Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Has so Many Deals on Comfortable Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Christmas holiday may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still buy yourself something shiny and new in honor of the new year to come. In fact, now may be the perfect time to shop as you can score some seriously good post-holiday deals.

Amazon is hosting a number of excellent end-of-year sales, including an epic selection of shoes in its outlet store. Here are a few pairs every traveler should pick up right now to get ready for their future globe-trotting to come.

Lucky Brand Women's Emali Ankle Boot

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Form meets function with Lucky’s Emali boots. The lug sole pull-on bootie, available in five different colors, comes with a memory foam insole so you can walk miles and miles on your next adventure without feeling a thing.

Buy it now: $84.28 (43% discount), amazon.com

adidas Originals Men's Continental Vulc Sneaker

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Looking for a classic sneaker you can wear everywhere every day? Look no further than the adidas Originals Men's Continental Vulc Sneaker. The classic kicks come with a rubber outsole and canvas upper. Wear them at home, or around the world, and know you’re a trendsetter no matter where you go.

Buy it now: $51.09 (21% discount), amazon.com

Roxy Women's Spencir Waterproof Suede Boot Fashion

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Heading to colder climates in the new year? Pick up Roxy’s Spencir suede booties. The waterproof boots come with a fleece-lined shaft, making them ultra-cozy for mountain getaways and winter camping trips.

Buy it now: $85.14 (34% discount), amazon.com

ECCO Men's Street Tray Classic Sneaker

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Made out of soft-textured suede, ECCO’s Tray sneaker is classic, cool, and always in style. The sneakers come lined in leather for a soft touch and even include a removable leather insole for extra cushioning and customizable fit.

Buy it now: $95.08 (44% discount), amazon.com

Clarks Women's Adreena Show Ankle Boot

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Looking for a bit more style? Try the Clarks Adreena ankle boot on for size. The sleek bootie comes with a trendy buckle closure along with an Ortholite footbed and a durable rubber outsole to ensure maximum wearability on city streets around the world.

Buy it now: $70.39 (46% discount), amazon.com

Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Women's Sneaker

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Need a shoe that goes with every destination? The Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt is the answer. The sneaker features a lightweight EVA outsole, comfort footbed, and rubber pods on the outsole for traction, meaning you can walk anywhere you’d like in style.