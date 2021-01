Rain boots are great, but when it comes to packing light , most pairs are just too clunky. And while heavy precipitation would probably prevent you from spending the day at the beach, it shouldn’t ruin your vacation. The way we see it, it’s a sign to hit the trails in the nearest mountains or the cobblestone streets in the small town next to your resort and start exploring.Of course, to do that, you need to be prepared with a good pair of waterproof shoes. Thankfully, water-resistant fabrics and materials come in a large variety of stylish combinations so you don’t have to settle with an old pair of galoshes.From flats and boots for the urban traveler to sturdy hiking shoes and sneakers for the nature lover, comfortable waterproof options not only exist, they look good, too. We rounded up the best waterproof shoes that will keep your feet dry and your itinerary on track — rain or shine.