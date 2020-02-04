Allbirds Just Dropped 7 New Sneaker Colors Inspired By California’s Super Bloom

Ready or not, here comes spring — that is, in the form of new Allbirds sneaker colors. The brand makes some of our favorite comfortable walking shoes for traveling, so if you’re already planning a warm-weather getaway, it’s time to stock up on Allbirds’ latest launch. If you’ve been a longtime fan of the brand, you’ll know their launches sell out super fast, which means you won’t want to waste any time either.

California’s super bloom inspired Allbirds’ latest spring launch, which includes seven new colorways for some of its most-popular women’s and men’s sneaker styles. In 2019, the super bloom prompted thousands to flock to fields filled with blooming flowers — a natural phenomena that usually only occurs about once every 10 years in Southern California.

While we know florals aren’t necessarily groundbreaking for spring, Allbirds’ new sneaker hues reflect some of nature’s most beautiful colors. This spring palette includes sun-soaked colorways — Poppy, Storm, Malibu, Cardamom, Navy Night, Wheat, and Mist — that perfectly describe their natural namesakes.

Courtesy of Allbirds

While each color isn’t available in every Allbirds shoe style, you can find some of the new shades in the Wool Runners, Wool Runner-up Mizzles, Wool Loungers, Tree Breezers, and Tree Runners. Just like any Allbirds launch, the styles will likely sell out fast, so be sure to snag your new favorite pair before the spring colors are gone.

Allbirds Superbloom Collection

Courtesy of Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, from $95