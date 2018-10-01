The Best Men’s Water Shoes for Hiking and the Beach
While in the past, cool looks weren’t part of the appeal of this particular type of footwear, times have changed. Some brands have designed swim shoes for men that look more like a classic pair of sneakers or running shoes than footwear specifically made to be worn on the beach or the poolside.
Other brands, like Keen and Merrell, have equipped their hiking sandals and shoes with details such as quick-drying mesh uppers and drainage ports in the soles. That way, you can go on an all-terrain mountain hike without worrying if your shoes can handle the harsh conditions and dry comfortably after you've forged a river or two.
And if you are looking forward to the warm spring and summer days to simply practice yoga, play volleyball, or take long walks on the beach, then a pair of aqua socks would be perfect for you.
Surfers and stand-up paddleboarding fans should look for water shoes that provide heel support and feature good-grip rubber soles to make sure you can perform all your tricks and turns while remaining stable on the board.
Now, prepare for an epic summer ahead with this list of the best water shoes for men.
Merrell 'Tetrex Crest Wrap' Water Shoes
This water shoe is perfect for hiking through rivers and streams. It has a sturdy construction and a quick-drying neoprene lining. The cushioned midsole provides both added support and shock absorption.
To buy: zappos.com, $80
Adidas Outdoor 'Jawpaw 2' Water Shoe
These water shoes are perfect for your morning jog on the beach. They feature a quick-drying mesh upper, an exceptional drainage system, and provide great foot support.
To buy: zappos.com, $65
Doussprt Quick Drying Aqua Shoes
If you’re searching for a shoe with emphasis on breathability, look no further than these aqua shoes from Doussprt. With an open air mesh upper and a hole in the sole for quick drying, you’ll want to pack these for all of your swimming, sailing, and kayaking adventures.
To buy: amazon.com, from $18
Aleader Men's Quick-drying Aqua Water Shoes
These Amazon best-selling water shoes are exceptionally lightweight and perfect to wear while surfing or working out in the water.
To buy: amazon.com, from $30
Crocs ‘Swiftwater Mesh Waves’ Water Shoes
Forget what you know about Crocs’ infamously bulky build and appearance. These sleek and stylish water shoes from the brand will keep your feet ultra-dry thanks to ventilation ports that drain out water and dirt. They’re also designed with a Croslite foam footbed for comfort from morning ‘til night.
To buy: zappos.com, from $36
Z-Joyee Quick-dry Aqua Socks
Don’t let the word “socks” fool you — these things are sturdy. Built with a durable stretch upper, an extra thick sole, and special wear-resistant technology, these water shoes are sure to make a comfortable, all-day event out of any water sport.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Zhuanglin Quick Drying Aqua Shoes
When it comes to lightweight water shoes, Zhuanglin’s quick drying model is one of the best in the game. Made with an airy Solyte midsole and a ComforDry sockliner, these shoes will enhance swimming, surfing, or paddle boarding rather than dragging you down with heavy hardware.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Men’s Keen Newport H2 Sandals
Keen's take on water shoes features an open design for maximum breathability, quick-drying neoprene straps, and a foot-contoured midsole for optimal support and shock absorption. The shoes were created by a world-class sailor for terrains of all sorts, so feel free to pack them for your next hiking trip, too.
To buy: llbean.com, $110
Dreamcity Men's Water Shoes
These water shoes look and feel just like sneakers. Whether you want to go mountain biking or jet skiing, these lightweight kicks deliver superior grip in wet conditions.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
AoSiFu Barefoot Water Shoes
Enjoy your favorite beach activities like yoga or volleyball with these easy to slip on aqua socks crafted from breathable and stretchy fabric. They also feature an anti-slip outsole so you can catch a couple of waves in them, as well.
To buy: amazon.com, from $13
Mishansha Quick Dry ‘Barefoot’ Water Shoes
Easily slide these water-resistant kicks on or off thanks to their stretchy mesh upper and sturdy pull strap. The shoes are made with fast draining fabric and cross ventilation, which means they might just be the most comfortable active-wear shoes you ever own.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Keen Men’s UNEEK Sandal
Perfect for beach days or hiking, the UNEEK sandal goes for comfort, style, and function. One reviewer calls them the “best of a sandal and shoe combined,” thanks to their durability, anatomical footbed, woven-cord upper, and adjustable straps.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45
Vibram FiveFingers KSO EVO Water Shoes
Vibram uses their own custom measurement system to provide a truly perfect fit for customers. Designed to promote the feeling of walking, hiking, or swimming barefoot, these water shoes offer wearers comfort, grip, and improved balance.
To buy: zappos.com, $100
O’Neill ‘Superfreak Tropical’ Water Shoes
Featuring full-coverage material and a high-top design, these durable water shoes mold to the shape of the wearer’s foot, making them ideal for surfing or paddleboarding. Lightweight with a thin sole, these shoes offer protection from rocks and rubble without adding bulk.
To buy: zappos.com, $49
