a quick-drying neoprene upper and a padded footbed, for your next seaside adventure. The slip-on design makes getting through airport security a breeze.
To buy: zappos.com, $96
