The 14 Most Comfortable Pairs of Slippers for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Shoppers

These memory foam slippers from Ultraideas are popular among Amazon customers thanks to their ample cushioning and cozy faux wool material. Shoppers love how the comfy house shoes mold to their feet and the fact that they are machine-washable. “Holy crap, are these comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “They fit perfect and do not slip off while walking around the house, up and down stairs, or outside to check the mail. The sole on these is good for that minimal outdoor use. The material is thick, soft, and cozy. I usually have several pairs of slippers in different styles, but none were right lately. Now that I have these, I have retired most of my other ones.”