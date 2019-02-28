Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The $95 Sneakers Obama Wore Have a Huge Cult Following — Here's Where to Buy Them (Video)

Last week, former president Barack Obama attended the Duke-UNC basketball game, wearing an outfit so effortlessly cool, the internet collectively lost its mind.

Barack Obama Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Call it an "internet-breaking" moment: On just about every social media platform, people were going bananas over Obama's Rag & Bone bomber jacket, complete with a crisp, custom-embroidered "44" on his sleeve as a nod to his presidency.

Barack Obama Credit: Lance King/Getty Images

But that wasn't the only noteworthy item Obama wore. No, no, our 44th president was also sporting a pair of knit Allbirds sneakers that night — and now suddenly it feels like that one scene in "Mean Girls." What's the quote? Oh yeah, "I saw Barack Obama wearing a bomber jacket and Allbirds, so I bought a bomber jacket and Allbirds."

If you're unfamiliar with Allbirds, know this: They absolutely live up to the hype. With their intense following (everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to maybe even that entire family of four living in apartment 3A), breathable mesh (no more feet sweats!), super-comfy footbed, affordable price point, and sustainable design, Allbirds really are — dare we say it — the perfect sneaker. And Barry O approves.

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds