If you’re in the market for a snow boot that will keep your entire calf warm and dry, consider this tall pair from Muck Boot. The cold-weather boots are flexible, waterproof, and comfortable. In addition to having shock-absorbing properties that make them easy to walk in, the boots also have great heat-retention capabilities thanks to the thermal foam in the insole. “I love that my feet stay warm all winter,” wrote one reviewer. “I often have to get in and out of the car in the winter weather for work and my feet are always toasty warm. They are high enough that you can tuck your pants into them and not get them wet at the bottom. I love that they are rubber at the bottom so they keep my feet dry.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $110