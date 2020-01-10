The 13 Most Comfortable Women’s Slip-on Sneakers, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon, Nordstrom

Whether you’re wearing them to run through the airport, on a long sightseeing tour on foot, or to hit the gym, a comfortable pair of sneakers is a must-have travel essential. While there are tons of silhouettes to choose from, including high-tops, low-tops, and even dad sneakers, one of our favorite styles to travel in has to be slip-on sneakers.

Not only are they typically less bulky than other options, making them easier to pack, but their laceless design makes them super easy to get on and off as you’re going through airport security. But with thousands of slip-on sneakers to choose from, finding the right pair for you can feel overwhelming.

So to help you cut through the clutter, we’ve turned to reviews from real customers to see which pairs they love the most. Some of the options, outlined below, feature padded insoles for extra cushioning, while others offer smart details like shock absorption, ample arch support, and breathable fabrics.

Regardless of their design, every pair on the list provides the comfort and support you need to get through a long day on your feet and are stylish enough to be worn with almost everything else in your suitcase.

From cozy wool sneakers to cool perforated kicks, as well as eco-friendly options, there’s a pair of slip-ons for everyone on this list. Keep reading to shop the 13 best pairs of slip-on sneakers according to customers.

Best Overall: Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneaker

These cute slip-on sneakers by Dr. Scholl’s are an Amazon best-seller for a reason. The insanely comfortable shoe has a memory foam footbed for added comfort and a thick rubber sole that provides excellent traction. More than 1,300 customers have given them a five-star rating, with one writing, “I'm definitely not a sneaker person other than wearing them to the gym but was looking for a comfortable walking shoe for traveling. I just used these on a trip and am so pleased with them. They are very cute, super comfortable, and do not feel clunky like most sneakers do. I even got a few compliments on them!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $33

Best Classic Option: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker

Vans’ Classic Slip-On Sneakers have been popular for over 50 years, and it’s easy to see why. The versatile style will look just as good when worn with casual jeans and leggings as it would with skirts and dresses. Nordstrom customers also love how comfortable and well made the sneakers are. “Love these shoes. They are so cute and stylish, and they are comfortable enough to wear all day,” wrote one shopper. While the sneakers fit true to size, they are sold in unisex sizes, so be sure to check the Vans size guide to find the right fit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

Best Wool Option: Allbirds Wool Loungers

Frequent flyers love to travel in comfortable sneakers from Allbirds, and the Wool Loungers are one of the brand’s most popular styles. Not only are they lightweight, breathable, and super comfortable, but the stylish kicks also boast moisture-wicking and odor-reducing capabilities. The super-soft wool material will keep your feet warm in winter and cool in the summer, and did we mention they can be cleaned in the washing machine? With details like that, it’s understandable that they have an impressive 4.8-star rating from customers.

To buy: allbirds.com, $95

Best Eco-friendly Option: Rothy’s The Sneaker

If shopping eco-friendly fashion is important to you, consider these slip-on sneakers by Rothy’s. The adorable shoes are made from repurposed water bottles and produced in the brand’s sustainable workshop. The seamless knit upper won’t dig in or rub against your feet, and customers say there’s no need to break them in as they’re comfortable right out of the box. “This shoe is perfect for any and everything,” wrote one reviewer. “I wear these to run errands on the weekend, to school where I work as a teacher, and just wore them to our trip to Walt Disney World! Most comfortable slip-ons ever!”

To buy: rothys.com, $125

Best Cushioned Option: Ugg Bren Slip-On Sneaker

Ugg is known for producing comfortable high-quality shoes, and these slip-on sneakers are no different. The travel-ready shoes have an ultra-cushioned footbed that is so comfortable, one customer said it feels “like you’re wearing slippers.” The cotton mesh upper adds ventilation so your feet won’t overheat, and the durable rubber sole provides excellent traction on all types of terrains.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90

Best Perforated Option: Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 139 Perforated Slip-On Sneaker

These sleek slip-ons by Ilse Jacobsen boast a fashion-forward design thanks to the cool scalloped perforations on the upper. Customers rave they are insanely comfortable as well. “They are like walking on air and soft as a cloud,” said one shopper. The shoes do run small, though, so the brand suggests you order the next size up.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $79

Best Backless Option: Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule Sneaker

If you prefer the ease of backless sneakers, check out this pair by Easy Spirit. The sporty kicks feature a flexible outsole that makes them super easy to walk in and a cushioned insole for added comfort. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the sneakers, with one writing, “These are the most comfortable shoes I have. I have about six or seven pairs in different colors, and I wear them at home, shopping, going places, etc. They are great!!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $20

Best Leather Option: Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker

In the market for a stylish pair of leather sneakers? This pair by Naturalizer might be your best bet. The non-slip outsole adds stability to the sophisticated sneaker, while the elastic side panels make them easy to take on and off. Many customers find the sneakers so comfortable and good-looking that they have multiple pairs. “These are comfortable all day long,” wrote one shopper. “This is my third pair of this style in different colors. They wear well and have lasted a long time.”

To buy: naturalizer.com, $79

Best Packable Option: Sanuk Pair O Dice Sneaker

The canvas upper on these Sanuk sneakers folds flat, making them incredibly easy to pack. The shoes also feature an antimicrobial additive that reduces odors and a padded footbed that feels like a cushioned yoga mat. For these reasons and more, more than 1,000 Amazon customers have given the lightweight sneakers a five-star rating. “Perfect and comfortable. Wore them all day traveling with no blisters or aches,” wrote one customer.

To buy: amazon.com, from $19

Best Platform Option: Steve Madden Gills Sneaker

Looking for a pair of sneakers that will boost your height? These Steve Madden slip-ons have a 1.25-inch platform that will give you the perfect amount of lift while still being completely walkable. Along with a padded collar that won’t cause blisters, the sneakers also boast a lightly cushioned insole and a durable rubber sole. “So stinking cute, have them in several colors and patterns,” said one reviewer. “Clean and sharp looking. Used on a trip to Europe. Easy to get on and very comfortable.”

To buy: zappos.com, $82

Best Luxe Option: Vince Blair 5 Slip-On Sneaker

Spending almost $200 on a pair of sneakers may sound like a lot, but Zappos customers say these luxe Vince sneakers are well worth the price. Besides their durable leather upper, the contemporary shoes also feature a soft and supple leather lining and insole. “Absolutely love these shoes,” raved one shopper. “My fourth pair. The Blair is my go-to shoe for both traveling and everyday errands. They're comfortable and offer good support; they breathe well and are very well made.”

To buy: zappos.com, $195

Best Option With Arch Support: Ecco Soft 7 Woven Slip-On Sneaker

If you require shoes with extra arch support, Zappos customers suggest checking out these Ecco slip-on sneakers. The plush cushioned footbed provides comfort and stability, while the woven design adds a cool high-fashion twist. “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these shoes!” said one reviewer. “They are really comfortable with good arch support. Very soft and easy on the feet. I get compliments on them every time I wear them.”

To buy: zappos.com, $160

Best Sporty Option: Adidas Ultimafusion Sneakers

A comfortable pair of slip-ons that you can wear during all types of workouts? Sign us up! These sock-like Adidas sneakers are made with a knit upper for added ventilation and a memory foam outsole that provides support and traction. Shoppers loved that the shoes have ample cushioning as well as a cool sporty design. “These are really comfortable shoes, I thought that because they didn't have shoelaces that I couldn't run in them because I had no control of how tight I could make them, but they form to your feet.” said one Amazon shopper. “These are my favorite sneakers to do just about anything in, and they look stylish. I love not having laces, it makes it so much easier to take on and off.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $38

