The 18 Best Snow Boots to Shop This Winter, According to Thousands of Customers
We often think a simple pair of leather booties might be enough to get us through the winter, but a blizzard or two later, it’s clear that we need something more suited to stand up to severe weather. That’s why we turned to real shoppers, who have bought and tested these snow boots for themselves, to see which pairs actually provide the warmth and insulation you need to get through a harsh winter.
The heavy-duty shoes, below,have thousands of customer reviews combined, most of which are four and five stars. But our favorite thing about them has to be the price of each. Most cost less than $200, which means you’re about to add high-quality, warm, waterproof footwear to your shoe closet without breaking the bank. And though most snow boots aren’t necessarily famous for their cute designs, these shoes surprised us with cool patterns, trendy faux fur detailing, and bold colors.
So whether you’re looking for heavy-duty commuter shoes to keep you dry and warm through city slush or a fashionable option to wear après-ski on your next winter vacation, you’re sure to find something here that will meet your needs. Scroll down to see the 14 best top-rated snow boots for both men and women.
These are the best snow boots for women:
These are the best snow boots for men:
Best Overall Option: Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Waterproof Snow Boot
These cute boots by Sorel will keep your feet warm and dry thanks to the faux fur trim and lace-up design that prevents water from creeping in. They are also temperature-resistant to -25 degrees Fahrenheit and boast a durable rubber sole. “These snow boots are the best I've ever purchased, I now have two pairs because they're just so good. My feet stay warm, they stay dry and they're a great height for deep snow which happens often in Buffalo. I cannot recommend them enough,” raved one customer.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $200
Best for Comfort: Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
With a lightweight construction and insulation made for extremely frigid temperatures (up to -25 Fahrenheit/-32 Celsius), it’s no wonder these Columbia boots have more than 3,800 five-star reviews. The cozy boots feature a cushioned insole for added comfort and an Omni-Grip rubber sole that provides superior traction in slippery conditions. “I never write reviews but they are the most comfortable boots I have ever worn,” said one shopper. “They are just as comfortable as sneakers! Wearing them inside, my feet don't get too hot but stay warm out in the cold. They are great quality and so cute too. Can't wait for the snow now!”
To buy: amazon.com, from $60
Best Short Option: Sorel Women’s Whitney Short Lace Boot
These Sorel booties feature a breathable waterproof upper, a super soft microfleece lining, and a molded EVA footbed that provides all day comfort. The lace-up construction helps ensure a secure fit, while the 200 grams of insulation will keep your feet warm and toasty in the harshest winter weather. “This shoe is super comfortable and is exactly true to fit. My foot is usually an exact 8.5 and this shoe fit perfectly. I purchased these for a trip to Italy in the winter time and I could not be more excited as they are going to be super comfy and exactly what I needed. I am soooo happy I bought them,” said one reviewer.
To buy: zappos.com, $78 (originally $110)
Best for Warmth: Polar Women’s Nylon Tall Winter Snow Boot
These mid-calf boots by Polar have a lace-up design, waterproof construction, and a fully-lined interior, so it makes sense that over 1,100 Amazon customers have given them their seal of approval. Along with being super warm and cozy, customers rave that the top-rated boots are incredibly stylish, too. Plus, they come in several different colors, so you’re sure to find an option that suits your look.
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Best Slip-on Option: Tundra Women’s Sara Boot
Looking for a pair of snow boots that you can easily throw on and go? Consider this pair of slip-on boots from Tundra. Not only are they 100 percent waterproof, but the trendy boots also feature a side zipper that makes them incredibly easy to pull on and off. The faux fur trim and fully-lined interior will your feet warm and cozy in frigid temperatures. “I got these just in time for a nor'easter. Walked the dog in heavy rain and my feet were dry and toasty warm. These boots are sleek and stylish and very modern looking, when paired with leggings and skinny jeans. Very pleased with this purchase,” raved one customer.
To buy: zappos.com, $70
Best for Traction: The North Face Women’s Shellista Waterproof Insulated Snow Boot
Winter brings along icy roads and slippery terrain, so it’s important to invest in snow boots that provide excellent traction — like this pair from The North Face. The cute boots boast both a patented TNF Winter Grip rubber sole and temperature-sensitive lugs, so you’ll never have to worry about slipping and sliding on ice. “Bought these boots for my trip to Norway they were excellent and I was able to walk in the snow and slippery streets. Would highly recommend,” said one shopper.
To buy: zappos.com, $140
Best Stylish Option: Ross & Snow Women’s Genuine Shearling Lined Moto Boots
These sleek Ross & Snow boots may look like your average motorcycle boots, but they are made from weather-proof leather so you can wear them in any outdoor condition. They also boast a removable genuine-shearling lining to keep your feet warm and toasty in freezing temperatures and rugged lug soles that make them super easy to walk in. “I am so impressed with the fit of these boots,” said one shopper. “The interchangeable insoles are amazing! I dislike having cold feet but I also dislike socks, so I’m always in search of easy to slip on shoes/boots that keep me warm while barefoot. Definitely a better looking, yet comfortable alternative to wearing Uggs every day in the winter.”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $295
Best Moisture-wicking Option: Kamik Women’s Sienna 2 Boot
If your feet tend to overheat and get sweaty in snow boots, consider a pair this pair from Kamik that has moisture-wicking capabilities. The lightweight-yet-warm boots feature a waterproof outer shell, a cozy molded EVA insole, and a durable rubber sole. “These boots are amazing! They were easy to get on and off, kept my feet super warm, and were cute too! I live in Chicago and have two kids who play hockey, so they got a significant amount of use,” wrote one reviewer.
To buy: zappos.com, $120
Best for Hiking: Merrell Women’s Thermo Chill Six-Inch Waterproof Boot
If you’re planning on hitting the hiking trails this winter, be sure to invest in a high-quality pair of waterproof hiking boots like this Merrell pair. Along with a padded insole that makes them comfortable enough to wear all day, these boots also have 200 grams of low bulk insulation to keep your feet warm as you hike. “These are amazingly comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “I live in Minnesota and have been wearing these to hike. I wear wool socks and my feet are warm! Good grip on snow and ice. Not stiff and are lightweight.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $66
Best Overall: Kamik Men’s Nationplus Snow Boot
These Kamik boots are the number one best-selling men’s snow boots on Amazon — and for good reason. Along with a moisture-wicking lining, the heavy-duty boots also feature a rust-proof lacing system and inner insulation to keep your feet warm and protected through any weather. With smart details like this, it makes sense that the boots have a 4.4-star Amazon rating and more than 1,200 reviews.
To buy: amazon.com, from $60
Best Wind-resistant Option: Sorel Men’s Caribou XT Boot
If you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors this winter, consider a pair of boots that provide resistance against strong winds, like this option from Sorel. The waterproof boots also feature a comfortable cushioned footbed, a patented Omni-Heat inner lining, and a rubber sole with pronounced lugs that offer excellent traction. As one customer put it, “If you want serious snow boots for all day in the cold, these are the ones.”
To buy: zappos.com, $170
Best for Traction: Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III Wide Boot
Icy terrains are no match for these rugged snow boots by Columbia. Not only do they boast a Omni-Grip outer rubber sole for unmatched grip, but they also have a patented lightweight insole that provides all-day comfort and excellent shock absorption. “Very comfortable to wear. Surprised at how well they protect in all snow, sleet and slush. Very warm and feels like they are high quality.” raved one customer.
To buy: zappos.com, $110
Best for Warmth: UGG Men’s Butte Waterproof Boot
You can always count on Ugg to make sturdy and warm snow boots that will last you for years. Customers love this pair from the popular brand because the shoes include a patented rubber Vibram outsole that’s super durable and a soft and warm UGGpure wool lining. They’re also temperature-rated to -20 degrees Celsius. “They’re comfortable and warm! I needed these for my daily commute and walk to work during these harsh Chicago winters! I love these boots,” said one happy shopper.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $225
Best Short Option: Ceyue Men’s Leather Snow Boots
These Ceyue kicks may have the cool look of a sneaker, but they also pack all the features of a snow boot — like waterproof leather material on the outside and cozy faux fur lining on the inside. The stylish shoes also boast a durable rubber sole and come in multiple colors. One customer wrote, “I've used this out in the snow for hours. They kept me warm and are water resistant. Love the sneaker look too, don't have to deal with ugly boots or high ones that are uncomfortable to wear all day. Use them for work.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
Best for Comfort: Sperry Men’s Avenue Duck Boot
You can never go wrong with a classic duck boot, like this option from Sperry. The durable rubber sole will keep you from slipping on ice patches, while the thermal insulated lining will keep your feet warm and toasty even in the most frigid temperatures. “Comfortable out of the box. Warm. Waterproof. Look nice enough with jeans. Light enough for walking distances,” said one shopper.
To buy: zappos.com, $90 (originally $100)
Best Slip-on Option: Kamik Men’s Greenbay 4 Cold Weather Boot
These slip-on boots from Kamik are perfect for guys on the go. Made with a durable rubber sole that’s built to last, the drawstring opening will ensure your feet remain dry when it’s snowing, while the adjustable Velcro closure strap provides ample support. It’s no wonder more than 1,500 Amazon customers have given the boots their seal of approval — one wrote, “These are the best winter shoes I've ever had. They fit perfect and they're so warm. I am so happy with these and they're so sturdy. Good quality, good price, good comfort.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $58
Best for Hiking: Timberland Men’s Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
With an impressive 4.5-star rating and over 20,000 reviews, these trail-ready boots by Timberland are an Amazon favorite. The waterproof boots feature a padded collar and insole for added comfort and rugged outsoles that provide excellent traction. Shoppers love how comfortable, sturdy, and well-made the winter boots are. One happy customer wrote, “love these boots. They look good and keep your feet both dry and warm. The sole is very comfortable, which can be an issue for me with boots.The outside has outlasted the weather big time! While it is scuffed after many hikes and snow storms, it still looks pretty nice!”
To buy: amazon.com, from $79
Best Tall Option: Muck Boot Men’s Arctic Sport Rubber High Performance Boot
If you’re in the market for a snow boot that will keep your entire calf warm and dry, consider this tall pair from Muck Boot. The cold-weather boots are flexible, waterproof, and comfortable. In addition to having shock-absorbing properties that make them easy to walk in, the boots also have great heat-retention capabilities thanks to the thermal foam in the insole. “I love that my feet stay warm all winter,” wrote one reviewer. “I often have to get in and out of the car in the winter weather for work and my feet are always toasty warm. They are high enough that you can tuck your pants into them and not get them wet at the bottom. I love that they are rubber at the bottom so they keep my feet dry.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $110