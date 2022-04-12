The Best Waterproof Boots for Women to Stay Stylish and Dry on Every Trip
There's no pair of shoes that's truly there for you like a good pair of boots. They provide full-foot protection and support from all sides up to the ankle (and often beyond), and they can feature anything from a block heel and pointed toe to rugged, sneaker-like traction. But boots are at their very best when they're also waterproof. While the concept of waterproof boots might call to mind boxy rain boots, water-repellent options can be found in a wide variety of styles — plenty of which don't even look like conventional rain boots.
Take our top pick, for example. Aquatalia's Ulyssa Water Resistant Bootie trades your typical rubber and mid-calf construction for leather or suede and a stylish ankle height. In fact, they don't even look like rain boots, so they go well with almost any outfit, and they have all the form and function you need for rainy days. If you're looking for something warmer, dressier, or of a more classic rain boot style, keep reading — our list has it all.
- Best Overall: Aquatalia Ulyssa Water Resistant Bootie at Amazon
- Best Chelsea: Nisolo Chelsea Boot at Zappos
- Best Lightweight: Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot at Nordstrom
- Best for Winter: Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot at Sorel
- Best Dressy: Sofft Sharnell II Waterproof Knee High Boot at Nordstrom
- Best for Hiking: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boot at Zappos
- Best Ankle: Vionic Bethany Boot at Amazon
- Best Slip-on: Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot at Zappos
- Best for Walking: Ecco Sport Exohike High Boot at Zappos
- Best With Arch Support: Vionic Wilma Waterproof Bootie at Zappos
- Best for Wide Feet: Asgard Ankle Chelsea Rain Boot at Amazon
- Best Lace-up: Timberland Kinsley 6-inch Waterproof Boot at Nordstrom
Best Overall: Aquatalia Ulyssa Water Resistant Bootie
Why We Love It: This pair's subtle and stylish appearance means it can be worn with any outfit, from dresses to jeans or even leggings.
What to Consider: They're on the pricier side.
Luxury Italian brand Aquatalia is known for its inventory-spanning dedication to waterproof footwear. These particular boots, made of genuine patent leather, suede, or calf hair depending on the style, feature a side zip and hidden heel for a discreet lift. Since the style doesn't look like a traditional rain boot, you can wear them with any outfit. That versatility is what makes these so ideal — pack them for any trip and you're prepared regardless of whether it rains. Plus, these are comfortable right out of the box and require no break-in time. Choose from multiple colors and prints including snakeskin and leopard spots.
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Material: Rubber, leather, suede
Best Chelsea: Nisolo Chelsea Boot
Why We Love It: They're incredibly flexible for waterproof Chelsea boots.
What to Consider: They're best for shoppers with narrow feet.
These stylish boots by Nisolo are a fast favorite for their stunning leather exterior and stretchy elastic insets, which make taking them on and off a breeze. They're also much more flexible than similar Chelsea styles, giving them a comfy edge over other options. The durable boots are even sustainably made and offer moderate arch support. In case you need further convincing that these are the waterproof Chelsea boots for you, they also happen to be Leather Working Group certified.
Sizes: 5 to 10 | Material: Leather, suede, rubber, elastic
Best Lightweight: Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Why We Love It: They're made for rain, but they're warm and sturdy enough to take on snow and ice, too.
What to Consider: They may uncomfortably rub your legs if you don't wear socks that cover the ankles.
Putting a modern twist on traditional rain boots with a Chelsea-inspired silhouette, these boots protect from the elements and never feel bulky. At just over a pound per boot, the minimal latex rubber exterior of these rain boots keeps your feet light while trudging through the wet outdoors. Elastic paneling and a rear pull-tab makes it easy to get your feet in. We especially love that the interior is super roomy without feeling oversized.
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Material: Rubber, polyester
Best for Winter: Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boots
Why We Love It: They're warm, cozy, and completely waterproof without the bulk of typical winter shoes.
What to Consider: They only come in two colors.
If you're looking for something stylish, sturdy, and ultra-comfy in all types of weather, there's really no better choice than the Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boots. These unique boots take the top spot on our list because they come through in nearly every situation — but they do it without overheating or adding bulk to your ensemble. That's thanks to the boots' waterproof suede uppers, rubber soles with excellent traction, and 100 grams of insulation per boot to keep you extra warm. They even have ultra-cushioned footbeds that allow the wearer to stand, walk, and get active while remaining comfortable. Pull tabs on the heel provide easy on and off, while durable laces enable a custom fit. Featuring faux shearling around the ankle and eyelets, these are the warmer, softer cousin of Sorel's original Explorer Joan Boots. You can grab them in three stylish colorways.
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Material: Suede, rubber, microfleece
Best Dressy: Sofft Sharnell II Waterproof Knee High Boot
Why We Love It: They have both a lace-up back and side zippers, so they offer a secure fit every time.
What to Consider: The calf area may be a bit snug for some shoppers.
These sleek waterproof boots feature a nearly 16-inch shaft, which will keep you dry from knee to toe. A low, seam-sealed heel adds additional protection against puddles and provides a more formal appearance perfect for pairing with dresses, skirts, and narrow-leg trousers. Their lace-up back adds a fashionable touch, but side zippers make them easy to get on and off. Our favorite thing about these boots, though, is their ultra-stylish snakeskin print.
Sizes: 6 to 11 | Material: Leather, synthetic materials
Best for Hiking: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boot
Why We Love It: They're comfy right out of the box.
What to Consider: They're not very versatile as they're hiking specific.
These sturdy boots by Merrell use water-repelling technology and a bellowed tongue to prevent rain and debris from creeping in without sacrificing breathability. The mid-cut silhouette provides optimal ankle support, and the midsole delivers stability and cushioning to the arch and heel. Other key features include their traction, shock-absorbing heels, and protective rubber toe caps.
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Material: Leather, synthetic materials
Best Ankle: Vionic Bethany Boot
Why We Love It: They come in whole, half, and wide sizes.
What to Consider: They run narrower than normal, even in wide.
Ankle boots are a wardrobe staple, but it's not easy to find a pair you can wear in the rain. Featuring a durable leather upper and protective finishing treatment, these waterproof and stain-resistant boots from Vionic come with a 1.59-inch block heel that's walkable enough for daytime and polished enough to be dressed up at night. Their day-to-night comfort is thanks to a cushioned footbed, efficient arch support, a traction outsole, and a roomy toe box. A side zipper and ankle pull-tab keep things as functional as they are fashionable.
Sizes: 5 to 12 wide | Material: Leather
Best Slip-on: Sorel Emelie II Chelsea Boot
Why We Love It: It has a wide toe box, which offers extra comfort.
What to Consider: They can be a little stiff around the ankle at first.
The Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boots have wide elastic side panels and a pull tab so you can easily slip in and out. Not only are they reliable waterproof boots, but they're also supportive and feature removable footbeds, cushioned microfleece top covers, and shock-absorbing rubber midsoles. On drizzly days, their molded outsoles have enough traction for you to walk confidently and safely. They're also so chic, you'll want to wear them even when it's not raining.
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Material: Leather, rubber, textile
Best for Walking: Ecco Sport Exohike High Boot
Why We Love It: They prevent your feet from slipping, even on wet surfaces.
What to Consider: They have a narrow toe box.
Whether you're headed to the trails or just around the block, the Ecco Sport Exohike High Boots' shock-absorbing footbeds and snug heel cups will support your stride every step of the way. The rugged rubber outsole gives the boots a sturdy grip in all weather conditions, and the nubuck leather exterior will stand up to the elements. They even have a padded tongue and collar for added comfort and protection, and a breathable lining to keep your feet from overheating or holding in moisture.
Sizes: 5-5.5 to 9-9.5| Material: Nubuck leather, rubber
Best With Arch Support: Vionic Wilma Waterproof Bootie
Why We Love It: They're perfect for teachers, retail workers, and anyone who spends the majority of the day on their feet.
What to Consider: They're not ideal for super cold temperatures.
Thanks to its cushioned insole, Vionic's Wilma Bootie offers exceptional arch support that can help remediate discomfort and strain. It boasts a chic Chelsea boot design with a walkable 2-inch block heel. They're sturdy and cushioned and feature elastic paneling on one side, a zipper closure on the other, and a durable pull tab on each ankle; they're particularly easy to put on and take off.
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Material: Leather, textile, synthetic materials
Best for Wide Feet: Asgard Ankle Chelsea Rain Boot
Why We Love It: The low heel offers comfort and arch support.
What to Consider: They're best for wider calves.
Budget-friendly, lightweight, and spacious, the Asgard Ankle Chelsea Rain Boots have a wide toe box inside a leather upper that ensures stability and structure. The boots also have a removable insole and a comfortable fabric lining. Even with an added insole and thick socks, there is still plenty of room for movement — without being too big.
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Material: Vinyl, rubber, elastic
Best Lace-up: Timberland Kinsley 6-Inch Waterproof Boot
Why We Love It: They look like fashion boots, but they expertly protect the feet from moisture and debris.
What to Consider: Some might prefer a lower heel.
The Timberland Kinsleys are fashionable on the outside with their stabilizing 2.25-inch block heels and lace-up closures, but supportive on the inside thanks to memory foam-cushioned footbeds and sturdy lug soles. They're even lined with an eco-friendly, recycled fabric. They look like a more feminine version of classic Timberland boots and pack the functional punch of waterproof leather.
Sizes: 5.5 to 11 | Material: Leather, rubber, textile
Tips for Buying Waterproof Boots
Buy for Your Intended Activity
If you'll be wearing your boots primarily indoors or on flat terrain, feel free to go for something stylish and heeled. However, if you plan on wearing them on sloshy commutes or walking-heavy trips, choose something with a low heel (or no heel) and an easy-to-clean material like rubber or leather. And if you hope to use your boots for hiking, cycling, or another outdoor adventure? Pick a sneaker-like boot with a low ankle, lace closure, and rugged traction.
Consider the Conditions in Your Destination
If you're traveling to or wearing these in warm-weather destinations, choose a lightweight rubber boot so that you'll stay dry without overheating. If you're planning to wear your boots in snowy places, opt for a pair with traction in the outsole that will keep you from slipping and sliding on snow or ice; also look for pairs that have fleece or other fuzzy, warm interiors. For more versatile use year-round and in varying temperatures, choose something fairly lightweight that can be worn alone, but also provides the option to layer warmer, thicker socks underneath for colder days.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are shopping, fashion, and product experts who use personal experience and customer recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, Hillary Maglin researched dozens of waterproof boots for women to find the most stylish and functional options available.
