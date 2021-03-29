The 14 Most Comfortable Pairs of Slippers for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Shoppers

If you spend a lot of time at home, you're likely not reaching for your favorite pair of shoes as you lounge around inside. But if you don't like walking barefoot on cold, hard floors, you should probably invest in a high-quality pair of slippers. Along with feeling super soft and cozy, the right pair of slippers will also give you the comfort and support your feet need.
Since there are so many options on the market (nearly all the biggest shoe brands make slippers of their own now), we scoured through thousands of customer reviews to find the best of the best for both men and women. Whether you're looking for an ultra-warm style or a podiatrist-approved pair, there's an option on this list for just about anyone.
These are the best women's slippers to shop:
These are the best men's slippers to shop:
While many slippers are clearly meant to be worn indoors only, some are stylish and supportive enough to wear outside the house as well. Others boast special features that make them more comfortable, like memory foam padding, shearling linings, and ample arch support. There are even styles on this list that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Oprah love.
And some slippers are so cozy and comfortable they'll make you feel like you're transported to a spa or a five-star hotel. From an ultra-lightweight women's pair to an affordable version for men, these are the best slippers to shop, according to thousands of reviewers who have bought and worn them themselves.
Not only are these slippers loved by thousands of Nordstrom shoppers, but tons of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence are fans too. The genuine shearling lining keeps feet warm and cozy, while the sturdy lugged outsole provides excellent traction and stability, allowing you to wear them outside as well as inside. “I love these slippers. They always keep my feet nice and warm,” wrote one customer. “It’s like walking on clouds — I wear these everywhere! I’ve had them for five years now and they’re still in good condition.”
With prices starting at just $16 a pair, Amazon shoppers say these Dearfoams clog-style slippers are your best bang for your buck. Along with a soft velour-lined footbed, the house shoes have a cushioned insole for maximum comfort and a classic silhouette that will look good with all your loungewear. Even better, the slippers are machine-washable, so you can easily keep them in tip-top condition. “I’m in love,” wrote one reviewer. “They’re very well cushioned and very well constructed and kept my feet warm and comfy all day long.”
Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these NineCiFun slippers a five-star rating thanks to their plush memory foam cushioning and soft fuzzy lining. While they are designed for inside wear, the slipper’s outsole is waterproof and has anti-skid capabilities, meaning you can wear them to grab the mail or take out the trash without changing your shoes. “Honestly the best slippers I’ve ever bought,” raved one customer. “So comfortable and they stay fluffy! Like a cloud for your feet.”
Designed to look like ballet shoes, these Isotoner slippers are a fan favorite among Amazon customers. Not only do shoppers love the soft and stretchy satin material, but they also like how lightweight and comfortable the shoes feel when you’re wearing them. There are 16 pretty colors and patterns to choose from, and the slippers even fold up into a compact size, making them a great option for travel. “I like to have my feet covered but hate traditional slippers because they're always too bulky and make my feet hot,” said one reviewer. “These are breathable and have a lightweight material. I will never buy anything but these slippers again.”
If you always have cold feet, you might want to invest in an ultra-warm pair like L.L.Bean’s iconic slippers. The furry shoes are lined with sheepskin that not only keeps toes warm and toasty but also wicks moisture away to keep your feet nice and dry. The slippers have a durable rubber outsole, and some shoppers say their pairs have held up for years — and even decades. Plus, they come in five versatile colors. With details like this, it’s no wonder the brand says it’s sold over 4 million pairs in the past five years alone.
These cute criss-cross slippers by Halluci feature an open-toe silhouette and a thick, waterproof outsole. The incredibly soft furry material and cushioned footbed provide ample comfort, while the slip-on design is super easy to take on and off. “I bought these because they looked beautiful but didn’t expect them to also be so comfortable,” said one shopper. “They are so fluffy and feel luxurious on my feet. I literally can’t wait to get home every day so I can just slip into these beautiful slippers!”
These comfy slippers by Vionic were designed by a team of podiatrists, so you know they’ll provide comfort and support if you’re standing on your feet for long periods of time. In addition to a durable rubber sole, the slip-ons are biomechanically-contoured to protect your arches and heels from hard surfaces. Plus, they are antibacterial and odor-resistant. Over 1,500 shoppers are fans of the slippers, and they’ve even earned a seal of approval from Oprah, who once said, “These slippers aren't just for shuffling around. With an orthotic footbed, they're bound to put a spring in your step. I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff.”
As Amazon’s best-selling pair of men’s slippers, this RockDove pair has also racked up more than 69,000 five-star ratings from customers who love its comfort and durability. The waffle-knit upper is made from a breathable material that wicks away sweat, while the plush memory foam padding reduces foot strain and stress. “Simply put this is the best pair of slippers I have ever owned,” said one shopper. “Keeps your feet warm but not too warm. They are durable and easy to walk in. Extremely comfortable.”
Thousands of shoppers love these Amazon Essentials slippers because of their durability, comfort level, and affordable price point. They are lined with a faux fur material that customers say is super soft on their feet, and they feature a textured rubber sole that prevents you from slipping and sliding around. One shopper called them “the perfect slipper for guys,” before adding, “I bought these as a gift for my husband. He is obsessed with them. They are true to size. They are warm, comfy and great for everyday wear. The thicker bottoms are great for the occasional dog bathroom break outside.”
These memory foam slippers from Ultraideas are popular among Amazon customers thanks to their ample cushioning and cozy faux wool material. Shoppers love how the comfy house shoes mold to their feet and the fact that they are machine-washable. “Holy crap, are these comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. “They fit perfect and do not slip off while walking around the house, up and down stairs, or outside to check the mail. The sole on these is good for that minimal outdoor use. The material is thick, soft, and cozy. I usually have several pairs of slippers in different styles, but none were right lately. Now that I have these, I have retired most of my other ones.”
These top-rated slippers from Hanes have a cushioned insole, a textured outsole, and anti-odor properties, but Amazon shoppers especially love how lightweight and breathable they are. The closed-back silhouette prevents them from slipping off your feet, and since they come in 11 different colors, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding an option that suits your style. “These are super comfy and exactly what I was looking for. A light, warm, comfy house slipper to keep my feet warm,” said one customer. “Memory foam is very comfortable and warm. I use them for what they're designed for, walking around inside the house and they are awesome.”
These L.L.Bean slippers are shaped like a bootie to lock in heat and keep your feet warm and comfortable on even the coldest nights. Each pair is fully lined with genuine sheepskin shearling that is cozy on your feet and has a soft suede upper and sole. “My husband absolutely loves these slippers,” said one customer. “He had a pair that finally gave out so we immediately ordered another pair. They are super comfy and extremely durable. The previous pair he had lasted about seven years, so that speaks volumes about the quality. Definitely worth the money!”
Need slippers that look put-together enough for running errands in? Over 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers recommend this pair from Ugg. The cozy shearling interior is warm and comfortable, while the suede or leather exterior and rubber outsole give them a polished finish that can be worn just about anywhere. “Absolutely the best gift for my husband who lives in these slippers,” said one customer. “Great fit, wonderfully comfy and I can't get him to take them off.”
These ultra-cushioned Vionic may technically be sandals, but so many people wear the comfy shoes around the house, the brand sells them in their slipper section. In addition to an orthopedic footbed and supportive insole, the unisex shoes also feature a padded upper with a hook-and-loop closure so you can adjust them for a comfortable fit. “I can no longer walk around the house barefoot without experiencing foot pain,” wrote one reviewer. “These shoes offer me the support I need and are a breeze to slip on and off. They are my designated house shoe!”
