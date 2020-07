Now that summer is in full swing, outdoor activities such as hiking , kayaking, paddling , and surfing have been taking over our downtime and weekends. And a sturdy pair of water shoes or aqua socks is essential if you’d like to keep your feet comfortable while enjoying your favorite water sport.While in the past, cool looks weren’t part of the appeal of this particular type of footwear, times have changed. Some brands have designed swim shoes for men that look more like a classic pair of sneakers or running shoes than footwear specifically made to be worn on the beach or the poolside.Other brands, like Keen and Merrell, have equipped their hiking sandals and shoes with details such as quick-drying mesh uppers and drainage ports in the soles. That way, you can go on an all-terrain mountain hike without worrying if your shoes can handle the harsh conditions and dry comfortably after you've forged a river or two.And if you are looking forward to the warm spring and summer days to simply practice yoga, play volleyball, or take long walks on the beach, then a pair of aqua socks would be perfect for you.Surfers and stand-up paddleboarding fans should look for water shoes that provide heel support and feature good-grip rubber soles to make sure you can perform all your tricks and turns while remaining stable on the board.Now, prepare for an epic summer ahead with this list of the best water shoes for men.