Best Overall: Aquatalia Ulyssa Water Resistant Bootie

Why We Love It: This pair's subtle and stylish appearance means it can be worn with any outfit, from dresses to jeans or even leggings.

What to Consider: They're on the pricier side.

Luxury Italian brand Aquatalia is known for its inventory-spanning dedication to waterproof footwear. These particular boots, made of genuine patent leather, suede, or calf hair depending on the style, feature a side zip and hidden heel for a discreet lift. Since the style doesn't look like a traditional rain boot, you can wear them with any outfit. That versatility is what makes these so ideal — pack them for any trip and you're prepared regardless of whether it rains. Plus, these are comfortable right out of the box and require no break-in time. Choose from multiple colors and prints including snakeskin and leopard spots.

Sizes: 5 to 12 | Material: Rubber, leather, suede

Related: The Most Comfortable Hiking Boots for Women