The 12 Best Shower Shoes for Men and Women, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

These are the best shower shoes and sandals for women:

These are the best shower shoes and sandals for men:

Whether you're staying at a hotel, moving into a college dorm, or hitting the gym, a good pair of shower shoes is an essential you should always have packed. That's because public showers have been used by an unknown number of people, some of whom may have contagious bacterial or fungal infections. By wearing protective footwear in these communal areas, you're shielding your feet from a variety of infections and ailments, like athlete's foot, ringworm, warts, and more.

While you could technically wear any old sandals in the shower, several styles have been specially designed just for shower use. These innovative shoes have several features that make them suitable to wear while wet. To help you find the best option for your needs, we combed through thousands of customer reviews and found 12 pairs that shoppers said were the best of the best.

Some have drainage holes that make them dry faster, so you don't have to walk around with soggy shoes. Others feature nonslip grips at the bottom for superior traction on slippery bathroom surfaces. Some are even made with antimicrobial materials to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus.

From supportive and slip-resistant shower sandals for men to comfortable shower shoes for women, these are the 12 best shower shoes and sandals that customers say they always have packed. Keep reading to learn more about them and shop a pair for yourself.

Best Women’s Shower Shoes and Sandals

Related Items Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Overall: Shevalues Shower Sandals Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Shevalues shower sandals a five-star rating. The EVA slides have a flexible rubber sole, drainage holes, and a nonslip grip on the bottoms. Customers love how durable, supportive, lightweight, and comfortable they are. Even better, there are eight colors to choose from. “So far, I have been using [then] for a couple of months and they still look brand new,” wrote one reviewer. “When I was buying them, I thought to myself that they looked cheap and would break right away, but I was wrong. Tough, flexible shower sandals. I love the multiple holes on the base so it can drain properly so your feet can be as clean as your whole body.” To buy: amazon.com, $13 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Slides: Wotte Shower Sandals Unlike other shower shoes on this list that only have drainage holes on the soles, these Wotte slides have them on the strap as well to help the shoes dry even faster. The sandals also have small bumps throughout the inner and outer soles that provide traction and keep you from slipping in the shower. One shopper called them “the perfect shower shoes” before adding, “These sandals work great, they are comfortable and have a good grip. The soles have a nice cushion, but they are firm enough that they don’t fold over. These feel very secure.” To buy: amazon.com, from $12 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Flip-Flops: Vertico Shower Flip-Flops These durable rubber shower flip-flops by Vertico don’t have drainage holes, but shoppers say they dry incredibly quickly regardless and offer ample protection in public showers. The lightweight sandals have a thick, sturdy thong strap and a slip-resistant outsole that provides excellent grip. They come in both black and navy blue. “These are great for the shower and pool,” said one customer. “They’re a bit more stiff than traditional (read as: cheap) flip-flops, and dry really quickly. The inner and bottom texture is good to prevent slips, and kind of feels like one of those nubby massage balls.” To buy: amazon.com, from $13 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Nonslip Option: Shower Shoez Non-Slip Shower Shoes These Shower Shoez flip-flops have a textured nonslip outsole to prevent you from slipping on wet bathroom floors and drainage holes help them dry faster and prevent bacteria from growing. Along with being super comfortable, the shower shoes are also lightweight and compact, so they won’t take up too much space in your suitcase or gym bag. “I love these shoes,” raved one shopper. “I wear them to shower at the gym before work and they are a lifesaver! Your feet won’t slip and slide in them while in the shower. I even apply a body oil before leaving the shower area of the gym, and I walk around in these flip flops while being wet from the shower and have freshly applied oil and I never have an issue walking.” To buy: amazon.com, $14 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Affordable Option: Luub Shower Sandals These Luub shower shoes may be the most affordable option for women on this list, but customers say they are just as durable and protective as their more expensive counterparts. They feature drainage holes throughout the soles and have long cutouts on the sides of the straps to help them dry quickly and efficiently. The slip-resistant shoes are super flexible, and there are 26 styles to choose from. “I was looking for a simple pair of sandals to wear in the shower and these are great,” said one reviewer. “They’re very comfortable and the holes in the bottom allow water to go through the shoe without puddling around your feet. They do dry quickly and are easy to store in my gym locker. All in all, a great purchase.” To buy: amazon.com, from $11 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best for Gym: FunkyMonkey Shower Shoes Gym showers are one of the easiest places to catch foot fungus since they are so highly trafficked and aren’t as cleaned as often as needed, which is why it’s so important to have a high-quality pair of shower shoes on hand — like this FunkyMonkey pair. Not only are they slip-resistant and quick-drying, but they are also super cushioned and supportive, so they feel amazing after grueling workouts. “I got them for the gym and they are perfect,” said one shopper. “Dry quickly and so lightweight. I just need to wipe them with my towel and they are ready to be [tossed] back in my gym bag” To buy: amazon.com, $14

Best Men’s Shower Shoes and Sandals

Related Items Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Overall: Under Armour Locker III Slide Sandals More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given this pair of Under Armour shower slides a five-star rating because of its classic minimalist design and super comfortable cushioned EVA footbed that molds to your foot. Customers say the holes in the sole help them dry quickly and prevent them from getting the “funky smell” that other sandals can get when wet. “Very comfortable slippers,” wrote one reviewer. “I especially like the drainage holes in the soles. Great for shower slippers and walking through water. Seems to be pretty durable so far.” To buy: amazon.com, from $20 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Slides: Adidas Adilette Shower Sandals These supportive shower sandals by Adidas feature a sturdy rubber sole that won’t get destroyed in the shower. The sporty slides are contoured to provide ample arch support and are so comfortable and stylish, many shoppers say they wear them outside the shower as well. Plus, there are 17 colors to choose from, so it should be easy to find a style that you love. “I have bouts of [plantar] fasciitis and I am uncomfortable in the shower in bare feet,” wrote one shopper. “My podiatrist said I should get some shower shoes and I found this pair that has some arch support. They are just what I needed.” To buy: amazon.com, from $25 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Flip-Flops: Crocs Classic II Flip-Flops Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given these Crocs shower flip-flops their seal of approval because of their lightweight, durable design and quick-dry abilities. The raised bumps on the footbed keep your foot securely in place in the shoe, while the textured outsole prevents you from slipping. “A little bit thick on the heel but very durable,” wrote one reviewer. “I wear them in the showers when camping and at the pool. No issues yet. They float well! Super easy to clean! They dry fast too.” To buy: amazon.com, from $23 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Non-Slip Option: FunkyMonkey Bathroom Shower Slippers Not only do these FunkyMonkey shower sandals have a slip-resistant textured outsole, but they also have a diamond-patterned insole for traction between your foot and the shoe. The EVA material is both sturdy and soft on your feet, and super flexible, too. One customer called them a “great shower shoe” before adding, “Perfect to keep in gym bag for after workout showers… they do not absorb water and dry with a quick couple slaps together to shake off water. also do not get slippery when wet.” To buy: amazon.com, from $10 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best Affordable: Xomiboe Shower Shoes These Xomiboe shower shoes are popular with Amazon shoppers because of their nonslip grip, lightweight and flexible design, and affordable price. The comfy slides feature large drainage holes on the insoles and smaller holes on the strap to help them dry incredibly quickly, and they come in six colors. “These are so comfy and squishy,” said one reviewer. “I originally bought them to take camping to wear in the campground shower, but I liked them so much they’ve turned into my house slippers and I ordered another pair to take on trips for shower use.” To buy: amazon.com, from $10 Amazon Shower Sandals Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Best for Gym: Showaflops Antimicrobial Shower Shoes Made from an antimicrobial material, these Showaflops shower shoes are a great option to keep in your gym bag. The drainage holes and nonslip sole protect your feet, while the lightweight silhouette feels relaxing after long workouts. “I use these at the gym for the shower,” said one shopper. “They don’t take up much space and are holding up quite well. Easy to slip on and off. They are a bit heavy, not the cheap kind that don’t last. These should last for some time.” To buy: amazon.com, from $24