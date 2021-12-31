Amazon Shoppers Say These Hiking Boots Hold Up 'Phenomenally' — and They're on Sale Right Now
Winter may be here, but that doesn't mean outdoor activities have to take a backseat until spring. If you're all about hiking, camping, and backpacking, you can still do it all through the snow and ice — as long as you have the right gear, that is. Now is the time to trade in lightweight clothing and accessories for more durable options to better withstand the elements.
The perfect place to start? With a sturdy new pair of boots. And Anjoufemme's Hiking Snow Boots are the whole package. They're comfortable, rugged, water-resistant, and warm. Not to mention, they're so stylish and versatile, you could get away with wearing them to run errands or even to a gathering with friends. Wherever you plan on wearing them this winter, you'll want to grab them quickly, because certain styles are up to 30 percent off right now on Amazon.
The boots may be short, but they pack a powerful punch. Featuring a thermoplastic rubber sole for flexibility, a vegan leather upper, and faux fur or cotton atop the shaft, the boots tackle all terrains and temperatures with ease. In addition, a sturdy lining, metal eyelets, and high-quality shoelaces ensure the boots will last for years. It's truly no wonder they're the number one best-seller on Amazon's list of women's backpacking boots.
"I ordered these just before an impulse trip to Maine and [they] are perfect!" one reviewer wrote. "They are so, so comfortable and durable. I've walked at least 50 miles in one week with them and have put them through rain, river water, mud, and sand. Not once did my socks even get wet… I can't believe they're so well-priced because I've put these things through more hikes in one week than some of my higher-end boots over many seasons. They've held up phenomenally and really saved the hiking trip."
To buy: amazon.com, from $46 (originally $66)
Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the boots is the number of styles available. They come in 38 different colors ranging from grays and browns to pinks and blues, and while the boots are all constructed using the same core materials, the material at the ankle varies slightly on each. While some colors feature a plaid cotton material, others boast a fluffy faux fur or knit fabric.
Everyone needs a sturdy-yet-stylish pair of boots for winter activities, and Anjoufemme's Hiking Snow Boots are the affordable pick you'll wear again and again. Add a pair (or two) to your Amazon cart, but act quickly — they won't be 30 percent off forever.
