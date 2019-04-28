Nothing can ruin a hike faster than wearing the wrong shoes. So if you plan on immersing yourself in the Great Outdoors this season, it's time to invest in a top-notch pair of hiking shoes. The perfect pair will not only protect your feet from the element, but will also offer enough support and comfort to help you get through a full day on the trails.

There's an overwhelming number of hiking shoes and boots available in stores, and seasoned hikers have probably found out the hard way that many don't live up to their claims. So to help you avoid achy feet and painful blisters, we've combed through hundreds of reviews from real shoppers and found options that are sturdy and comfortable enough to last on even the rockiest terrains.

Not only do these best-selling options have an overwhelming amount of glowing customer reviews, but they also have thousands of five-star ratings between them. Many of these hiking shoes feature additional good-for-you details like cushioned, shock-absorbing insoles, ample arch support, and great traction.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of women's hiking shoes or a sturdy pair of men's leather hiking boots, there's an option on this list for everyone. Keep reading to shop the 14 pairs of hiking shoes and boots that customers love the most.

These are the best hiking shoes and boots for women:

These are the best hiking shoes and boots for men:

Best Women’s Hiking Shoes and Boots

Best Shock-absorbing Option: Merrell Siren Edge Hiker

These adorable hiking shoes by Merrell are a best-selling women's hiking shoe on Amazon for a reason. The comfortable shoes feature a breathable mesh lining as well as a contoured footbed for extra comfort. Along with ample arch support, the functional footwear also offers organic odor control, so your feet won't smell no matter how sweaty you get. Plus, there are eight stylish colors to choose from. "I bought these shoes for a trip to Ireland and wore them to hike down every path and over every rock for a week," said one customer. "They were equally good on uneven streets. They have great tread on the bottom and held on slippery surfaces and just enough cushion for comfort and conforms to the foot well. Most importantly, after miles a day not a single blister!"

Best Waterproof Boot: Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped

In the market for a quality waterproof hiking boot? Check out this option by Columbia. It features a patented Omni-Grip rubber sole that offers excellent traction on even the slickest of terrains and has a super cushioned insole for extra comfort. The boots have over 8,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating at Amazon, so you can trust they'll hold up in rainy, stormy weather. "I love these hiking shoes," raved one shopper. "It is one of the best purchases I have ever made, NO exaggeration. The best thing about these shoes is it keeps you from slipping when you're hiking up and down trails. I absolutely love how I don't slip on steep rocky dirt trails. They are also extremely sturdy and comfortable."

Best Option for Trail Running: Salomon Pathfinder Hiking Shoe

If you love to switch between hiking and jogging, opt for these multi-functional running shoes from Salomon. Not only are they super lightweight, but the soles have excellent grip, so you won't slip and slide along different types of terrain. Made with water-resistant fabric, the hiking shoes have quicklaces that make them super easy to slip on and off. "This is the best pair I have," wrote one customer. "I love it so much I use it for running and not on a trail. Love the cushioning design and how it grips my feet. So so comfortable. If I have to wear one pair of shoes for the rest of my life, this would be it."

Best Boots for Traction: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof

These Merrell hiking boots feature an incredibly supportive footbed, a protective toe cap, and patented Vibram traction that'll help you grip the terrain easily. They're also waterproof, so your feet with stay dry and comfortable even if you get caught in the rain. "This is my fourth pair," said one customer. "They are super comfortable and supportive. There is no need to break them in. Great traction. I love these shoes for hiking. I even wear them with gaiters all winter long in the snow in place of winter boots."

Best Option for Heel Support: Keen Women’s Targhee II Hiking Shoe

It's easy to see why these hiking shoes by Keen have a 4.5-star rating and over 1,700 reviews on Amazon. The functional shoes have a torsional-stability ESS shank in the midsole that helps stabilize your foot and keep you balanced on rocky trails. It also boasts multi-directional lugs for added traction, and durable, waterproof fabrics that keep your feet dry. One reviewer wrote, "I love these shoes so much I have an extra pair. They are waterproof, supportive, and fit very well. I like the extra room for the front of the foot without any slipping of the heel. The sole is very stiff which I like, but also contoured perfectly for support. These are good sturdy shoes that will take you absolutely anywhere and last a long time."

Best Option for Wet Trails: Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX

These Salomon hiking boots feature a padded EVA foam insole that's been injected with EnergyCell technology for maximum comfort and shock absorption. It also boasts a patented Contragrip outsole, which provides grip and traction on even the most slippery terrains. The shoes gusseted tongue helps keep water and debris from getting inside, while the mesh lining offers added ventilation. Almost 200 customers have liked the shoes at Zappos, with one saying, "I got these for a trip to Iceland which I knew would be pretty wet and cold. They are my new favorite thing! They were comfy right out of the box, super cozy but not too hot, fit my narrowish foot perfectly. They were waterproof through days of wet hikes and horseback rides, and treks around a glacier."

Best Breathable Option: L.L.Bean Trail Model 4 Ventilated Hiking Shoe

These lightweight hiking shoes are one of the most popular options at L.L.Bean, thanks to the mesh fabrics that increase ventilation and help keep your feet cool and comfortable. They also boast a VertiGrip outsole for added traction and a dual-density EVA midsole for extra cushioning. They have a 4.6-star rating at L.L.Bean, with 90 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend the shoes. "I bought these hiking shoes after healing from a foot injury because I needed a stiff shoe for continued support," said one customer. "This ventilated pair are breathable and do not hold in moisture. They are very comfortable and my feet do not get too hot in the hot weather. Will definitely order these again in the future."

Best Men's Hiking Shoes and Boots

Best Option for Arch Support: Merrell Moab Vent Hiking Shoe

In need of a durable hiking shoe with ample arch support? Check out this pair by Merrell. They have a coveted Amazon's Choice recommendation thanks to over 14,000 customers giving them an impressive 4.6-star rating. They feature a protective toe cap, a molded arch shank, and a fully-cushioned insole that adds both comfort and stability. "I needed something with an aggressive sole pattern so I can walk on sloped hillsides, said one shopper. "They have great arch support and are very comfortable. I took them on a couple of one mile walks to break them in."

Best Boots for Wide Feet: Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot

If you're in the market for a pair of hiking boots that offer a comfortable fit for wide feet, over 11,000 Amazon customers recommend this pair from Columbia. They feature a lightweight cushioned midsole, rubber outsole, and an adjustable lace-up closure for a secure and stable fit. One customer wrote, "I am loving this pair of boots so far. They fit really well. They needed very little breaking in. They support my feet and ankles. I have extra-wide feet, a very high arch, and a narrow heel. These boots are incredibly comfortable and do NOT rub blisters into my heels and small toe. I would recommend this boot for everyone."

Best Waterproof Boot: Ecco Track II High Waterproof Boot

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend these supportive boots from Ecco.. Not only are they super breathable, but they're also made with a patented waterproof Gore-Tex material that helps keep feet dry and comfortable. They also boast a dual-density polyurethane sole for extra shock absorption. "I have never written a review for any shoe I have ever purchased, but these boots are the one," said one reviewer. "I bought these shoes specifically for my trip to Kenya. Traveling to Kenya during the rain season requires a special type of footwear. These boots not only kept me dry, but allowed me to hike some of the toughest terrain I have ever encountered. With its light material and sturdy bison leather, I was able to climb the hills of Mount Kilimanjaro like a pro. Best investment I have ever made when pertaining to footwear!"

Best Option With Extra Cushioning: Dunham Cloud Waterproof Boot

Prefer your hiking boots with extra cushioning? Zappos customers suggest trying this pair by Dunham. They boast a cushioned footbed along with a padded tongue and collar for maximum comfort. The shoes are also made with seam-sealed waterproof construction and feature a multi-directional rubber outsole. "These are the best hiking boots I have ever owned," said one customer. "I have a large, wide foot with a high arch and these fit great. I have a hard time finding hiking boots that do the job with comfort and these are great. I wore these on my recent trip to Israel where we were walking and hiking every day and these boots did great! I also took them on a recent fishing trip and they are waterproof as long as you don't submerge the whole boot."

Best Supportive Option: Keen Targhee Exp Mid WP

Need hiking boots with extra support? Check out this pair by Keen. The compression-molded EVA midsole offers ample foot support and cushioning, while the carbon rubber outsole provides excellent grip and traction. What's more, the shoes have removable metatomical footbeds that mold to your feet and provide extra arch support. "These are really great boots. They feel great, look great and seem to be great quality. They are comfortable, I could wear them all day just for walking around and I plan to wear them for 10 days in the Rockies this fall," said one reviewer. "They are said to be waterproof, but have mesh on the top of the shoe, so should be breathable as well. Ankle support is great, not so high that it will restrict mobility but not too low that it won't be supportive. The treads seem good and deep for that extra grab on a steep rocky mountainside. These are amazing for the price."

Best Memory Foam Option: Skechers Afterburn Memory Foam Lace Up Sneakers

These hiking shoes by Skechers boast a super comfortable memory foam insole and a rubber outsole that provides excellent grip. Along with a mesh upper for added breathability, the shoes also feature a cushioned tongue that'll keep the tops of your feet very comfortable. Over 34,000 Amazon customers are fans of the hiking shoes and have given them a 4.5-star rating. "Highly impressed with these shoes," said one customer. "These fit perfectly and very pleasantly surprised with the memory foam. Takes a little getting used to, but not in a bad way, just a something new and different way. The color and build is very high quality and should last many many years I imagine. These are nice enough to wear out and about as well as a good hike."

Best Option for Slippery Trails: Keen Voyager Hiking Shoes

Avoid slipping on slick trails with these hiking shoes from Keen. They feature a supportive rubber outsole that provides plenty of grip and a cushioned insole that molds to your foot. The durable leather and textile outer material protects your feet from the elements, while the ventilated slots on the sides make the shoes super breathable. Amazon customers have given it a 4.6-star rating, with one saying "I wore them on a two week trip to Europe last year. I walked city streets in Budapest and hiked the Dolomite Mountains in Northern Italy and these shoes were very supportive and comfortable. My feet never got sore and because they breathe so well my feet never got hot/sweaty on the 16 hour round trip flight. Traction while in the mountains was excellent. I can't recommend these shoes enough!!"