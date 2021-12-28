9 Slippers on Amazon That Are Stylish, Cozy, and Under $50
If there was one word to sum up the biggest style trends of the last few years, it'd probably be "comfort." From the rising demand for everyday sweatpants to the surge in popularity for bralettes and sports bras, countless people have chosen to change up their looks to prioritize coziness over fashion. And that includes footwear, as slippers have become must-haves for working from home (or just spending more time around the house).
But that doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice looking good to have your feet feeling good. There are plenty of affordable slippers that happen to be both comfy and cute, such as the nine great pairs from Amazon we've rounded up below. Best of all, all of these slippers are under $50, because you shouldn't have to budget for slippers like you do for a dream trip.
From a ridiculously soft knit pair to a plush memory-foam pick to a durable water-resistant variety, these are the inexpensive slippers shoppers on Amazon think you should buy. Prices vary by size and color, and many slippers are currently on sale.
Jessica Simpson Soft Cable Knit Slippers
Available in 11 colors and styles, including a classic black knit and a pretty pink speckle, these lightweight slippers have won stellar reviews for their comfort, durability, and warmth, not to mention their anti-slip textured bottoms. "Best slippers ever," one customer wrote. "They are so soft and comfortable." Just keep in mind that they run small, so consider going a size up to ensure a perfect fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Clarks Suede Leather Knitted Collar Clog Slippers
The best thing about these suede and leather slippers is the variety — there are 34 styles to choose from, from a basic brown to a fun leopard print. Amazon reviewers rave about their all-day support and warm, snug feel. Said one shopper, "They're comfortable, durable, and they look great. I've worn these everywhere!"
Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper
There's a lot to love about these cable knit slippers, such as their warm faux-fur lining and true-to-size fit; as one reviewer summed up succinctly, "BEST slippers EVARRRRRRR." But the best part of all might be that a portion of every purchase from Skechers' Bobs collection is donated to animal shelters and rescue organizations.
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz'n li Slipper
When it comes to cozy footwear, Ugg is one of the best in the biz. These stylish slipper slides are covered in fuzzy faux fur, have a soft elastic backstrap, and come in nine colorful styles. Wear them while lounging around inside the house or while running errands outside, as these slippers are meant to be worn everywhere. Said one clearly pleased customer, "These slippers are incredibly soft, super comfortable, and very well made… Well worth the price!"
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper
Featuring ultra-warm yet breathable sheepskin lining, these luxurious slippers feel more expensive than they are. They're also super durable, with reviewers praising the shoes' longevity and ability to withstand daily wear without losing any of their comfort or support. "I've now worn these slippers for several weeks nearly every day, all day and they are still every bit as soft and fluffy and still look brand new!" wrote one happy customer.
To buy: amazon.com, from $48
Ultraideas Memory Foam Plush Fleece Slippers
With a thick memory foam insole and plush fleece lining, this pair of slippers will feel great on your feet wherever you wear them, including out of the house: They have a hard sole with anti-skid traction. Plus, they come in five classic colors. "I really love these cozy, cute slippers!" wrote one shopper. "They feel really soft and warm on my feet, they stay on well, and they look nice."
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
Parlovable Cross Brand Soft Plush Slippers
There's a lot to say about these fluffy open-toe slippers, but we'll let this customer do the talking: "BUY THEM. Stop moving them to 'save for later,' stop looking at other similar ones, just BUY these. They are amazing. So comfortable. I haven't taken them off my feet. I can't not wear slippers now, I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on."
Acorn Moc Slipper
These super cozy faux-fur moccasins are meant to be worn indoors and out, as they feature multilayered memory foam cushioning to provide maximum comfort and warmth, as well as skid-resistant and moisture-wicking features. "You need these slippers in your life, for serious," said one reviewer, adding, "Damn are they comfy. I would live in these slippers if it was socially acceptable. I still might try."
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Vionic Indulge Sadie Mule Slipper
Made with Vionic's three-zone comfort technology, which hides an orthotic insole to give extra cushioning and support, these mule-style slippers are so comfortable that you might just give up regular shoes. "I'm so happy I finally found a pair of slippers that are comfy and give awesome support for a nice price!" said one customer, who appreciated the shoes' unique adjustable strap closure.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45
