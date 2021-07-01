Allbirds' Latest Sneaker Is My New Go-to Travel Shoe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not an exaggeration to say I live in my Allbirds. Since I got my Tree Runners last year, they've become my go-to comfortable sneaker — I wear them while running errands, on long walks, and even when I travel. So when I found out that Allbirds was releasing the fan-favorite Piper shoe in the super-breathable and soft Tree material (made with eucalyptus tree fiber), I couldn't wait to put this new style to the test.

The new Allbirds Tree Pipers have a lot of the great features I love about the Tree Runners. They're made of renewable materials and are machine washable, plus they minimize odor and conform to your movements, so they're comfortable and easy to care for.

Allbirds Wool Piper Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Right now, the Women's Tree Pipers come in the three neutral colors — Kaikoura White, Luna (a gray color), and Moonrise (a deep navy). I personally love traveling with white low-top sneakers (they match everything!), but all three options are bound to seamlessly fit into your wardrobe. And after testing the Tree Pipers, they've become a summer sneaker staple. Not only are they versatile, but they're also cute and keep my feet cool.