The Best Insoles to Make Any Shoe More Comfortable, According to a Podiatrist

"People with high arches will tend to have increased pressure under the ball of the big toe joint, heel, and on the outside of the foot," Dr. Rimawi said. He recommends getting an insole that can support these areas, touting this arch support cushion from Superfeet a good over-the-counter choice. Reviewers seem to agree, with nearly 1,600 people leaving positive reviews and raving about how comfortable these are. One shopper said: "These are essential as I have very high arches. I believe these are the best insoles you can buy." Another called them a “foot saver,” while a third reviewer said they “would not walk anywhere without these.”